Centre Daily
Cowboys Trade Rumors at WR: Jerry Jeudy, DJ Moore, Chase Claypool
Defense has been the winning formula for the Dallas Cowboys this season. Currently, Dallas has the No. 2 scoring defense, allowing just 14.9 points per game. The main strength of the Dallas defense has been against the pass, as it ranks No. 4 in the NFL in passing yards per game allowed (185.1), while also leading the league in sacks (29). Meanwhile, the run defense has been just average, ranking No. 15 in yards per carry allowed (4.4).
Centre Daily
Giants Week 8 Injury Report: Who’s In, Who’s Out to Start the Week
The Week 9 bye week can't come fast enough for the New York Giants, who are looking at quite the lengthy injury report ahead of their Week 8 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Receivers Kenny Golladay (knee) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring) are among those who will not practice Wednesday, head coach Brian Daboll confirmed. Golladay has not played since Week 4, and Toney hasn't played since Week 2, so it's probably safe to say that both will not be back until after the bye.
Centre Daily
Saints Positioning in the Weak NFC South
In the 20-year history of the NFC South, the division has been won with a .500 or worse record just once. That was in 2014, when the Carolina Panthers stumbled to the crown with a 7-8-1 record. The New Orleans Saints finished with a 7-9 record that year, second in the division.
Centre Daily
Rookie Kyle Hamilton Showing Steady Improvement for Ravens
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens rookie safety Kyle Hamilton was expected to make an immediate impact as a first-round pick. Hamilton did have some growing pains as he adjusted to the speed of the NFL. Now, he has shown steady improvement and is becoming an impact player. Since Week...
Centre Daily
The Emergence of Ravens Linebacker Patrick Queen
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen is having his best season as a pro. Queen had the highest grade among the Ravens defenders over the past three weeks, according to Pro Football Focus. In the last three games, Queen has 25 tackles, three tackles for loss, two...
Bill Belichick unveils new catchphrase in latest evasive press conference about QB situation
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick unveiled another new catchphrase in his latest evasive press conference about his bizarre quarterback situation, saying “We’ll see how today goes” over and over.
Centre Daily
Texans Projected To Have 2 Top-5 Picks in 2023 NFL Draft; QB/WR Duo Incoming?
It is safe to say that on the field, things are not going the Houston Texans' way in 2022. After being in contention in every game they have played this season, the Texans currently sit at 1-4-1, with a handful of blown leads and lost opportunities along the way. However,...
Centre Daily
Rams DT Aaron Donald Cuts Ties with Kanye West & Donda Sports, Releases Statement
Los Angeles Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald once called his decision to join rap superstar Kanye West and Donda Sports "a no-brainer." Now, that choice has been flipped on its head in what Donald clearly feels is another no-brainer move. He announced Tuesday that he will be parting ways with the agency after West said he wouldn't apologize for recent antisemitic remarks.
Centre Daily
‘These Guys Are Fast,’ Says Pete Carroll; Seahawks Winning With Speed
After a rollercoaster start to the season, the Seattle Seahawks have battled their way to a 4-3 record and the NFC West lead. "Seven weeks in, and look where we are," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll had to say about the team's divisional lead. "Who would have thunk it?" Not many.
Centre Daily
Chase Claypool is the Steelers New JuJu Smith-Schuster
As the Pittsburgh Steelers offense yet again fails to impress in a loss over Miami, there has been a lot of rising tension building within the locker room. This week it was Steelers slot wide receiver Chase Claypool who had some choice words after the game. There are a lot...
Centre Daily
Why the 49ers’ Loss to the Chiefs was their Little Big Horn
General George Custer didn't make it out alive and the 49ers season may not either. They rushed to bring back Trent Williams, Nick Bosa, Jimmie Ward, Mike McGlinchey, Charvarius "Mooney" Ward and Dre Greenlaw. None of them played up to their standard. The absences of Arik Armstead, Azeez Al-Shaair and Javon Kinlaw have shown up prominently in the form of a lack luster run defense.
Centre Daily
Ravens – Buccaneers Week 8 Betting Trends
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Can Lamar Jackson outduel Tom Brady again when the Ravens travel to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night?. Jackson won his only meeting against Brady in 2019 when the Ravens beat the New England Patriots 37-20. Jackson threw for 163 yards with a touchdown and also ran for 61 yards with a pair of scores. Brady was 30 of 46 for 285 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
Centre Daily
Bengals Community Corner: Joe Burrow, Hayden Hurst, And Others Continue to Make Impact Off The Field
The Bengals are playing their best football of the season, winning four of their last five games. As the team is finding their stride on the field, members of the team are making an impact off the field. The Joe Burrow Foundation Pays Medical Bills for Cincinnati Children’s Patients.
Centre Daily
Report: David Njoku Injury not Expected to be Serious
The Cleveland Browns are expected to receive good news on their breakout tight end David Njoku. According to a report, Njoku suffered a sprained ankle that is not expected to be that serious. Njoku caught seven passes for 71 yards in the Browns’ 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. It...
Centre Daily
Watch: Joe Burrow Mic’d Up For Bengals’ Win Over Falcons: ‘Let’s F------ Go Today!’
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow led the Bengals past the Falcons 35-17 on Sunday. He threw for 481 yards and three touchdowns. Burrow was mic'd up for the game. Watch the video below. Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much...
Centre Daily
Four Takeaways From the Chiefs’ 44-23 Win Over the 49ers
The Kansas City Chiefs spotted the San Francisco 49ers 10 points on Sunday but in the end, it didn't even matter. Despite a slow start that featured a bad Patrick Mahomes interception, Kansas City's offense caught fire and ended up getting going in plenty of time to pull away from San Francisco. Combined with a few timely defensive plays and a 49ers offense that lacked the ability to complete a comeback, the Chiefs escaped with a 44-23 victory.
Pitt OC talks Slovis and getting Panthers offense going
In his first session with reporters since the season started, hear what Pitt Offensive Coordinator Frank Cignetti said about his QB, his offense & his father
Centre Daily
Patriots Ex J.C. Jackson Sustains ‘Significant’ Non-Contact Knee Injury
FOXBORO — Former New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson, who signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in the offseason, suffered a serious knee injury Sunday. The 26-year-old had to be carted off the field in the second quarter of his team’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. Jackson was...
Centre Daily
The Changing Face of Bears Offensive Line
The fourth Bears starting offensive line this season worked out fine for 10 plays. Then Lucas Patrick left after getting 10 snaps off at his natural position of center, and even on Tuesday Bears coach Matt Eberflus didn't want to reveal the exact nature of the toe injury Patrick suffered.
Centre Daily
Lions Select Bryce Young, Cam Smith in Latest 2023 Mock Draft
The Draft Network came out with its latest 2023 mock draft on Monday and in it, it had Lions general manager Brad Holmes selecting at No. 1 overall and at No. 19 overall (via the Rams). With the No. 1 pick, writer Joe Marino selected Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce...
