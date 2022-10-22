ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Would you pay $57K to experience being buried alive?

By Isabel Vincent
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YyWSa_0ijBa23m00

You can attend your own funeral, for a price.

A Russian company is offering customers the chance to participate in their own funeral and experience being buried alive for 3.5 million rubles, about the equivalent of $57,000.

Company founder Yakaterina Preobrazhenskaya announced the new venture earlier this week, which promises to help her clients discover new talents and “psychic abilities” and deal with their “fears and anxieties” after the funeral.

Preobrazhenskaya described the morbid offering as a “true symbol of fighting for yourself and your own happy future,” in an Instagram post announcing the venture.

There are two packages for getting to attend your own final good-bye: the “online funeral,” which goes for about $15,000 and is billed as “stress therapy for fears and anxieties;” and the “full immersion” funeral, which buries customers for up to an hour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B6eSC_0ijBa23m00
Yakaterina Preobrazhenskaya described the morbid offering as a “true symbol of fighting for yourself and your own happy future.”
prekated.academy/Instagram

The “full immersion” package includes a full religious ceremony and a “mandatory revival with an all-around revived awareness of their mission” which is supposed to renew a person’s “desire to live.”

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
72K+
Followers
58K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy