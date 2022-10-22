ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgewood outlasts IHA in Bergen County girls soccer final

By Robert Aitken Jr., NorthJersey.com
ORADELL — Ridgewood leaned upon its defense through most of the second half of Saturday's Bergen County girls soccer tournament final against IHA at River Dell High School. Given an early lead and one of the top goalies in North Jersey in Katie Bisgrove, the Maroon defense fended off the Blue Eagles as long as they could. In the final minutes, it was one of Ridgewood's offensive stars that stole the show and brought the trophy back home.

Jessica Kaye's game-winner with less than three minutes to go lifted Ridgewood over IHA, 3-2, winning their second straight county title and fourth in program history.

"We knew they were a very talented and very technical team," said Ridgewood head coach Pete Kay. "What a great game that was. We knew that being up two was dangerous against a team as talented as they are and we said at the half it was not over."

The Maroons were buzzing early and broke through in the eighth minute when Kat Slott notched her 20th goal of the season to put Ridgewood ahead early, 1-0. Ridgewood kept the pressure up in the first 20 minutes, but could only net a single goal. IHA began to turn the tide halfway through the first half, but Ridgewood punched back. Isabella Winn got around a defender in the 34th minute and put it home for her 20th goal of the season for a 2-0 halftime lead for the Maroons.

"We had to score right away and put the pressure on them early," said Slott. "They were a little on their heels early before they got into their sets and we had to try and punish them for that. We knew at halftime we couldn't be complacent."

IHA's Alex Barry had been plugging away at the Ridgewood defense and her efforts proved fruitful in the second half. Barry broke through in the 46th minute for her 28th goal of the year, cutting the Ridgewood lead in half at 2-1. Barry nearly tied it herself minutes later on a header, but was turned away by Ridgewood goalie Katie Bisgrove, who was exceptional.

"Our defense are unsung heroes," said Slott. "They are warriors and kept fighting even when we had a two-goal lead and when IHA turned the tide. They're our backbone and we are nowhere without them."

Bisgrove was under siege throughout the second half, but kept finding an answer for the impressive IHA offense. That was until the 70th minute, when senior Olivia Tacconi poked one past Bisgrove to tie the game at two. With minutes remaining in the second half and IHA securing momentum, a pass out to midfield found Kaye, who found an angle against her defender and struck one from 30 yards out that got over Noelle Haskell's head and tucked into the corner of the net for the game-winner.

"I saw Jess making that run out of the corner of my eye," said Winn. "I've seen her make that run before, so I took a chance and got the ball out to her. I didn't even expect the shot. I couldn't believe she would get a shot like that off against her defender."

What it means

Ridgewood claims a county title in girls soccer for the fourth time in school history with the victory, winning consecutive county crowns for the second time in its history. Previously, the Maroons won it in 1993 and were called co-champions in 1994. Ridgewood, now 16-0 on the season, will shift focus to the state tournament and defend its sectional title.

IHA continues its quest for a 10th county title with the last one coming in 2014. Ridgewood has become pesky for the Blue Eagles as the Maroons have been the team to eliminate them from the county tournament for the fourth straight tournament. The last time any team not named Ridgewood beat IHA in a county tournament game was back in 2017. IHA (14-3) will return to the state tournament hoping to break through again after winning Non-Public A last year.

Key play

Isabella Winn had room and had the ball about 20 yards shy of midfield. A pass to her left found the foot of Jessica Kaye around midfield with space in front of her and time winding down.

"Bella is really good at distributing it, so when I saw space and her with the ball, I was just screaming for it," said Kaye. "I put my head down, dribbled and kicked it."

Kaye had been looking for Winn all afternoon as one of Ridgewood's trusted scoring threats. Yet, the roles were reversed as it was Kaye who gave it a strong strike and parked it in the top right corner of the net, giving Ridgewood a 3-2 lead with 2:50 left on the clock.

"I love to run and use my speed to my advantage," said Kaye. "I thought I was being a little modest during the game, so I saw an opportunity where I could use my strength late and try to make a play."

They said it

"We knew we had to be more talented on the counter attack. When you face Alex Barry and Caitlin Forshay, you better be talented on the counter attack." - Ridgewood head coach Pete Kay.

"We knew we needed to match their energy and pull ourselves out of how we were playing. We are a different team from last year and so was IHA, so it was important for us to match the intensity and take on the unknown." - Ridgewood midfielder Isabella Winn.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Ridgewood outlasts IHA in Bergen County girls soccer final

