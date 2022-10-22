There are now tiny pink robots in the uptown regions of the city of Charlotte that will - hopefully - serve important work for Charlotte, NC businesses in the near future. WCCB News is one of the earliest new sites to cover the development of a robotic delivery coffee service that could be coming to Charlotte, NC all the way back in April of this year. Now, the robots are actively being used to make deliveries across Uptown Charlotte with Charlotte city leaders partnering with the robotics company Tiny Mile in order to make this futuristic delivery service come to life.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO