Public Service Loan Forgiveness waiver ends October 31, but nonprofit and government workers can get a second chance at debt relief
A waiver that temporarily expands eligibility for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program will expire October 31, but the Biden administration said Tuesday that it is taking steps to make it easier for qualifying borrowers to receive debt relief in the future. Many Democrats have called on the Biden administration...
Water investigations said to test Biden racial equity pledge
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A congressional ally says President Joe Biden’s commitment to racial equity is being tested by federal investigations into public spending on a failing Mississippi water system. Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson spoke at a meeting sponsored by the NAACP in the state’s capital city of Jackson. Most of Jackson lost running water for several days in late summer. The EPA and two congressional committees are investigating whether the Republican-run state has directed federal money away from Jackson instead of toward it. The meeting Monday night was in the same church where Biden told a congregation in 2020 that he would help people who had been marginalized, isolated and oppressed.
Trump joked that the 'only way' to find the SCOTUS leaker from Roe decision is threaten they will be the 'bride of a prisoner'
Donald Trump said threats of being a "bride of another prisoner" should be used to find the source of the Dobbs leak. The court investigation into the Dobbs leak has not yet produced any publically-shared findings. The leak was reported by Politico's Josh Gerstein and Alexander Ward in May ahead...
Arizona GOP leader asks high court to halt record turnover
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The leader of the Arizona Republican party on Wednesday asked the Supreme Court to step in and halt a lower court decision requiring her phone records to be turned over to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Biden suits get mixed results for Missouri Senate candidate
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed 25 lawsuits against President Joe Biden’s administration in the past 20 months. The proliferation of lawsuits against the federal government ranks Missouri second nationally, behind only Louisiana. Schmitt, a Republican, has cited the suits in his U.S. Senate campaign as evidence of his ability to stand up to the Democratic president. His suits have generated mixed results so far. Schmitt’s Democratic Senate opponent, Trudy Busch Valentine, contends he is wasting taxpayer resources on publicity-seeking lawsuits. Schmitt says it is part of his responsibility to try to keep the federal government in check.
Harris will announce awards for electric school buses for all 50 states
Vice President Kamala Harris will announce rebate awards for school districts across the country that will support the purchase of nearly 2,500 school buses — most of which will be electric, the White House said. The funding is part of the bipartisan infrastructure law President Joe Biden signed last year.
4 takeaways from the New York governor debate
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul squared off with Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin on Tuesday in their first and only pre-election debate, offering a series of tense and testy exchanges over crime, abortion rights, the 2020 presidential election and campaign finance ethics. Their one-on-one came as recent polls show a tightening...
Saudi ambassador welcomes review of US ties at time when relationship is at ‘point of disagreement’
Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the United States affirmed to CNN that, although Riyadh’s relationship with Washington is at a “point of disagreement” in light of OPEC+’s decision to slash oil production, the ties between the two longtime allies remain strong. Princess Reema bint Bandar Al...
Herzog invited to address Congress as Israel turns 75
WASHINGTON (AP) — Israeli President Isaac Herzog has been invited to address a joint meeting of Congress as Israel prepares to celebrate the 75th anniversary of its founding. The congressional leaders issuing the invitation call the founding of Israel in 1948 a “historic and joyous milestone.” The date for Herzog’s address has not been set. In issuing the invitation Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer say the two nations have shared “an unbreakable bond rooted in common security, shared values, and friendship.” Herzog began a two-day visit to Washington on Tuesday.
Jan. 6 panel interviews former Trump aide Hope Hicks
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee is interviewing Hope Hicks, a longtime aide to former President Donald Trump. That’s according to a person familiar with the meeting. Tuesday’s interview comes as the investigation is winding down and as the panel has subpoenaed Trump for an interview in the coming weeks. The person requested anonymity to discuss the closed-door meeting. Hicks did not play a major role in the White House response to the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection, in which hundreds of Trump’s supporters broke into the U.S. Capitol and interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory. But Hicks worked at the White House at the time.
Progressives retract Ukraine letter to Biden after uproar
WASHINGTON (AP) — A group of progressive Democrats has retracted a letter to the White House urging President Joe Biden to engage in direct diplomatic talks with Russia. This comes after the letter triggered an uproar among Democrats and raised questions about the strength of the party’s support for Ukraine. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, the chair of the Progressive Caucus, said the caucus was withdrawing the letter it sent less than 24 hours prior. She says the letter was unfairly conflated with recent Republican opposition to support for Ukraine.
