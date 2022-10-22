ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

For the first time ever, Birkdale Village will have an ice skating rink

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — On Tuesday, Birkdale Village announced its first-ever ice skating rink coming this holiday season. 'Birkdale on Ice', the Rockefeller-inspired rink, will open Sunday, November 19. Just in time for guests to skate their way into the holiday spirit. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WCNC

Duck Donuts opens its 3rd location in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Duck Donuts has announced the grand opening of its third Charlotte location on Saturday, Oct. 29, with plans to host a Family Fun Day to celebrate the occasion. According to a news release, the newest shop will open in the Rea Farms Shopping Center in south...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WYFF4.com

Big Powerball wins in Greenville and Rock Hill in South Carolina Monday night

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Powerball players in Greenville and Rock Hill should check their tickets. A customer at the Speedway at 2500 Poinsett Hwy. in Greenville won $200,000. The winning Powerball ticket with PowerPlay matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number in last night’s drawing (18 - 23 - 35 - 45 - 54 and PB: 16).
GREENVILLE, SC
WCNC

Fall leaves could benefit your spring gardens

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Falling leaves are breathing new life into our natural habitat. Autumn leaves do more than provide stunning views, as falling leaves continue to pile up, they are doing more than one may think. Here are three ways fall leaves benefit the environment:. Bug habitats. City of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Street racing may have caused car crashes

Elsie Huntley is back home in her mother's arms-- where she should be-- at just under one-month-old. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools responding to drops in student performance. Efforts to get some CMS students back on track will take time. 91st Mallard Creek BBQ happening Thursday in Charlotte. Updated: 8 hours ago. We...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Make sure everyone has a thanksgiving meal

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thanksgiving is fast approaching, and Hope Street Food Pantry is preparing to serve 300 families that week. In order to make sure everyone in need has enough food for the table, the nonprofit need donations. Hope Street Food Pantry opened in September 2018, becoming the first...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Popular Christmas tree impacted by cold air

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Just two months away from Christmas Eve and the perfect holiday tree might be closer than you think. The most popular Christmas tree sold in America is the Fraser fir. Many of those trees are grown in the higher elevations of the North Carolina mountains. "This...
CHARLOTTE, NC
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Hickory NC

Hickory, North Carolina, is in the western part of the state, lodged in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains. This historic town is steeped in mountain traditions that have passed from generation to generation. Visitors to Hickory can see the importance of this area’s history to the community. They dedicate themselves to preserving places like the Henry River Mill Village, Harper House, Hickory History Center, the Bunker Hill Covered Bridge and Historic Murray’s Mill.
HICKORY, NC
WCNC

This indie film is going to shoot in Charlotte this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new indie film is going to start shooting this week in the Queen City. "Mother Couch!" is about "three estranged children who are brought together as they attempt to figure out why their mother has stationed herself on a green couch inside a local furniture store and refuses to leave." It stars Taylor Russell alongside Ewan McGregor and Oscar-winner Ellen Burstyn.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Order your pies now for Thanksgiving

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you want someone else to do the baking for you this year, listen up! Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop is taking orders for the holidays now and can make delicious pies for you and your family to enjoy. They have a lot of great options for...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

A glimpse into the future of Salisbury’s Empire Hotel

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - From the Rowan Chamber: More than 120 business leaders attended the Rowan Chamber’s Power In Partnership breakfast on Thursday morning to hear Josh Barnhardt and Brett Krueger speak about the redevelopment of the Empire Hotel property. The event was held at Trinity Oaks and was sponsored by Rowan-Cabarrus Community College.
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Street racing could have led to two east Charlotte crashes, police say

Bobbitt was last seen on Summit Walk Drive in Charlotte. City council considers ‘land swap’ that could mean new hotels in Charlotte. A land exchange for two nearby empty properties, presenters say, could become major hotels for visitors. Gaston County Police investigating double murder-suicide. Updated: 16 hours ago.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Jus4Net

Pink Delivery Robots In Uptown Charlotte

There are now tiny pink robots in the uptown regions of the city of Charlotte that will - hopefully - serve important work for Charlotte, NC businesses in the near future. WCCB News is one of the earliest new sites to cover the development of a robotic delivery coffee service that could be coming to Charlotte, NC all the way back in April of this year. Now, the robots are actively being used to make deliveries across Uptown Charlotte with Charlotte city leaders partnering with the robotics company Tiny Mile in order to make this futuristic delivery service come to life.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy