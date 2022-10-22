Rockets And Bucks Injury Reports

The Houston Rockets and Milwaukee Bucks have announced their injury reports for Saturday night's game.

The Houston Rockets and Milwaukee Bucks are squaring off in Wisconsin on Saturday evening, and for the game both teams have announced their injury reports.

The Rockets will be without Bruno Fernando, Eric Gordon, Jae'Sean Tate and TyTy Washington Jr., while the Bucks have ruled out Pat Connaughton, Joe Ingles and Khris Middleton.

NBA's official injury report

Coming into the game, the Rockets are 0-2 with losses to the Atlanta Hawks and Memphis Grizzlies.

Last season, they were the worst team in the NBA, and they will likely be at the bottom of the standings once again this season.

That being said, they have young talent in Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr. and Jabari Smith Jr. that could make for an exciting future.

The Bucks are 1-0 after defeating the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night in Pennsylvania.

Middleton is one of their top-three players, and Connaughton is one of their best role players.

Therefore, their win over the 76ers was impressive.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is arguably the best player in the NBA, and he had 21 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists in the win.

This past season, they were the third seed in the Eastern Conference and beat the Chicago Bulls in the first round of the NBA Playoffs in five games.

However, they lost to Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the second round.

In 2021, the Bucks won the NBA Championship over the Phoenix Suns, so they have been one of the best teams in the NBA over the last few seasons.