‘It was tough’: Fetterman supporters voice concern that debate performance will sway undecided voters
Democrat John Fetterman’s debate performance has intensified the focus on his recovery from a stroke, leading some supporters to worry that his current post-stroke limitations could affect his narrow lead in the critical Pennsylvania Senate race against Republican Mehmet Oz. If Fetterman’s showing changes the trajectory of the race,...
DC appeals court sets oral argument in Trump defamation case for January 2023
A Washington, DC, appeals court has set oral arguments for January 2023 in the defamation lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, indicating that a decision over the outcome of ex-magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll’s claims won’t come until next year. Last month, the DC appeals court was asked...
EU ministers delay for a month decision on more energy unity
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union nations have given themselves yet another month to overcome deep differences on groundbreaking measures to shield their citizens from the energy crisis. Such initiatives are also necessary for the bloc to maintain a united front during Russia’s war in Ukraine. With winter approaching, home energy bills piling up and some businesses teetering on the brink of bankruptcy, there is a popular outcry for the 27-nation bloc to move much faster. Yet, at the end of EU meeting of energy ministers, the most palpable decision was to task the executive Commission to prepare proposals ready for decision at a Nov. 24 emergency meeting.
Kerry: US not ‘obstructing’ talk of climate compensation
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry says the United States wants to find a solution to a growing controversy that threatens to overtake the upcoming U.N. global conference. Kerry on Tuesday spoke to the growing demand from poorer countries for financial compensation from the United States and other wealthy countries that are by far the biggest culprits in climate damage over time. Kerry called the idea of any one country paying a trillion dollars a nonstarter, politically and otherwise. But he insisted the U.S. was open to working on a financing mechanism, short of admitting legal liability. Developing nations are pushing increasingly hard for wealthy nations to sit down and talk on the issue.
Egypt’s PM announces $15 increase in minimum monthly wage
CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s prime minister has announced a 300-pound ($15.20) increase in the minimum monthly wage. Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly on Wednesday announced the increase to 3,000 Egyptian pounds (over $152), up from 2,700 pounds ($137). He also announced that the monthly salaries of civil servants and pensions will be increased by 300 pounds ($15.25). The measure come as the government faces towering financial and economic challenges stemmed from the coronavirus pandemic and the Russian war in Ukraine. Wednesday’s measures are meant to ease the burdens of Egyptians hurt by the current global economic crisis. Already, middle-class and poor Egyptians have suffered from painful austerity measures in recent years since the government embarked on ambitious economic reforms.
Conservative activists plead guilty in 2020 election robocall fraud
Conservative activists Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman have each pleaded guilty to one count of telecommunications fraud after authorities in Ohio accused them of running a voter suppression campaign in 2020 that relied on thousands of illegal robocalls that targeted multiple states with election misinformation. The alleged scheme, which occurred...
The US midterms don’t have to be an online dystopia
There’s always a palpable sense of uncertainty before the U.S. midterms: Which party will control Congress? And which policy agendas will be reinforced or derailed? But in recent years, there’s an added element of unease: How will tech platforms undermine civility and public trust in the election?. Despite...
US imposes new sanctions on Iranian officials over crackdown on protests
The United States on Wednesday imposed a slew of new sanctions against Iranian officials involved in the ongoing crackdown on nationwide protests in Iran — the latest US response to Tehran’s efforts to quash outrage after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. “It has been 40 days since...
Australian health insurer says data of all customers hacked
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s largest health insurer says a cybercriminal has hacked the personal data of all its 4 million customers, as the government introduced legislation that would increase penalties for companies that fail to protect clients’ private information. Medibank said in a statement Wednesday “significant amounts of health claims data” had also been accessed in the breach, which was reported to police a week ago when trade in the company’s shares was halted. The government has been planning urgent legislative reforms on cybersecurity regulation since a hacker stole the personal data of almost 10 million current and former customers of telecommunications company Optus last month. Legislation introduced to Parliament Wednesday would substantially increase penalties for privacy breaches.
