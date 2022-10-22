ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thibodaux, LA

Before Tyler Morton was a Colonel, he was a star on Friday Night Football

By Richie Mills
 3 days ago

THIBODAUX, La. ( WGNO ) — Tyler Morton hails from a football family.

His father, Allen Morton, played wide receiver for Nicholls and his uncle, Allen Pittman, was an All-Southland linebacker with the Colonels from 2016-2019.

So, when it was Tyler’s turn to choose his college football destination, Nicholls State University always felt like home.

“I love all the coaches. I love the team that recruited me. I came up to visit a few times while my uncle was here and stuff. So, I really like the area and the facilities. The facilities definitely won me over when I seen that and we’re in Thibodaux, man. It’s a fun place to play and I love it here,” says Nicholls sophomore defensive back Tyler Morton.

Tyler Morton was an All-State, All-District, and All-Metro selection as defensive back at Destrehan, playing a big part in their run to the dome in 2019.

Tyler’s time with the Wildcats prepared him well for the immediate impact he would make with the Colonels.

“It definitely helped me for big games, and rivalry games, and never circling a game. That was one thing we preached at Destrehan, we never did circle a game and we never did focus on one game. We always went just 1-0 every week. Just one week at a time, one week at a time, leading up to the big stage. So, I really feel like I’m ready for the big stage and big games here,” says Morton.

Through 7 games, Tyler leads Nicholls in total tackles with 23. The sophomore also has 1 interception, 1 sack, and 2.5 tackles for loss.

Tyler has elevated his game to not only help the Colonels defensively but to keep up with his older Brother, Macon Clark.

Clark has been a key piece of the Tulane defense that has propelled the Green Wave into the top 25 with a 6-1 record.

“My older brother, he’s tough. He’s tough on me. He watches all my games; I watch all of his. So, we kind of have a little competition going on right now because we’re both in-season. He’s beating me right now with interceptions. So, he’s got two I’ve only got one. So, I’ve got to step my game up,” says Morton.

Tyler Morton, before he was a Colonel, he was a star on Friday Night Football.

