Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Norfolk, VA's Best NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store location in Virginia next monthKristen WaltersSuffolk, VA
Suicide or Murder? What Really Happened to 12-year-old Sean Daugherty?NikYorktown, VA
Missy Elliot in tears after Portsmouth Virginia Street is named for herCheryl E PrestonPortsmouth, VA
Related
WAVY News 10
Man shot on Chesapeake Blvd. in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man walked into Sentara Leigh Hospital in Norfolk on Tuesday night after being shot in the abdomen. Officers responded to the hospital around 8:50 p.m. and said the man’s gunshot wounds were not considered life-threatening. Police have determined the shooting happened in the...
Woman walks into Suffolk hospital with gunshot wound
According to police, the call for the incident came in around 3:30 a.m.The woman sustained non life-threatening injuries.
WAVY News 10
Murder suspect arrested months after Ocean View homicide
A man who Norfolk police believe shot and killed another man back in July at a gas station in Ocean View has been arrested. Read more: https://bit.ly/3FeYB3T. Murder suspect arrested months after Ocean View homicide. A man who Norfolk police believe shot and killed another man back in July at...
New trial begins for officer charged with killing Chesapeake man in 2020
A new jury has been selected in the case of a Norfolk police officer charged with killing a Chesapeake man. The case involves Edmund Hoyt, accused of killing Kelvin White in January 2020.
WAVY News 10
Ex-wife of Eastern State Hospital escapee speaks out: 'If I get murdered, it's going to be because of him'
WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Ex-wife of Eastern State Hospital escapee speaks …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Portsmouth man arrested, accused of hiring to kill …. A man in Portsmouth is facing multiple charges after police say he tried to orchestrate the murder of witnesses involved in...
Norfolk Police looking for missing woman
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A 28-year-old woman is missing and was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Oct. 23 in the 7800 block of Woodall Road, according to Norfolk Police. Anna J. Midas is about 5-feet-8-inches tall and 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Norfolk Police said she was last seen wearing a pink […]
WAVY News 10
Man escapes from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg
Man escapes from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg. Murder suspect arrested months after Ocean View homicide. A man who Norfolk police believe shot and killed another man back in July at a gas station in Ocean View has been arrested. Read more: https://bit.ly/3FeYB3T. Another day of threats at local schools;...
Eastern State Hospital escapee taken into custody
A man who escaped from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg was taken into custody Tuesday at a convenience store on Richmond Road.
Man arrested for deadly Norfolk shooting that happened back in July
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police officers just arrested a man accused of a deadly shooting back in July. Tuesday morning, the department said Kenneth Yates, 43, is facing charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm. The case goes back to July 9, just before midnight, when someone...
WAVY News 10
Smithfield murder suspect sentenced
22-year-old Rojawn Warren was sentenced to serve 45 years on several charges related to a 2019 homicide in Smithfield. https://bit.ly/33VlQiU. 22-year-old Rojawn Warren was sentenced to serve 45 years on several charges related to a 2019 homicide in Smithfield. https://bit.ly/33VlQiU. Friday Night Flights Week 9 Top Ten Plays of the...
Hampton police investigate stabbing in Wythe area that left man seriously hurt
HAMPTON, Va. — A 28-year-old man was seriously hurt in a stabbing in Hampton Sunday evening, according to police. The stabbing happened in the 300 block of Hollywood Avenue, which is in the Wythe section of the city. It was reported shortly after 6 p.m., the Hampton Police Division said.
WAVY News 10
Another day of threats at local schools; all Hertford schools dismissing early
WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. Another day of threats at local schools; all Hertford …. WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. Portsmouth man arrested, accused of hiring to kill …. A man in Portsmouth is facing multiple charges after police say he tried to orchestrate the murder of witnesses...
Police seeking suspect involved in Dollar General robbery in Newport News
Police are now investigating after a vehicle involved in a crash was found to be connected to a robbery in the Peninsula.
Bomb threats reported at schools in Hampton Roads, investigators looking into person behind it
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Several schools across Hampton Roads were threatened Monday morning, leading to evacuations. Students at Deep Creek High School in Chesapeake went home early after someone called in a bomb threat Monday morning. Chris Vail, a spokesperson for Chesapeake Public Schools, said the threat came from an...
WAVY News 10
Train loaded with grain derails near Priority Lane in Chesapeake
Six hopper cars loaded with grain jumped the track and damaged several utility poles. Read more: https://bit.ly/3TARxD8. Train loaded with grain derails near Priority Lane …. Six hopper cars loaded with grain jumped the track and damaged several utility poles. Read more: https://bit.ly/3TARxD8. Norfolk Police ask for helping finding missing...
WAVY News 10
Chesapeake pursuit ends in crash, suspects at large
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A police pursuit Tuesday afternoon ended in a crash and suspects who are still at large. Chesapeake Police said officers were on Battlefield Boulevard near Debaun Loop when they found a stolen vehicle and began a pursuit at 1:24 p.m. The suspects drove toward Military...
WAVY News 10
Suffolk man wanted after Hampton stabbing
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Suffolk man is wanted after police say a Hampton man was seriously hurt in a stabbing Sunday night. Police say it happened on Hollywood Avenue, right off Kecoughtan Road in Hampton, just after 6 p.m. The 28-year-old victim was taken to the hospital for...
Trial begins for one of three suspects in 2019 fatal shooting of Chesapeake delivery driver
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Nearly two years after the fatal shooting and robbery, one of the three suspects in the case faced a jury. The trial for Tonagee Ravenel began in a Chesapeake Circuit Courtroom Monday morning. The jury was seated and opening arguments were heard before 1 p.m. Ravenel is one of three facing […]
WAVY News 10
Postal worker robbed in Chesapeake; $50K reward offered
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information in the robbery of a postal worker in Chesapeake. USPIS says the robbery happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Providence Road, at Sparrow Road near S. Military Highway. The...
Portsmouth man arrested, accused of hiring to kill witnesses involved in his case
A man in Portsmouth is facing multiple charges after police say he tried to orchestrate witnesses in pending cases he's involved in.
Comments / 0