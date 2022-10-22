Read full article on original website
406mtsports.com
Big Sky commissioner offers lackluster response about Week 8 officiating
MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies football team dropped its second-straight contest on Saturday in a 31-24 overtime loss at Sacramento State. Broadcast on ESPN2, the Big Sky Conference had a golden opportunity to display two of its powerhouse teams to a national audience. Instead, its officiating stole the show in crunch time, and Big Sky commissioner Tom Wistrcill released a statement via his personal Twitter account on Monday that made things worse.
406mtsports.com
Big Sky Notebook: Conference teams make history, Montana State's Tommy Mellott honored
BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team’s 43-38 win over Weber State on Saturday set a program record for consecutive home wins (17). The “first time ever” and “first time since” factoids hardly stopped there for Big Sky Conference teams in Week 8. Montana...
Soldier Summit crash victim identified as Utah State University Eastern student
The driver who died in a head-on collision on US-6 at Soldier's Summit over the weekend, has been identified as 18-year-old Lauren Bradshaw of Lehi.
bozemanmagazine.com
Montana State receives $10 million gift to support agriculture and youth programs
Paul Nugent, assistant professor of precision agriculture with Montana State University’s College of Agriculture, describes the uses of a soil scanner during a demonstration at Precision Agriculture Bootcamp, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at MSU’s Arthur H. Post Research Farm near Bozeman, Mont. MSU Photo by Adrian Sanchez-Gonzalez. BOZEMAN.
Raising Cane's announces plan to open restaurant in Logan
There's good news for any chicken lovers in Cache Valley who may have become envious as they've watched Raising Cane's open locations across the Wasatch Front over the past year and a half.
Utah Hunter Attacked By Grizzly Bear While Hunting With Son
A 65-year-old hunter is currently recovering at the University of Utah Hospital after he sustained injuries from a grizzly bear attack in Wyoming on Friday (October 21st). According to the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office, the man, identified as Lee Francis, was out hunting with his son when they came across the grizzly bear around Wyoming’s Rock Creek. He drew his handgun and fired several rounds. This caused the animal to take off, but one of the rounds hit him in the lower leg.
Two Montana Towns Ranked Among Most Beautiful Winter Destinations
Much of western Montana recently saw the first significant snowfall of the season, which means that winter is just around the corner. Of course, for many Montanans, winter is full of fun and adventure. From skiing to snowmobiling, there is plenty to do here in Big Sky Country. In fact,...
Bozeman Daily Chronicle owner purchases slew of small-town Montana newspapers￼
Adams Publishing Group, the privately held national newspaper chain that owns the Bozeman Daily Chronicle, announced Monday it is purchasing the 13 small-town Montana newspapers of the Yellowstone Newspapers chain. The papers being purchased by Adams, which is based in Minneapolis, are the Livingston Enterprise, the Miles City Star, the...
Utah’s first winter storm of the season delivers
Our first taste of winter started rolling in during the late morning hours, dropping both temperatures and moisture across the northwestern parts of Utah.
4 Great Steakhouses in Montana
If you happen to live in Montana or plan on traveling there soon and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Hunter Shoots Himself While Trying To “Kick Grizzly” Off Of Him; Life-Flighted To Utah
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An Evanston man accidentally shot himself on Friday evening while trying to escape a grizzly in the Sawtooth Mountains, according to the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office. Travis Bingham, spokesman for the agency, told Cowboy State Daily that the hunter, Lee...
Experts Say This Is The Best Burger Joint In Montana. Do You Agree?
This is a hard one for me. I am a burger snob, so when polls come out that claim to have found the "best" burger, I often wonder if they have even been here or tried our local favorites. How do the "experts" come up with the "winners" for each...
Bozeman man with rare brain tumor runs half-marathon months after surgery
Chuck Kendrick is an outdoorsman who spends time hiking, running and cross-country skiing. Last year he noticed something strange.
Rescuers locate overdue hunters near Bozeman
On October 23 at 9:29 AM, Gallatin County 911 Dispatch received a report of two overdue hunters last seen in the Mystic Lake Cabin area the day prior at 7:10 AM.
Opinion: We need to start calling this drought what it really is
Utah’s ‘historic drought’ is caused by climate change with higher temperatures and less precipitation in the winters. The growing poplulation adds to the strain on Utah’s water.
Industrial employee dies after ‘large piece of granite’ falls on him
A Utah man, 54, was killed after a large piece of granite fell on him in an industrial accident Saturday afternoon, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department.
First winter storm of the 22/23 season hits Park City Mountains with up to 10″ of snow
PARK CITY, Utah — After a full week of hype the first winter storm of the 22/23 season is here. A few inches can be seen at both Deer Valley […]
KSLTV
Missing Millcreek woman found dead in Wyoming
A Millcreek woman who was reported missing last week has been found dead in Wyoming, according to the Unified Police Department. A Silver Alert was issued on Friday for Victoria Acoba, 78, who was last seen on Wednesday. Police said Acoba was driving a red Mazda CX5 and had been seen in the Syracuse, Roy and Ogden areas.
Fatal crash in Salt Lake City closes lanes for ‘several hours’
A crash in Salt Lake City near 1000 South and State Street has turned fatal has turned fatal, according to police.
What did auditors find when they looked at what’s being taught in Utah public schools?
New audit finds some instances of ‘potentially questionable materials’ in schools but auditor tells legislative leaders that vast majority of Utah teachers strive to teach within acceptable guidelines.
