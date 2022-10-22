Read full article on original website
New Ghost Dog Pokémon Revealed for Scarlet & Violet
The Pokémon Company has revealed a brand new Pokémon set to debut in the upcoming Pokémon Scarlet & Violet - Greavard. Greavard is a new Ghost Dog Pokémon exclusive to the Paldea region featured in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet. This new Pokémon was revealed yesterday accompanied by a new trailer that showed off some of its features.
Bangalore Can Instantly Destroy Doors Thanks to Her Smoke
Apex Legends' Bangalore was recently discovered to have a secret ability to destroy doors in a single hit, thanks to her tactical ability, the smoke grenade. While it typically takes legends two hits to fully destroy a door, Bangalore, under the right circumstances, only needs one hit to fully destroy it. There are many uses for this door-breaking ability, one of which is to surprise an enemy on the other side trying to heal or revive a teammate.
Steve Lacy is not sorry he smashed a fan’s disposable camera onstage: ‘I am human’
Don't expect any apologies from Steve Lacy after the singer smashed a fan's disposable camera onstage Monday at a concert in New Orleans. The "Bad Habit" hit-maker defended himself Tuesday on Instagram after footage of him getting hit by a projectile then smashing a camera onstage made the rounds on social media. It's unclear if the disposable camera he smashed is the same item that struck him in the leg seconds earlier.
'Bridgerton' star Simone Ashley is the new queen of daring fashion, from see-through shirts to cutout dresses
From neon outfits to sheer dresses, here are the most daring looks "Sex Education" star Simone Ashley has worn so far.
Tour ‘Don’t Be Tardy’ Alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Georgia Home Amid Foreclosure: Pictures
While Don’t Be Tardy star Kim Zolciak-Biermann famously said that she hardly ever liked to leave her Alpharetta, Georgia, mansion — she and her retired NFL star husband, Kroy Evan Biermann, are going to have to due to foreclosure, In Touch can confirm. Following the cancellation of the...
Respawn Reveals New Apex Legends Map ‘Broken Moon’
Apex Legends has a new map coming on Nov. 1 and players can look forward to the exciting area that's called Broken Moon. The new map will also be available with Eclipse. From zip rails to bionomics, here's everything you need to know about this new map. In the Apex...
