Louisiana State

Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

If you are a big fan of pizza and you also happen to live in Louisiana, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
LOUISIANA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
LOUISIANA STATE
Magic 1470AM

Louisiana Casinos Accused of Short Changing Customers

Caesars Entertainment the parent company of three casinos operating in Louisiana has been named in a class action lawsuit that alleges the company has taken "perhaps millions of dollars" from winners that it was not entitled to take. The case which was filed in U.S. District Court in Shreveport alleges that winners have been underpaid when they have cashed a voucher generated by a slot machine and then redeemed at a kiosk.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Mysterious solar panels off Gauthier Road raise questions

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Bundles of solar panels have been spotted in a field off of Gauthier Road. A viewer of 7News said these solar panels have been stacked up for more than two years. He said at first, they were in shrink wrap which is weathering away and now weeds are growing up around the bundles.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Insurance Producer Issued Cease-and-Desist Order and Summary Suspension for Endangerment to Louisiana Policyholders

Louisiana Insurance Producer Issued Cease-and-Desist Order and Summary Suspension for Endangerment to Louisiana Policyholders. Louisiana – On October 25, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) reported that investigators from the Office of Insurance Fraud issued resident producer Houston Thomas and Thomas Mutual Insurance Group a Cease-and-Desist Order and Notice of Summary Suspension on October 10, 2022, for failing to remit premiums and demonstrating incompetence, untrustworthiness, and financial irresponsibility in a manner that might endanger the public.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Louisiana Amendments Guide 2022: 8 proposed constitutional amendments

NEW ORLEANS — Election Day is just around the corner, and early voting starts Tuesday, Oct. 25. Louisiana voters will have 8 amendments to consider on the ballot this year, and it’s important to understand what your vote means. Here's a full rundown on what each amendment will do if it is approved, and what your "yes" or "no" vote can actually change.
LOUISIANA STATE
talkbusiness.net

Harps Foods acquires seven stores in Louisiana and Mississippi

Springdale-based Harps Food Stores announced Monday (Oct. 24) a deal to purchase The Markets, an independent grocery retailer with six locations in central Louisiana and one store in southwestern Mississippi. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Harps said the deal is expected to close by the end...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
K945

11 Things That Are Technically Legal In Louisiana

Did your parents ever tell you that turning on the dome light in the car while driving was illegal? Well, they lied. There is no specific law that prohibits you from driving with the interior lights on in your vehicle. But this is where our conversation takes a turn...because I'm going to insert the word technically.
LOUISIANA STATE
Talk Radio 960am

Louisiana Treasury Publishes Names of 60,000+ People Who Are Owed More Than $44 Million

State Treasurer John Schroder is encouraging residents to check for their names in local newspapers across Louisiana. The Louisiana Department of Treasury has published the names of 62,000+ people across Louisiana who are owed more than $44 million. The names were published in today's paper (Oct. 25) and "include those whose unclaimed property items were received from September 2021 through August 2022."
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Greater Baton Rouge State Fair opens in Gonzales for first time this week

The annual Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is getting ready to open its doors Thursday, although – for the first time in its history – not in East Baton Rouge Parish. The fair's move to Gonzales's Lamar Dixon Expo Center was prompted by construction work at the usual BREC-owned Airline Highway site, where the fair has been held since 1973. Fair president Cliff Barton said while the move was exciting, opening up potential expansion options, it was unclear whether a return to the fair's previous location was in the cards.
GONZALES, LA

