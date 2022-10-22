Read full article on original website
Charles Co. Police: 19-year-old shot and killed while inside car in Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. — Editor's Note: The above video was published on October 25, 2022. It details the latest on D.C. shootings. Detectives are investigating after a 19-year-old man was pronounced dead following a shooting in Charles County on Sunday. On Oct. 23, around 2:17 p.m., the Prince George's County...
Baltimore County firefighters fight to free passengers of vehicle that crashed into Catonsville building
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County firefighters rescued four people from a vehicle that crashed into a building in Catonsville on Tuesday, according to fire officials. The vehicle crashed into a building in the 1200 block of North Rolling Road, fire officials said.All four people have been freed from the vehicle, according to fire officials.Firefighters initially noted that the extent of the injuries to all parties involved was unknown.They later said that all four people were uninjured.
Woman found guilty of setting townhouse on fire, killing three roommates in Edgewood
BALTIMORE -- A Harford County woman was found guilty of setting a townhouse on fire that killed three of her roommates, and another woman.The jury found Bobbie Sue Hodge, 63, guilty of arson in the first degree, four counts of felony murder, and three counts of assault in the second degree.Hodge was convicted of setting a fire to the homes on Simons Court in Edgewood on May 9, 2019.RELATED COVERAGE: 'They Were Good People' | 3 Killed In Edgewood Boarding House Fire, Multiple Others InjuredFire Marshal Issues Multiple Violations To Owner Of Edgewood Townhome Where 3 DiedShe faces a maximum penalty...
Man robbed at gunpoint on Belair Road, Pulaski Highway shops burglarized
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the weekend. At just after 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, an individual shattered the window of the business in the 8600-block of Pulaski Highway in Rosedale (21237) and attempted to pry open the cash registers. The suspect was unsuccessful and fled on foot.
Fatal Sparrows Point crash under investigation in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A crash that claimed the life of a man is under investigation in Baltimore County. According to police, at about 4 a.m. Sunday October 23, 2022, a 2018 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling northbound on an access road heading towards Wharf Road when it struck the bridge abutment at a high rate of speed.
Joppa Road business vandalized, vehicle stolen in Rosedale
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported in recent days. Between Sunday, September 25 and Sunday, October 23, an individual or group of individuals broke into a storage unit in the 1700-block of East Joppa Road in Parkville/Carney (21234). The suspect(s) stole an undetermined amount of sporting goods, then fled the scene.
40-year-old killed in fatal Baltimore County crash
Former Maryland Park Service employee faces charges of raping two park workers
BALTIMORE -- A former Maryland Park Service employee who was arrested in September for allegedly raping a co-worker now faces additional charges stemming from a sexual encounter with a different colleague, according to the Baltimore Banner.Michael Browning, 71, faces charges of second-degree rape and second-degree assault for allegedly raping and assaulting of a female while he was the park manager of Gunpowder Falls State Park, police said. Investigators determined over the course of a six-month-long investigation that he had sexually assaulted the same person several times, police said. Now, WJZ's media partner, the Baltimore Banner, is reporting that a second...
Police Investigate Fatal Head-On Collision Killing Charles County Woman
WALDORF, Md. – On Monday, October 24, 2022, at approximately 8:42 a.m., Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to Maryland Route 229 (Bensville Rd) in the area of Shannon Drive for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision. Due to the circumstances, the Maryland State Police CRASH Team responded to assume the investigation.
Student arrested after loaded gun found at Forest Park High School in Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A student was arrested after a loaded gun was found Tuesday morning at Forest Park High School in Baltimore City, WJZ has learned. A source told WJZ the gun was a loaded 9mm handgun. It is currently unknown how the gun was recovered.WJZ's Avajoye Burnette learned a staff member saw the firearm on a student and alerted school police, which is when the gun was recovered. This is a developing story and will be updated.
Baltimore school crossing guard critically injured after being hit by car
A school crossing guard is in critical condition after being hit by a car Wednesday morning, in Northeast Baltimore.
Shootout Shakes Silver Spring During Monday Morning Rush Hour
Authorities have released surveillance footage of gunmen who fired at each other striking nearby cars and businesses Monday, Oct. 24 (scroll for video). The two black males were shooting at each other at the intersection of Fenton Street and Ellsworth Drive around 10:35 a.m. in Silver Spring, county police said.
Detectives Search For Taser Wielding Teens On The Loose After Glen Burnie Robbery
Detectives are looking for a group of armed robbers armed with a taser after a 20-year-old man was robbed while walking in Glen Burnie, authorities say. The victim was reportedly approached by one white male teenager and two black male teenagers while walking in the area of Carolina Avenue and Allen Road around 10 p.m., Monday, Oct. 24, according to Anne Arundel County Police.
Baltimore woman killed in early morning crash along Interstate 95 in Howard County
WATERLOO, Md. (WBFF) — A Baltimore woman was killed after a multicar crash along Interstate 95 near Maryland Route 100 in Howard County early Tuesday, the Maryland State Police said. Maryland state troopers said Alcira Garcia De Dubon, 50, was riding in the back seat of a 2008 Mazda...
Howard County man found guilty of first-degree murder, killed 21-year-old
Franck Herman Ngande, 25, was convicted today of first-degree murder for the shooting death of 21-year-old Taiwan Dashon Dorsey of Columbia.
Water Main Break Turns Into Eye-Catching Geyser In Baltimore, Forcing Road Closure
A water main break that sent liquids flying through the air in Baltimore on Tuesday afternoon led to some traffic delays for area residents. Shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, a spokesperson from the Baltimore County Volunteer Firefighter’s Association issued an alert advising that a stretch of Daisy Avenue was closed in Lansdowne.
Carjacking, attempted carjacking reported at 2 Anne Arundel County shopping centers
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Anne Arundel County police are investigating an armed carjacking and an attempted armed carjacking at two shopping centers from over the weekend. County police said officers were called around 4:20 p.m. Saturday to the orange parking garage at Westfield Annapolis Mall, where a man was putting shopping bags inside his car and was approached by two men armed with handguns.
