Apex Legends' Bangalore was recently discovered to have a secret ability to destroy doors in a single hit, thanks to her tactical ability, the smoke grenade. While it typically takes legends two hits to fully destroy a door, Bangalore, under the right circumstances, only needs one hit to fully destroy it. There are many uses for this door-breaking ability, one of which is to surprise an enemy on the other side trying to heal or revive a teammate.

2 HOURS AGO