Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
westbendnews.net
RAIDERS HEAD INTO PLAY-OFFS FOLLOWING WIN OVER PAULDING
PAULDING – The final regular season football game for area teams was played last Friday. Bringing the season to a close in the Green Meadows Conference would be county and conference rival Paulding hosting Wayne Trace. For the Raiders a tournament berth (Division VI, Region 22) had been secured and for the Panthers were looking to go out on a high note with an upset win. The Raiders would have their way shutting out their county nemesis 24-0 to keep their winning streak over Paulding alive at twelve in a row. Paulding had not defeated the red, white, and blue since 2010. With the win the Raiders have won their last three games while recording their only shut-out of the 2022 campaign.
sent-trib.com
Lake coaches compensated for increased responsibilities
MILLBURY — Extra duty money has been approved for three coaches who are filling in for the Lake football coach who resigned over inappropriate text messages. At Wednesday’s meeting, the board of education approved the new contracts for the extra duty positions, in addition to their current contracts for the 2022-23 school year: Dave Rymers interim head football coach, $1,018; Greg Wilker assistant football, $509; and Larry Folley assistant football, $509.
toledo.com
Nine Unique Pies to Try for National Pizza Month
Pizza. At once a comfort food, culinary masterpiece, and Friday night tradition. It’s convenient, delicious, and even economical. What pizza isn’t always described as though? Unique. While we love a good red sauce plus mozzarella plus pepperoni combo, this National Pizza Month we’ve honed in on the harder to categorize pizzas that Toledo has to offer.
bgfalconmedia.com
Paranormal activity in Northwest Ohio
As Halloween approaches, students have geared up to visit the famous and paranormally active sites in Ohio. However, Bowling Green State University students seeking a good scare don’t have to travel far. Although the state is known for its cornfields and typical Midwest qualities, some residents aren’t aware of...
WTOL-TV
The legend of the headless motorcyclist: The story of a local specter | This Week in Toledo History
Diane Woodring takes us back to 1989 when WTOL 11's Dick Berry explored the local legend of the headless motorcyclist. hist.
13abc.com
Children’s Wonderland returns to Sylvania this December
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Children’s Wonderland is retuning to Sylvania this December. The event will take place at Sylvania Tam-O-Shanter, located at 7060 W. Sylvania Ave from Dec. 9 through Dec. 24. It will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 24.
sent-trib.com
Cook’s Corner: Bake a casserole for breakfast
CUSTAR – Jessica Nagel is used to feeding a crowd. “I really only know how to cook enough to feed an army,” Nagel said. She cooks for 300-400 people for ag breakfasts where she teaches “and never bats an eyelash.” Nagel also handles the morning meal for fair board directors during the week of the Wood County Fair.
WTOL-TV
Haunting in Ohio? The story of the Ceely Rose murders at Malabar Farm
LUCAS, Ohio — I am, at times, a traveler often with no specific destination in mind. So I drove that day unaware my route would take me through a picturesque area called Pleasant Valley. A tranquil drive until …. Trouble. But maybe help is across the way. That...
crawfordcountynow.com
Marion man killed in Motorcycle accident in Richland County
LEXINGTON—The Mansfield Post is investigating a fatal crash which occurred on SR 97 at Gass Road, Troy Township, Richland County. The crash was reported at 6:05 PM Sunday evening. The preliminary investigation shows a 2007 Ford Fusion being driven by Trenton Hoffer, 20 years old, Mansfield, Ohio, was traveling...
13abc.com
City of Oregon announces updates to construction on Navarre/Coy intersection
OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - The final resurfacing work for Navarre Avenue and Coy Road Intersection Project is scheduled to begin Wednesday and span throughout Friday. Motorists should anticipate congestion and possible delays during work hours near the Navarre Avenue and Coy Road intersection. According to the city’s Department of Public...
sent-trib.com
Raccoons, skunks feast on beetle explosion
This past week, the Ohio State University Extension office of Wood County received several calls and emails about yards being destroyed overnight. One caller said it looked like a golf course with holes in the ground with grass flipped up. Other areas looked like when you slice the golf ball and respond by pounding the ground with your golf club leaving holes in the ground. I can relate to that.
WTOL-TV
Missing Cirigliano family spotted at UP gas station
MICHIGAN, USA — A family of four that has been missing since Sunday were spotted filling up their van in Michigan's Upper Peninsula Monday, law enforcement said Friday. The Cirigliano family was last heard from on Sunday when family members said the father Anthony was acting paranoid. Friday afternoon,...
Crash involving car, 2 motorcycles kills 1 person, injures 2 others
TROY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 60-year-old Marion man was killed and two other people were injured Sunday when a car reportedly hit two motorcycles. Jeffrey Kight was taken to OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital following the crash on Ohio 97 but died of his injuries, according to the State Highway Patrol. Scott Bullion, 54, also of Marion, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Moosehead closes, Railroad Brewing Company moving to the tracks: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
It was bittersweet news to hear Moosehead BBQ Grill recently closed its Avon location, 820 Center Road. The restaurant opened in 2020 and the owners have worked very hard throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to manage both the Amherst location (7660 Leavitt Road), as well as Avon. Last week the owners...
sent-trib.com
Baby found not breathing in BG apartment, mother hit by car
The mother of a 2-month-old found not breathing at a Bowling Green apartment was hit by a car while the ambulance with her baby was leaving the parking lot. Bowling Green Police Division officers responded to the 200 block of Napoleon Road on Saturday at 12:14 a.m. on the report of an infant not breathing.
Ottawa Hills home catches fire twice early Tuesday
OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio — An Ottawa Hills home caught on fire twice early Tuesday. Toledo Fire & Rescue received a call for a house fire in the 33-00 block of West Bancroft Street near Secor Road. When crews arrived, fire was seen coming from the garage and upstairs bedroom...
themirrornewspaper.com
Three New Businesses Open In Maumee MarketPlace Mall
BY MIKE McCARTHY | MIRROR EDITOR — Three new shops have joined three established businesses in the Maumee MarketPlace mall located at the corner of Reynolds Road and Dussel Drive in Maumee. The shopping center also includes Cornerstone Church and the Maumee Antique Mall. Following are brief profiles on each of the six businesses located in the southern portion of the mall:
sent-trib.com
Boy dies following Fulton County crash
DELTA — A Wauseon boy has died following a crash in York Township last week. The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash on County Road 10 at County Road E in York Township Thursday at 6:58 p.m. A 2018 Mitsubishi SUV was...
huroninsider.com
Local highway construction for the week of October 24
Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of October 24. Erie County. State Route 60, from SR 113 to Kneisel Road, will have single lane closures...
I-75 SB back open following multi-vehicle crash causing traffic delays Wednesday morning
A crash involving a semi-truck and two other vehicles caused traffic issues on southbound I-75 near the state line early Wednesday. The crash happened on I-75 south near Alexis Rd around 3:15 a.m. Toledo Police tell WTOL 11 that the truck was traveling south when it hit the median wall and sent debris into the northbound lanes.
Comments / 0