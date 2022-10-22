ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jones County, MS

WDAM-TV

City of Laurel honors Dr. Deborrah Hyde with street name

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - This afternoon was a historic day for the City of Laurel as the city council agreed to rename Joe Wheeler Avenue to honor Dr. Deborrah Hyde, a Laurel native. Hyde is only the second African American woman to be board certified in neurosurgery. She attended medical...
WDAM-TV

FCSO addresses AG’s statement on July Palmers Crossing shooting

Forrest County Sheriff's office warns about Halloween candy. Halloween night is a time to go trick or treating to get your favorite candies, but what happens if your child comes home with a sweet that isn't kid-friendly?. USM holds wheelchair basketball match to raise disability awareness. Updated: 5...
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg Fire Department adds 5 recruits

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg welcomed five new firefighters to the Hattiesburg Fire Department Tuesday morning during a graduation ceremony. Recruit Class 22-01 began its 12-week journey to becoming firefighters in June, and they recently completed all state-mandated coursework for knowledge, skills and abilities. Applications are currently...
WDAM-TV

Suspect, victims identified in Laurel shooting investigation

Forrest County Sheriff's office warns about Halloween candy. Halloween night is a time to go trick or treating to get your favorite candies, but what happens if your child comes home with a sweet that isn't kid-friendly?. USM holds wheelchair basketball match to raise disability awareness. Updated: 5...
WDAM-TV

Petal Coleman Center to hold Diaper Distribution Day

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Coleman Center is having its diaper distribution day on Tuesday for families needing extra help with baby supplies. Petal families can pick up diapers, wipes and rash cream. Jana Perry, director of the center, said all you need is your driver’s license to show...
WJTV 12

Three sentenced for exploiting vulnerable adults in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three suspects have been sentenced for targeting vulnerable adults in Mississippi, according to Attorney General Lynn Fitch. On September 19, William J. Bayes, of Hattiesburg, was sentenced to five years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC). According to Fitch, Bayes will have to pay restitution to his […]
WDAM-TV

Jones Co. fire causes heavy structure damage, kills chickens

SOSO, Miss. (WDAM) - A structure fire in Jones County destroyed a local shop and killed several chickens roosting nearby. According to the Jones County Fire Council, the fire occurred around 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, at 92 Ruffin Road. Firefighters from the Soso, Calhoun, Pleasant Ridge and Hebron...
WDAM-TV

Michael Clark Mike Ezell interview

Halloween night is a time to go trick or treating to get your favorite candies, but what happens if your child comes home with a sweet that isn’t kid-friendly?. For some, sports are not just a physical activity but a representation of the team, the school, the community and the self.
WDAM-TV

2 killed, 1 injured in Monday shooting in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday in Laurel. According to the Laurel Police Department, officers responded to the 1300 block of West 10th Street in front of Loper’s Laundry on a shooting complaint at around 12:05 p.m. On the scene, officers located two...
WKRG News 5

George Co. Schools Police receive grant for tactical gear

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) –  School resource officers (SRO) in George County have new equipment after receiving a $2,500 grant from Singing River Electric. Funds from the Neighbors Helping Neighbors Grant purchased laptop computers, reflective vests, handcuffs and firearm holsters. The district added two additional officer positions over the summer. In addition to the police […]
WDAM-TV

Sumrall receives Facade Improvement Grant to beautify Main Street

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Town of Sumrall will soon see some improvements. The Sumrall Main Street Association announced on Monday that they received a Façade Improvement Grant that will match funds up to $5,000 per building or business for beautification purposes. The dollar-for-dollar improvements will go toward exterior lighting, signage, display windows and more.
