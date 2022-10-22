Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WETM
Senecas advance to sectional finals
Watkins Glen moves on to the sectional finals 4-1. Watkins Glen moves on to the sectional finals 4-1. Salvation Army Food Pantry hands out meals for the …. Salvation Army Food Pantry hands out meals for the hungry. Guthrie surgeon shares experience working in Ukraine. Guthrie surgeon shares experience working...
WETM
Elmira clinches spot in sectionals with win over Edison
The Express are headed to the Section IV playoffs. Elmira clinches spot in sectionals with win over …. The Express are headed to the Section IV playoffs. Salvation Army Food Pantry hands out meals for the …. Salvation Army Food Pantry hands out meals for the hungry. Guthrie surgeon shares...
WETM
Gomez-Fitzsimmons wins Athlete of the Week
This week’s winner scored a huge goal for the Senecas. This week’s winner scored a huge goal for the Senecas. Salvation Army Food Pantry hands out meals for the …. Salvation Army Food Pantry hands out meals for the hungry. Guthrie surgeon shares experience working in Ukraine. Guthrie...
WETM
Millport boil water advisory still in effect
MILLPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — Millport’s mayor, Mike Damon, told 18 News the Village’s boil water advisory is still in effect after a leak last week. 18 News spoke with Mayor Damon who said the Village will “not know anything” until Wednesday, October 26. Mayor Damon...
WETM
Salvation Army Food Pantry hands out meals for the hungry
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Seeing hungry faces throughout Elmira is sometimes not easy, but the Salvation Army Food Pantry will tell you it’s a real problem that does not go unnoticed. Earlier today, the Salvation Army Food Pantry in Elmira served food to people who needed it the...
WETM
Golf Tips: keeping your clubs safe during the winter
ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- With summer behind us, many area golf courses are preparing to close for the season and some golf bags will ride out the winter months in the trunk of a car or in the corner of the garage. That may not be the best thing for your golf equipment and might delay those early spring rounds we’ll be looking forward to.
WETM
Health experts urge people to get the flu shot amid upticks
SAYRE, PA (WETM) – Flu season is here, and so is an uptick in cases, which means health experts across the globe are urging people to get their shots. Across the United States, more states, including Georgia and Texas, are seeing a greater surge of influenza cases than the past couple years. The surge is also prevalent here in New York State and Pennsylvania.
