Timberwolves Forward To Miss Sunday's Game Against Thunder

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson will miss Sunday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to back spasms.

In their second meeting against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first three games of the 2022-23 NBA season, the Minnesota Timberwolves are prepared to be without forward Kyle Anderson, who the team ruled out on Saturday due to back spasms.

Anderson signed a two-year, $18 million deal with the Timberwolves in the offseason after previously spending the last four seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies.

In Minnesota's first game of the year against the Thunder, Anderson played 22 minutes off-the-bench, scoring just 2 points and also bringing in 6 rebounds. He also recoded one steal and one block in the team's season opener.

With Kyle Anderson sidelined, third-year forward Jaden McDaniels will continue to see an uptick in minutes at both forward spots, as will versatile forward Taurean Prince.

Previously against the Thunder, the Timberwolves won their season opener 115-108 behind a 23-point, 16-rebound double-double from newly acquired All-Star Rudy Gobert.

On the other side of things, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 32 points against the Timberwolves just days ago in the first game of the year.

While Kyle Anderson is still trying to get accustomed to his new team, his loss definitely impacts Minnesota's overall depth. They are limited in terms of their talent on the wing and Anderson gives them an experienced, stable player that can help facilitate offensively, as well as be effective as a multi-purpose defender.

No update has been given as to when Anderson could return to the floor, but given that this injury is just back spasms, he will most likely be day-to-day moving forward.

The Timberwolves will be on the road Sunday, October 23 against the Thunder. So far, the Timberwolves are 1-1 on the new season and the Thunder are 0-1.

The Fast Break Podcast hosted by our own Brett Siegel is now LIVE!

Be sure to catch up on the latest news and intel from around the league by checking out The Fast Break Podcast, now streaming on Apple Podcasts and Spotify with new episodes releasing every Friday.