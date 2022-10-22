Photos: Fire crews work grass fire near Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — With high winds and dry conditions, fire danger is prominent across the state of Kansas over the weekend.
The Hutchinson Fire Department was busy on Saturday fighting a grass fire near South Hutchinson on Kansas Highway 96.
Hutchinson Fire Department says it was a one-acre ditch fire. No extensive damage was done.
Fire danger is high this weekend. Have any photos? Feel free to send them to news@ksn.com.
