Read full article on original website
Related
WDAM-TV
City of Laurel honors Dr. Deborrah Hyde with street name
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - This afternoon was a historic day for the City of Laurel as the city council agreed to rename Joe Wheeler Avenue to honor Dr. Deborrah Hyde, a Laurel native. Hyde is only the second African American woman to be board certified in neurosurgery. She attended medical...
WDAM-TV
FCSO addresses AG’s statement on July Palmers Crossing shooting
Forrest County Sheriff’s office warns about Halloween candy. Halloween night is a time to go trick or treating to get your favorite candies, but what happens if your child comes home with a sweet that isn’t kid-friendly?. USM holds wheelchair basketball match to raise disability awareness. Updated: 5...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg Fire Department adds 5 recruits
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg welcomed five new firefighters to the Hattiesburg Fire Department Tuesday morning during a graduation ceremony. Recruit Class 22-01 began its 12-week journey to becoming firefighters in June, and they recently completed all state-mandated coursework for knowledge, skills and abilities. Applications are currently...
Police: Two people killed, one injured outside Mississippi laundry. Nearby high school put on lockdown.
Two people were killed and one injured outside a Mississippi laundry shortly after noon Monday. Laurel Police are looking for the suspect who reportedly ran from the scene after the shooting. The nearby Laurel High School was put on lockdown until the situation was deemed secure and safe.. At approximately...
WDAM-TV
Suspect, victims identified in Laurel shooting investigation
Forrest County Sheriff’s office warns about Halloween candy. Halloween night is a time to go trick or treating to get your favorite candies, but what happens if your child comes home with a sweet that isn’t kid-friendly?. USM holds wheelchair basketball match to raise disability awareness. Updated: 5...
Lucedale city employees get pay raise- here’s how they compare to other Mississippi towns
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – Many employees for the City of Lucedale received a pay raise with the start of the new fiscal year in October. The board of aldermen looked at raising pay during work sessions throughout the summer after continuous turnover in a few city departments. In some cases, employees left for similar positions […]
WDAM-TV
Jones County Sheriff’s Department offering free fingerprinting for children
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A new scanning system donated to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department should allow for a quick and assured children’s identification system. JCSD received a digital fingerprint scanning system and printer as a donation from PROtec Security, LLC, in Laurel. The integrated biometrics device system...
WDAM-TV
Petal Coleman Center to hold Diaper Distribution Day
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Coleman Center is having its diaper distribution day on Tuesday for families needing extra help with baby supplies. Petal families can pick up diapers, wipes and rash cream. Jana Perry, director of the center, said all you need is your driver’s license to show...
Three sentenced for exploiting vulnerable adults in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three suspects have been sentenced for targeting vulnerable adults in Mississippi, according to Attorney General Lynn Fitch. On September 19, William J. Bayes, of Hattiesburg, was sentenced to five years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC). According to Fitch, Bayes will have to pay restitution to his […]
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. fire causes heavy structure damage, kills chickens
SOSO, Miss. (WDAM) - A structure fire in Jones County destroyed a local shop and killed several chickens roosting nearby. According to the Jones County Fire Council, the fire occurred around 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, at 92 Ruffin Road. Firefighters from the Soso, Calhoun, Pleasant Ridge and Hebron...
WDAM-TV
Man wanted for allegedly crashing into gas station, looting store in Columbia
The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is set to react to the Office of the Attorney General’s statement on the deputy-involved shooting that happened in July. MIDTERM SPECIAL REPORT: WDAM talks to 4th Congressional District candidate Mike Ezell. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. With almost two weeks until the...
WDAM-TV
Michael Clark Mike Ezell interview
Halloween night is a time to go trick or treating to get your favorite candies, but what happens if your child comes home with a sweet that isn’t kid-friendly?. For some, sports are not just a physical activity but a representation of the team, the school, the community and the self.
WDAM-TV
MIDTERM SPECIAL REPORT: WDAM talks to 4th Congressional District candidate Mike Ezell
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With almost two weeks until the midterm elections, WDAM is speaking with the Republican and Democratic candidates who hope to represent Mississippi in the 4th Congressional District. Republican nominee and Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell is facing off against Democratic nominee and former Hattiesburg mayor...
WDAM-TV
2 killed, 1 injured in Monday shooting in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday in Laurel. According to the Laurel Police Department, officers responded to the 1300 block of West 10th Street in front of Loper’s Laundry on a shooting complaint at around 12:05 p.m. On the scene, officers located two...
George Co. Schools Police receive grant for tactical gear
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – School resource officers (SRO) in George County have new equipment after receiving a $2,500 grant from Singing River Electric. Funds from the Neighbors Helping Neighbors Grant purchased laptop computers, reflective vests, handcuffs and firearm holsters. The district added two additional officer positions over the summer. In addition to the police […]
WDAM-TV
Sumrall receives Facade Improvement Grant to beautify Main Street
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Town of Sumrall will soon see some improvements. The Sumrall Main Street Association announced on Monday that they received a Façade Improvement Grant that will match funds up to $5,000 per building or business for beautification purposes. The dollar-for-dollar improvements will go toward exterior lighting, signage, display windows and more.
WDAM-TV
Seminary man charged with stalking represents himself in court, found guilty
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Robert Mcgilvary, 62, received a total of 10 years in jail after a Forrest County court found him guilty on two counts of aggravated stalking - five years for each count to run consecutively. District Attorney Lin Carter said Mcgilvary chose to represent himself in...
Two people found dead in early morning blaze at Mississippi residence
Two people were found dead in a Mississippi house fire early Friday morning. At approximately 6 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, the George County Communications Center received a call about a residential fire in the 100 block of Greenwood Drive, in the Barton community of George County. Due to extremely...
WDAM-TV
Covington Sheriff’s Dept. holding ‘Pack a Patrol Car’ toy drive
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Christmas spirit is already in full swing at the Covington County Sheriff’s Department. That agency has announced its third annual “Pack a Patrol Car” toy drive. To participate, buy one or more unwrapped gifts for children up to 12 years of age,...
WDAM-TV
Forrest County Sheriff’s Office hosts 3rd annual ‘Shop with the Sheriff’ event
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its third annual “Shop with the Sheriff” this holiday season. The sheriff’s office is asking for donations from businesses and citizens to ensure that they can fulfill the wishes of Forrest County families in need.
Comments / 0