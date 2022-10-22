ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Man shot on Chesapeake Blvd. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man walked into Sentara Leigh Hospital in Norfolk on Tuesday night after being shot in the abdomen. Officers responded to the hospital around 8:50 p.m. and said the man’s gunshot wounds were not considered life-threatening. Police have determined the shooting happened in the...
Murder suspect arrested months after Ocean View homicide

A man who Norfolk police believe shot and killed another man back in July at a gas station in Ocean View has been arrested. Read more: https://bit.ly/3FeYB3T. Murder suspect arrested months after Ocean View homicide. A man who Norfolk police believe shot and killed another man back in July at...
Norfolk Police looking for missing woman

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A 28-year-old woman is missing and was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Oct. 23 in the 7800 block of Woodall Road, according to Norfolk Police. Anna J. Midas is about 5-feet-8-inches tall and 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Norfolk Police said she was last seen wearing a pink […]
Man escapes from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg

Man escapes from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg. Murder suspect arrested months after Ocean View homicide. A man who Norfolk police believe shot and killed another man back in July at a gas station in Ocean View has been arrested. Read more: https://bit.ly/3FeYB3T. Another day of threats at local schools;...
Smithfield murder suspect sentenced

22-year-old Rojawn Warren was sentenced to serve 45 years on several charges related to a 2019 homicide in Smithfield. https://bit.ly/33VlQiU. 22-year-old Rojawn Warren was sentenced to serve 45 years on several charges related to a 2019 homicide in Smithfield. https://bit.ly/33VlQiU. Friday Night Flights Week 9 Top Ten Plays of the...
Train loaded with grain derails near Priority Lane in Chesapeake

Six hopper cars loaded with grain jumped the track and damaged several utility poles. Read more: https://bit.ly/3TARxD8. Train loaded with grain derails near Priority Lane …. Six hopper cars loaded with grain jumped the track and damaged several utility poles. Read more: https://bit.ly/3TARxD8. Norfolk Police ask for helping finding missing...
Chesapeake pursuit ends in crash, suspects at large

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A police pursuit Tuesday afternoon ended in a crash and suspects who are still at large. Chesapeake Police said officers were on Battlefield Boulevard near Debaun Loop when they found a stolen vehicle and began a pursuit at 1:24 p.m. The suspects drove toward Military...
Suffolk man wanted after Hampton stabbing

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Suffolk man is wanted after police say a Hampton man was seriously hurt in a stabbing Sunday night. Police say it happened on Hollywood Avenue, right off Kecoughtan Road in Hampton, just after 6 p.m. The 28-year-old victim was taken to the hospital for...
Postal worker robbed in Chesapeake; $50K reward offered

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information in the robbery of a postal worker in Chesapeake. USPIS says the robbery happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Providence Road, at Sparrow Road near S. Military Highway. The...
CHESAPEAKE, VA

