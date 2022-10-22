ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
406mtsports.com

Big Sky commissioner offers lackluster response about Week 8 officiating

MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies football team dropped its second-straight contest on Saturday in a 31-24 overtime loss at Sacramento State. Broadcast on ESPN2, the Big Sky Conference had a golden opportunity to display two of its powerhouse teams to a national audience. Instead, its officiating stole the show in crunch time, and Big Sky commissioner Tom Wistrcill released a statement via his personal Twitter account on Monday that made things worse.
MISSOULA, MT
bozemanmagazine.com

Montana State receives $10 million gift to support agriculture and youth programs

Paul Nugent, assistant professor of precision agriculture with Montana State University’s College of Agriculture, describes the uses of a soil scanner during a demonstration at Precision Agriculture Bootcamp, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at MSU’s Arthur H. Post Research Farm near Bozeman, Mont. MSU Photo by Adrian Sanchez-Gonzalez. BOZEMAN.
BOZEMAN, MT
Outsider.com

Utah Hunter Attacked By Grizzly Bear While Hunting With Son

A 65-year-old hunter is currently recovering at the University of Utah Hospital after he sustained injuries from a grizzly bear attack in Wyoming on Friday (October 21st). According to the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office, the man, identified as Lee Francis, was out hunting with his son when they came across the grizzly bear around Wyoming’s Rock Creek. He drew his handgun and fired several rounds. This caused the animal to take off, but one of the rounds hit him in the lower leg.
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Montana

If you happen to live in Montana or plan on traveling there soon and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MONTANA STATE
KSLTV

Missing Millcreek woman found dead in Wyoming

A Millcreek woman who was reported missing last week has been found dead in Wyoming, according to the Unified Police Department. A Silver Alert was issued on Friday for Victoria Acoba, 78, who was last seen on Wednesday. Police said Acoba was driving a red Mazda CX5 and had been seen in the Syracuse, Roy and Ogden areas.
MILLCREEK, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy