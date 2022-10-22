Would you pay $57K to experience being buried alive?

You can attend your own funeral, for a price.

A Russian company is offering customers the chance to participate in their own funeral and experience being buried alive for 3.5 million rubles, about the equivalent of $57,000.

Company founder Yakaterina Preobrazhenskaya announced the new venture earlier this week, which promises to help her clients discover new talents and “psychic abilities” and deal with their “fears and anxieties” after the funeral.

Preobrazhenskaya described the morbid offering as a “true symbol of fighting for yourself and your own happy future,” in an Instagram post announcing the venture.

There are two packages for getting to attend your own final good-bye: the “online funeral,” which goes for about $15,000 and is billed as “stress therapy for fears and anxieties;” and the “full immersion” funeral, which buries customers for up to an hour.

The “full immersion” package includes a full religious ceremony and a “mandatory revival with an all-around revived awareness of their mission” which is supposed to renew a person’s “desire to live.”