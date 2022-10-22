ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Photos: Fire crews work grass fire near Hutchinson

By Daniel Fair
 3 days ago

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — With high winds and dry conditions, fire danger is prominent across the state of Kansas over the weekend.

The Hutchinson Fire Department was busy on Saturday fighting a grass fire near South Hutchinson on Kansas Highway 96.

    (Courtesy: Michael Quade)
    (Courtesy: Michael Quade)
    (Courtesy: Michael Quade)
    (Courtesy: Michael Quade)
    (Courtesy: Michael Quade)
  • (Courtesy: Michael Quade)
    (Courtesy: Michael Quade)
    (Courtesy: Michael Quade)
    (Courtesy: Michael Quade)

Hutchinson Fire Department says it was a one-acre ditch fire. No extensive damage was done.

Fire danger is high this weekend. Have any photos? Feel free to send them to news@ksn.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

