Section 1 football: Here are the 2022 tournament seedings and brackets

Section 1 released its Class AA, A and B playoff football brackets Saturday evening and there were a few key tiebreakers that determined postseason berths and seeds.

It was straightforward in Class AA. League champions Carmel and Mamaroneck, which both finished the regular season undefeated, were the No. 1 seeds in Class AA.

The Rams, who have now won 23 straight games after beating North Rockland on Saturday, are the defending Section 1 and Class AA state champions.

In Class A, unbeaten Somers, last year's state runner-up earned a No. 1 seed after winning its league, followed by Pelham. But there was a three-way tie for third anf fourth place between Mahopac, John Jay-Cross River and Eastchester, which all went 1-1 head-to-head. Mahopac earned the third seed based on having allowed the fewest first-half points and John Jay then earned the fourth seed by virtue of having beaten Eastchester.

The Eagles had a chance to rise as high as the No. 2 seed but were eliminated from the Class A playoffs altogether after suffering a heartbreaking 27-21 loss to Pelham Saturday. Eastchester led 21-19 when the Pelicans' Nicholas Massaregli returned a punt 93 yards for the winning touchdown with just 27 seconds remaining.

In the other league, there was a similar three-way tie for first between Clarkstown South, Harrison and Rye, which all went 1-1 head-to-head. Clarkstown South earned the top seed based on a tiebreaker by allowing the fewest points in the first half among the three teams. Harrison was then awarded the second seed from its league by virtue of beating Rye.

Lastly, there was a three-way tie for sixth in Class B. Bronxville earned the No. 6 seed based on allowing the fewest points in the first half, and Briarcliff/Hamilton was awarded the No. 7 over Hen Hud after rallying from a three-touchdown deficit to beat the Sailors 29-28 Saturday.

The Section 1 playoffs are set to begin on Oct. 28-29 and will conclude with five championship games at Mahopac High School on Nov. 11-12.

The Class C matchups will be finalized after those teams complete their regular season next weekend.

Class AA

Quarterfinals

Friday, Oct. 28

No. B4 Scarsdale (4-3) at No. A1 Carmel (7-0), 6 p.m.

No. A4 Mount Vernon (4-3) at No. B1 Mamaroneck (7-0), 6 p.m.

No. B3 New Rochelle (5-3) at No. A2 Arlington (5-3), 6 p.m.

No. A3 North Rockland (4-4) at No. B2 John Jay-East Fishkill (6-1), 7 p.m.

Semifinals, Nov. 4-5

At higher remaining seed

Carmel/Scarsdale winner vs. John Jay-East Fishkill/North Rockland winner

Mamaroneck/Mount Vernon winner vs. Arlington/New Rochelle winner

Championship, Nov. 12

Semifinal winners, at Mahopac High School, 6 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Friday, Oct. 28

No. A4 John Jay-Cross River (3-4) at No. B1 Clarsktown South (6-1), 6 p.m.

No. B4 Brewster (4-3) at No. A1 Somers (7-0), 6:30 p.m.

No. A3 Mahopac (4-3) at No. B2 Harrison (7-1), 7 p.m.

No. B3 Rye (7-1) at No. A2 Pelham (7-1), 7 p.m.

Semifinals, Nov. 4-5

At higher remaining seed

Somers/Brewster vs. Harrison/Mahopac winner

Clarkstown South/John Jay-Cross River winner vs. Pelham/Rye winner

Championship, Nov. 11

Semifinal winners, at Mahopac High School, 6 p.m.

Class B

Quarterfinals

Friday, Oct. 28

No. 8 Hen Hud (1-6) at No. 1 Pleasantville (7-0), 6 p.m.

No. 6 Bronxville (1-7) at No. 3 Nanuet (5-2), 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

No. 7 Briarcliff/Hamilton (2-6) at No. 2 Byram Hills (7-1), 1:30 p.m.

No. 5 Pearl River (3-4) at No. 4 Ardsley (4-3), 1:30 p.m.

Semifinals, Nov. 4-5

At higher remaining seed

Pleasantville/Hen Hud winner vs. Ardsley/Pearl River winner

Byram Hills/Briarcliff winner vs. Nanuet/Bronxville winner

Championship, Nov. 12

Semifinal winners, at Mahopac High School, 3 p.m.

Class C

To be announced on Saturday, Oct. 29

Semifinals, Nov. 4-5

At higher remaining seed

Championship, Nov. 12

Semifinal winners, at Mahopac High School, 12 p.m.

Class D

Championship, Nov. 11

No. 1 Tuckahoe vs. No. 2 Haldane, 3 p.m.

