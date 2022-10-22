ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Aurora police: Suspects surrender after barricading themselves in home

By KYLA PEARCE
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
Lawrence Long, a Fort Carson soldier, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide Wednesday, records show. 

Aurora Police and SWAT successfully negotiated the surrender of two suspects holed up in a home following a report of shots fired.

Aurora police said both men have been arrested and are being medically checked. Police were not specific about charges at press time.

At 10:25 a.m. Saturday, Aurora police received a call from a person who located a stolen vehicle. A confrontation occurred during which shots were fired and the victim left to call 911.

At that time, police believed there are at least two people in the house, one with an outstanding warrant.

SWAT officers, including crisis negotiators, were able to coax the men out of the house at about 5:30 p.m.

Aurora police told those in the area to shelter in place during the incident.

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

