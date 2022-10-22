ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Yardbarker

The Astros Were Not Shy About A Yankees Request

The ALCS is over, and the Houston Astros have emerged victorious. It was yet another matchup between them and the New York Yankees, who have been longing for revenge after news broke about the Astros sign-stealing scandal in 2017. However, revenge will have to wait. Prior to the series, Yankees...
HOUSTON, TX
Sporting News

Pedro Martinez trolls Yankees after Astros' ALCS sweep: 'Who's your daddy now?'

Aaron Boone and the Yankees looked to the 2004 Red Sox for inspiration as they tried to overcome a 3-0 series deficit in the 2022 ALCS against the Astros. Ultimately, New York couldn't find it. Houston beat the Yankees 6-5 in Game 4 thanks to a game-winning Alex Bregman single to earn the sweep and a World Series matchup against the Phillies.
HOUSTON, TX
Benzinga

This Texas Man Will Win $75M If The Astros Win The World Series... But Here's The Catch

Baseball has a long history of traditions as America’s pastime. Over the last five years, there’s been a new tradition: the Houston Astros playing deep in October. The Astros, who historically had a tough time winning in the postseason, has won four American League pennants in the last six seasons. One fan, Jim ‘Mattress Mack’ McIngvale, welcomes the newfound success with open arms and an open checkbook.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Harrison Bader Comments On His Time With The Yankees

Harrison Bader got a taste of two magical seasons in 2022. He got to witness the early part of Albert Pujols‘ chase for 700 home runs as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals and got to witness Aaron Judge break the single-season AL home run record after being traded to the New York Yankees.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

MLB To Begin Enforcing Length of Infield Dirt At Stadiums

Next season, MLB is going to begin enforcing limits on infield shifts by requiring all infielders to have both their feet on the infield dirt with at least two infielders on each side of the second base bag. However, due to a lack of rules dictating where the inner edge...
NJ.com

Mets make decision on pitching coach Jeremy Hefner, report says

Jeremy Hefner is set to run it back with the New York Mets. The New York Post’s Mike Puma reports “Hefner, according to sources, is finalizing a new contract with the Mets that will keep him as pitching coach for next season and potentially beyond. Hefner, 36, has spent the last three seasons in the role.”
PITCHER, NY
Yardbarker

One trade candidate for each MLB team

Arizona is loaded with outfielders after the promotions of Alek Thomas, Corbin Carroll, Jake McCarthy, and Stone Garrett. One way to get that group more playing time is to move Daulton Varsho from the outfield back to his natural position behind the plate. The team would be selling low on Kelly after he struggled at the plate in 2022 (.617 OPS), but he's still a viable option for teams searching for a starter and has only two years remaining before free agency.
thecomeback.com

Yankees fans give Bronx welcome to Ted Cruz

Texas junior Senator Ted Cruz traveled to New York City on Sunday night to watch the Houston Astros finish their American League Championship Series sweep of the New York Yankees in a game that ended 6-5. Cruz, who sat in open seating close to home plate, was quickly spotted in...
HOUSTON, TX
Sporting News

What NHL games are on TNT tonight? Times, matchups for Wednesday night's national tv doubleheader

TNT is bringing more coverage of the NHL tonight, as the network has two games on deck for Wednesday. First up is a battle between the two New York clubs, as the Islanders host the Rangers on Long Island. It's the second consecutive night being broadcasted on national TV for the Rangers, who hosted the defending champion Avalanche on ESPN last night. The Islanders are off to a slow start, owning the worst record in the East so far at 2-4-0.
CALIFORNIA STATE

