3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Buckeyes end 4-game homestand Wednesday hosting MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Places To Get Chinese Food in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Daily Iowan
Iowa football notebook | Kirk Ferentz declines to name starting quarterback, Diante Vines ready to make an impact
Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz did not name a starting quarterback ahead of his team’s matchup with Northwestern. At a meeting with reporters on Tuesday, Ferentz said Iowa is still evaluating both senior Spencer Petras and junior Alex Padilla. Ferentz added he and his staff might not decide...
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt explains why Ohio State's win over Iowa was 'scary' for rest of the country
Joel Klatt talked Ohio State-Iowa on his show on Monday, putting the win in perspective for everyone. The Buckeyes dominated Iowa 54-10, completely shutting down Iowa’s offense and steamrolling the defense. A dominant win for Ohio State is nothing new, but Klatt argues that the Buckeyes didn’t even play...
Daily Iowan
Max Murphy a staple for Iowa men’s cross country
Sophomore Max Murphy competed in only one cross country meet in the 2021 season. After coming in with high expectations to be one of Iowa’s top runners, Murphy was sidelined for nearly every race because of an injury. “The injuries have made me better,” Murphy said. “It was tough...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day confirms another Ohio State RB is out for the season
Ryan Day discussed during his weekly press conference that freshman running back TC Caffey is out for the year per Griffin Strom with Eleven Warriors. Caffey joins sophomore Evan Pryor, who suffered a knee injury in training camp, as running backs for Ohio State who are out for the year.
Daily Iowan
Iowa women’s tennis head coach Sasha Schmid teaches resilience on and off the court
When Sasha Schmid came to the University of Iowa in 1992, she was excited to begin her career at the school she grew up rooting for. While Schmid is from San Diego, California, her mother is from Waterloo, Iowa, and the family made numerous trips to the Hawkeye State throughout her childhood.
Daily Iowan
Iowa football does not name starting quarterback on Week 9 depth chart
Iowa football released its weekly depth chart Monday, and there was an “or” at the quarterback position. Neither junior Alex Padilla, nor senior Spencer Petras were listed as starting quarterbacks. Both played two quarters in Iowa’s 54-10 loss to No. 2 Ohio State last Saturday. Petras started the...
Daily Iowan
First-year head coach Jim Barnes rebuilding Iowa volleyball program
Head coach Jim Barnes is in his first year at the helm of the Iowa volleyball team, and he’s trying to get the Hawkeyes back on the national radar. Iowa has not had a winning conference record in over two decades, while the Hawkeyes’ most recent overall winning season came in 2015.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football announces Defensive, Special Teams Players of the Game from win over Iowa in Week 8
Ohio State pummeled Iowa in Columbus on Saturday. The offense was great, but defense and special teams stood out as well. LB Tommy Eichenberg and DE Zach Harrison were highlighted by the team as the Co-Defensive Players of the Game. The Co-Special Teams Players of the Game were K Noah Ruggles and LB Chip Trayanum.
landgrantholyland.com
Irrational Overreactions(?): The time has come for Iowa to give Kirk Ferentz an ultimatum
Ohio State fans live in the extremes, whether good or bad. As they say, we have no chill. So, I am going to give voice to those passionate opinions by running through my completely level-headed, not-at-all over-the-top, 100% unbiased takeaways from Saturday’s 54-10 win over the Iowa Hawkeyes. Iowa...
Daily Iowan
Iowa soccer’s strong second half not enough to beat Penn State
The Iowa soccer team tied with Penn State, 1-1, in a back-and-forth game on Sunday at the Iowa Soccer Complex. The Nittany Lions controlled the action early on, outshooting the Hawkeyes, 5-1, in the first half. Iowa’s offense came back strong in the second half, holding 62 percent of possession...
Look: Elton John Reacts To Ohio State Marching Band Show
Rock and roll legend Elton John was the subject of Saturday's halftime show involving the Iowa and Ohio State bands. John, 75, was grateful for the musical tribute, which can be found in full here. He expressed his thanks to both bands on Twitter this afternoon. "Thank you, @tbdbitl and...
Watch: Ohio State, Iowa bands play combined Elton John halftime show
For the first time in nearly 30 years, The Ohio State University Marching Band played a full, combined halftime show with another university band.
Daily Iowan
Opinion | NCAA should step up and make a women’s rugby championship series
The University of Iowa does not have a women’s varsity rugby team. Instead, the UI has a women’s rugby club team that plays at a varsity level without the varsity title. The assistant coach, Lucinda Williamson, and team alumni Abbie Liechty, Hannah Grunewald, and Grace Estes were all collegiate All-Americans while playing for Iowa. The three were coached by players from the 2016 Brazil Olympics.
ocj.com
A weed’s dream come true…
By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off It is a weed’s dream come true, that is if weeds had dreams. After 35 years of service as the Ohio State University Extension State Weed Specialist, Mark Loux, (a.k.a. Dr. Death to weeds) is retiring.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Fairfield County, OH
Located in the U.S. state of Ohio, Fairfield County covers an area of 509 square miles and is part of the Columbus, Ohio, Metropolitan statistical area. Apart from Lancaster—the county seat—Fairfield has other notable cities, including Carroll, Baltimore, Pleasantville, and Millersport. With its diverse attractions, Fairfield County offers...
Nine County High Schools In Playoffs This Friday Night
Following the conclusion of the football regular-season Saturday night, the Ohio High School Athletic Association released the first-round playoff pairings Sunday afternoon. Unless otherwise noted, all first-round games will be played on Friday, October 28, with kickoffs set for 7 p.m. The top eight seeds in each region will serve as hosts for the first-round games.
Daily Iowan
Women in Hawkeye Marching Band reflect on activity’s camaraderie in new project
University of Iowa alum Laurie Canady examined the history of women in the Hawkeye Marching Band related to the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Canady and the women involved with the “50 Years of Women in Hawkeye Marching Band” project are presenting a slideshow at the UI School of Music on Thursday.
a-z-animals.com
The Most Haunted Places Near Columbus
1,275 × 960 pixels, file size: 413 KB, MIME type: image/jpeg. Columbus, Ohio, draws visitors frequently from all over the United States. The main reason is that it has excellent museums and a vast amount of art. It also houses the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. While it seems to be a fun vacation, a few people always wonder if it could be a spooky location. There are some areas around and in Columbus that may give you a thrill.
Daily Iowan
Q&A with President Barbara Wilson
The Daily Iowan sat down with University of Iowa President Barbara Wilson on Friday to talk about her first two years as president. During her first two years at the UI, Wilson said she has been focusing on student mental health and holistic wellness, student retention, and building relationships with students.
All Ohioans are hurt as politicians ignore the people’s will
Our Columbus legislators choose to to write laws that hinder Ohio rather than promote its growth. Ohio continues to decline economically. The average salary of its citizens is lower than comparable states. Ohio schools and universities educate the young to see them leave for opportunities elsewhere. Ohioans voted twice for...
