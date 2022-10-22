ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Elsinore, CA

Parents demand more security at Lake Elsinore schools after 15-year-old arrested for lewd act

By City News Service
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nZNFN_0ijBc6f600

LAKE ELSINORE (CNS) - Parents are demanding more security at Lake Elsinore schools, as Riverside County sheriff's officials said today that a 15- year-old boy arrested for allegedly committing a lewd act on a child had been in the parking lot of the same school on two other occasions.

Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department's Lake Elsinore station responded at 11:30 a.m. Monday to Lakeland Village Elementary School in the 18000 block of Grand Avenue regarding the boy being seen on campus, Sgt. Wilfredo Collazo said.

Authorities said the boy, who is not a student at the school, entered the campus and allegedly committed a lewd act on a child, then fled the campus on foot. Upon their arrival, deputies located the suspect and arrested him.

The campus was placed on lockdown by school administrators out of an abundance of caution for the students until the suspect was caught.

During the course of their investigation, deputies learned there could be additional victims who are students at the school, Collazo said.

``On two other occasions in late August 2022, we are aware that this same suspect had been in the parking lot of the same school,'' the sheriff's department said in a statement provided to City News Service on Saturday.

``On both occasions deputies found the juvenile walking around in the parking lot that is open to the public. There was no criminal act committed on either occasion. We are not aware of any other circumstance in which the suspect made it onto the campus behind the gates in violation of any criminal law.''

On Friday night, a group of concerned parents held a demonstration outside the school district headquarters, calling for some administrators to be fired.

``This has happened several times that people have been able to get on this campus and they don't know who they are and they go to the restrooms,'' parent Stephanie Bingham told CBS2.

The LEUSD Superintendent's Office issued a statement that read: ``As an educator and a parent, I know that we expect our children to be safe while at school, always.

``Our safe place was compromised and we empathize with our students and staff who experienced this traumatic event. We remain committed to evaluating our safety protocols and soon our district will participate in an independent security consultant audit to assist us as we continue to look for ways to improve our layered security approach.''

Anyone with information about the investigation was asked to call the Lake Elsinore station at 951-245-3300 or sheriff's dispatch at 951-776-1099.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Teenager arrested after fighting with deputies, carrying two loaded firearms

Authorities arrested a teenager in Adelanto for entering bringing two firearms onto  while armed with two firearms, and for attempted to fight with deputies. According to San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, the 16-year-old male entered the secured parking lot of the Victor Valley Sheriff's Station, and approached a deputy who was sitting inside of his vehicle. They were able to disarm him without further incident, detaining him right after. Both of the firearms were loaded with high-capacity magazines. "Once inside the station, the suspect attempted to fight deputies," a statement released to the public read. The suspect was arrested and booked at High Desert Juvenile Detention and Assessment Center in Apple Valley. Anyone with additional information was asked to contact deputies at (760) 552-6800.
ADELANTO, CA
KTLA

Man arrested after allegedly stabbing teen in Corona

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing of a 14-year-old boy in Corona, officials said Tuesday. The incident occurred around 3:45 p.m. Oct. 21 in the 1000 block of Border Avenue, according to the Corona Police Department. Responding officers found the victim, who was taken to a hospital with injuries that […]
CORONA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Denmark man killed while crossing the street along SR-62 in Yucca Valley

A 70-year-old man from Denmark was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing State Route 62 in Yucca Valley Sunday night. The crash happened on SR-62 (Twentynine Palms Highway) and Dumosa Avenue at approximately 8:48 p.m. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, investigators learned that the man, Knuderik Rasmussen, was crossing SR-62 The post Denmark man killed while crossing the street along SR-62 in Yucca Valley appeared first on KESQ.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
z1077fm.com

70 Year-Old Danish Man Killed by Truck on Twentynine Palms Highway

A 70 year old Danish man was killed by a truck on Twentyine Palms Highway in Yucca Valley Sunday night (October 23). The Sheriff’s office reports that Knuderik Rasmussen was struck by a Dodge Ram pickup truck near Dumosa Ave at approximately 8:48 p.m. The investigation found that Rasmussen was crossing the highway outside of a crosswalk when the collision happened, and that the driver of the truck remained at the scene.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
knewsradio.com

Coachella Duo Arrested; Facing Kidnapping, Robbery, Assault Charges

Kidnapping suspects Alexander Edlund and Brian Jamand of Coachella CA.. Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. Little more than one week ago, Sunday October 16, 2022, a half hour before noon, deputies in Thermal were called to Cesar Chavez Street in Coachella, to investigate a reported kidnapping and robbery. Their...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Deputies investigating double homicide in Coachella

Update: 10/24/22 A 22-year-old man was arrested in the San Francisco Bay Area after calling police about the murders. The two people found dead were identified as Hector Ramos, 23, of La Quinta, and Monique Vega, 26, of Valverde. New details here Original Report: 10/23/22 Riverside County Sheriff's are on scene of a double homicide The post Deputies investigating double homicide in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
z1077fm.com

A Report of shots fired in Morongo Valley results in large response and an arrest

A report of shots fired brought a large law enforcement response to Morongo Valley Friday evening (October 21). According to the Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched to a report of a man with a gun in the 8600 block of Highland Road in Morongo Valley, in the area of the Morongo Valley shooting range. Investigation revealed that Michael DiGregorio had been scouting around his neighborhood while holding his rifle and had confronted a man about dumping trash.
MORONGO VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

SigAlert: I-10 backed up 6 miles through Banning & Beaumont following wreck involving 3 big rigs

A SigAlert was issued for Interstate-10 through Banning and Beaumont Wednesday morning due to a collision that closed 3 traffic lanes. The traffic backup from the collisions stretched up to 6 miles past the Highway 60 interchange. Three big rig trucks collided in the eastbound freeway lanes near Highland Springs Avenue at 4:21 a.m., according to The post SigAlert: I-10 backed up 6 miles through Banning & Beaumont following wreck involving 3 big rigs appeared first on KESQ.
BEAUMONT, CA
2urbangirls.com

Three murder suspects arrested for involvement in gang related shooting

SANTA ANA, Calif. – Three suspects were arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man in Santa Ana, police said Saturday. Santa Ana resident Abelino Vigueras, 25, was found lying in the street at 2:40 a.m. Oct. 15 in the 1500 block of East Warren Street suffering multiple gunshot wounds, according to Santa Ana police. He was pronounced dead at a hospital at 3:24 a.m.
SANTA ANA, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Juvenile Suspected of Possessing Loaded Handgun, Billy Club Arrested

(CNS) – A juvenile documented street gang member was arrested Friday on suspicion of possessing a loaded handgun and a billy club. The Coachella Community Action Team served a search warrant around 7 a.m. Friday in the 84-700 block of Avenue 51 in Coachella, according to Sgt. Mariano Matos III of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
COACHELLA, CA
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy