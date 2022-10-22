Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Reno-based company gets $58M grant, will lead to creation of 150 regional jobs
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada is one of a dozen states getting a chunk of $2.8 billion dollars in federal grant money to expand domestic production of electric vehicle batteries. Reno-based American Battery Technology Company (ABTC) received almost $58 million to build and operate a first-of-its-kind facility to manufacture battery-grade lithium hydroxide from unconventional sedimentary resources.
Elko Daily Free Press
Lithium Americas signs agreement with local tribe
Lithium Americas Corp., the company working toward developing the Thacker Pass lithium mine north of Winnemucca, announced last week that it has entered a Community Benefits Agreement with the Fort McDermitt Paiute and Shoshone Tribe. The CBA establishes a framework for continued collaboration and defines the long-term benefits for the...
northernminer.com
Cypress tests world’s first battery-grade lithium from hydrochloride process at Nevada plant
Cypress Development (TSXV: CYP) says it has successfully tested the world’s first hydrochloric acid process to extract battery-grade lithium carbonate from clay at its half-a-billion-dollar project in Nevada. The Clayton Valley lithium project about 270 km northwest of Las Vegas is producing lithium carbonate at a 99.94% purity level,...
Nevada Appeal
The Nevada Traveler: A peek at Nevada’s mountain peaks
The late David W. Toll—one of the state’s most gifted wordsmiths—once described the mountains of Central Nevada as being “like sleeping women, sprawling languorously across every horizon.”. He might well have been writing about any of the more than 300 ranges found in the state. Nevada’s...
KOLO TV Reno
Lawsuit seeks endangered species protections for rare Nevada plant
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Center for Biological Diversity filed a formal notice to sue the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to finalize Endangered Species Act protections for the Nevada wildflower Tiehm’s buckwheat. “Tiehm’s buckwheat is staring down the barrel of extinction, and it can’t wait one more day...
nevadabusiness.com
Nevada Women’s Fund’s Power of the Purse Returns In-Person, Friday, Nov. 18
RENO, Nev. – Nevada Women’s Fund (NWF) is thrilled to present their premier shopping and socializing event, Power of the Purse, in-person on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Downtown Reno Ballroom. Kick off the holiday season with the annual tradition of sipping, shopping and supporting NWF’s mission to empower achievement in women and families.
KOLO TV Reno
Millions in funding for Nevada seniors and the disabled approved
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Millions in funding to support Nevada’s senior and disabled populations was approved during the Oct. 20 legislative session. The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act and will go towards initiatives to increase access to services and resources, as well as provide support for caregivers to keep them in their homes.
8newsnow.com
New group aims to help Asian American Pacific Islander population in Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– When thinking about diversity in Las Vegas, one of many spots that come to mind is Spring Mountain, filled with Asian culture and cuisine. However, during the pandemic, many businesses suffered and were forced to close. Now, a newly formed group called the Asian American Pacific...
2news.com
Nevada’s Grant Matching Program ready for new applicants
Nevada’s Grant Matching Program just posted its Notice of Funding Opportunity and is ready to accept applications for the 2023 State Fiscal Year. This fund is available on a first-come, first-serve basis for Nevada state and local agencies, tribal governments, and nonprofits seeking match dollars for new federal funding opportunities.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Public Health Lab opens new location in Fallon
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The ribbon was cut at the new Nevada Public Health Lab Monday in Fallon. Now, it’s time to open the doors to the public. “This is just an exciting day and its taken two years to get here,” said Shannon Ernst, Churchill County Social Services Director.
All you need to know about Nevada Day
Nevada Day is approaching fast, are you ready to celebrate? Or is the better question, what are we celebrating, and why, and do my kids or I get the day off?
Las Vegas hotel mogul Robert Bigelow spends nearly $50 million to support Lombardo, other Republicans
Bigelow also directly contributed $9.3 million to the Republican Governors Association (RGA) over the past calendar year, with an affiliated company (Sedona Magnet LLC) contributing another $3 million, for a total of $12.3 million. The post Las Vegas hotel mogul Robert Bigelow spends nearly $50 million to support Lombardo, other Republicans appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Working-class struggles shake Nevada, threatening Democratic Party
Nevada has often been a bright spot for the party even in some tough Democratic election years, but there are some signs that winning formula is weakening.
Elko Daily Free Press
Nevada Day closures
ELKO – Nevada will celebrate 158 years of statehood on Friday with a day off for schools as well as state and local offices. Schools throughout Elko County and Great Basin College will be closed on Friday, along with Elko County and City of Elko offices, giving students and employees a three-day weekend.
Elko Daily Free Press
Clark, Washoe election departments pelted with records requests by election deniers
The Clark County Election Department building in North Las Vegas, where ballots are processed and counted, has been remodeled with glass panels throughout the entire counting board where observers can sit and watch every step of the process. “We don’t have anything to hide,” said Joe Gloria said. (Photo: Jeniffer Solis)
mediafeed.org
Nevada first-time homebuyer programs
The Silver State is living up to its glitzy name, but for now the prized commodity may be real estate. Home sales prices rose 26% year-over-year to a median of $457,000 in April 2022, according to the real estate firm Redfin. Las Vegas has been on a roll, seeing a 31% spike in a year for a median sales price of $435,000.
travelnevada.com
Legendary Nevadans Part II: More Historic Movers & Shakers
Meet some movers, shakers, and history-makers who helped give Nevada its fascinating personality. In October of 2021 we honored Nevada’s birthday by unveiling a lineup of larger-than-life personalities who helped put this wild, beautiful state on the map with their fascinating lives. And now we’re back with another roster of historical figures every Nevada-lover should get to know—as well as museums, state parks, and other intriguing places you can follow in their footsteps, all around the Silver State.
culinaryunion226.org
Culinary Union continues to run largest political program in Nevada, canvassers have knocked on over 650,000 doors and are on track to hit 1 million
Bethany Khan: bkhan@culinaryunion226.org ▪ (702) 387-7088. Culinary Union continues to run largest political program in Nevada, canvassers have knocked on over 650,000 doors and are on track to hit 1 million. Las Vegas, NV – UNITE HERE’s Culinary Union is proud to announce that canvassers have surpassed previous and...
KOLO TV Reno
BLM makes firewood permits available as cold weather approaches
WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management is making firewood permits available at its Winnemucca District Office as the cold winter weather approaches. Woodcutting areas can be found in Humboldt and Pershing counties, as well as in portions of Lander, Churchill, and Washoe counties. Woodcutting is only permitted...
newtolasvegas.com
Around Las Vegas, could ‘None of These Candidates’ ballot line determine U.S. Senate control?
Nevada elections are quirky, and that was true long before voters in the county immediately to the west of Las Vegas elected a dead pimp to the state Assembly. But two unusual provisions in Nevada election law–banning write-in candidates while affording voters the option in statewide primary and general races to formally choose “None of These Candidates”–might actually determine whether Democrats or Republicans control the U.S. Senate come next January.
