PAULDING – The final regular season football game for area teams was played last Friday. Bringing the season to a close in the Green Meadows Conference would be county and conference rival Paulding hosting Wayne Trace. For the Raiders a tournament berth (Division VI, Region 22) had been secured and for the Panthers were looking to go out on a high note with an upset win. The Raiders would have their way shutting out their county nemesis 24-0 to keep their winning streak over Paulding alive at twelve in a row. Paulding had not defeated the red, white, and blue since 2010. With the win the Raiders have won their last three games while recording their only shut-out of the 2022 campaign.

PAULDING, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO