NOLA.com
Deal reached in $100 million settlement with Freeport over decades of coastal damage
The state and several parishes have signed off on a long-delayed $100 million settlement with one of several oil and gas companies accused in court of damaging Louisiana’s coast. Mining giant Freeport-McMoRan Inc. and its subsidiaries agreed to the settlement in 2019, but payment of the funds was stalled...
Louisiana Casinos Accused of Short Changing Customers
Caesars Entertainment the parent company of three casinos operating in Louisiana has been named in a class action lawsuit that alleges the company has taken "perhaps millions of dollars" from winners that it was not entitled to take. The case which was filed in U.S. District Court in Shreveport alleges that winners have been underpaid when they have cashed a voucher generated by a slot machine and then redeemed at a kiosk.
KPLC TV
Mysterious solar panels off Gauthier Road raise questions
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Bundles of solar panels have been spotted in a field off of Gauthier Road. A viewer of 7News said these solar panels have been stacked up for more than two years. He said at first, they were in shrink wrap which is weathering away and now weeds are growing up around the bundles.
Can You Spell Louisiana’s Most Commonly Misspelled Word?
According to Google, Louisiana residents are having a bit of difficulty spelling one particular word. Okay, we misspell a lot of words but the most commonly misspelled word according to the search engine giant is a word that gets used an awful lot this time of year. Oddly enough, the...
Is Louisiana the least safe state in America? Study says yes
The personal finance website WalletHub listed Louisiana at the bottom of its study titled 2022's Safest States in America.
Louisiana Insurance Producer Issued Cease-and-Desist Order and Summary Suspension for Endangerment to Louisiana Policyholders
Louisiana Insurance Producer Issued Cease-and-Desist Order and Summary Suspension for Endangerment to Louisiana Policyholders. Louisiana – On October 25, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) reported that investigators from the Office of Insurance Fraud issued resident producer Houston Thomas and Thomas Mutual Insurance Group a Cease-and-Desist Order and Notice of Summary Suspension on October 10, 2022, for failing to remit premiums and demonstrating incompetence, untrustworthiness, and financial irresponsibility in a manner that might endanger the public.
KTBS
Louisiana Amendments Guide 2022: 8 proposed constitutional amendments
NEW ORLEANS — Election Day is just around the corner, and early voting starts Tuesday, Oct. 25. Louisiana voters will have 8 amendments to consider on the ballot this year, and it’s important to understand what your vote means. Here's a full rundown on what each amendment will do if it is approved, and what your "yes" or "no" vote can actually change.
KTBS
Record fish caught in Louisiana
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Louisiana from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
talkbusiness.net
Harps Foods acquires seven stores in Louisiana and Mississippi
Springdale-based Harps Food Stores announced Monday (Oct. 24) a deal to purchase The Markets, an independent grocery retailer with six locations in central Louisiana and one store in southwestern Mississippi. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Harps said the deal is expected to close by the end...
"There's several hundred commercial fisherman that make their livelihood out of this lake" - community tells gas supplier to go away
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — Residents of St. John the Baptist Parish are calling for the Parish Council to stand up for them and their environment after an industrial gas supplier proposes to drill into Lake Maurepas. George Coxen is a commercial fisherman who’s been catching catfish...
Historic drought brings eerie objects and seawater to the surface of the Mississippi River
A boat navigates low water in McKellar Lake, a backwater of the Mississippi River on October 19, 2022. Scott Olson/Getty ImagesIn Tennessee, the river dropped to minus-10.75 feet, a the lowest record ever recorded there.
11 Things That Are Technically Legal In Louisiana
Did your parents ever tell you that turning on the dome light in the car while driving was illegal? Well, they lied. There is no specific law that prohibits you from driving with the interior lights on in your vehicle. But this is where our conversation takes a turn...because I'm going to insert the word technically.
Louisiana Treasury Publishes Names of 60,000+ People Who Are Owed More Than $44 Million
State Treasurer John Schroder is encouraging residents to check for their names in local newspapers across Louisiana. The Louisiana Department of Treasury has published the names of 62,000+ people across Louisiana who are owed more than $44 million. The names were published in today's paper (Oct. 25) and "include those whose unclaimed property items were received from September 2021 through August 2022."
Mississippi family-owned grocery chain – operating since 1969 – sold to Arkansas company
A Mississippi-based family-owned grocery store chain that started in 1969 has been purchased by an Arkansas company looking to expand. Springdale-based Harps Food Stores Inc. has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire The Markets, a family-owned business that operates three stores in Louisiana and four in Mississippi. Harps is...
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Flounder Violations by LDWF
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Flounder Violations by LDWF. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stated on October 21, 2022, that on October 19, enforcement officials cited three males for alleged fishing infractions in Plaquemines Parish. Arielle Vicknair, 24, of St. Bernard, Louisiana, Richard Vasquez, 59,...
theadvocate.com
Greater Baton Rouge State Fair opens in Gonzales for first time this week
The annual Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is getting ready to open its doors Thursday, although – for the first time in its history – not in East Baton Rouge Parish. The fair's move to Gonzales's Lamar Dixon Expo Center was prompted by construction work at the usual BREC-owned Airline Highway site, where the fair has been held since 1973. Fair president Cliff Barton said while the move was exciting, opening up potential expansion options, it was unclear whether a return to the fair's previous location was in the cards.
theadvocate.com
‘It’s acts of God’: Mississippi River shrivels, leaving many to pray for rain
Old Man River is shriveling. Barges are running aground. The nation’s shipping industry is concerned. But you wouldn’t know it from Tony DeMarco’s deck overlooking the not-so-mighty Mississippi. He lives on the river side of the levee on the parish line between Orleans and Jefferson – only...
Louisiana's Governor Edwards declares October 24th, Red Beans and Rice Day. Get your recipe and get cooking.
In Louisiana, Mondays mean Red Beans and Rice Day and now that has been made official. Earlier today, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards signed a proclamation on the steps of the Capitol in Baton Rouge to officially recognize October 24th as Red Beans and Rice Day.
