ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay City, MI

Comments / 0

Related
nbc25news.com

Family located after police find wandering child

FLINT, Mich. - UPDATE: Police say that the child reunited with family. Flint Police says that this is an active investigation and that CPS has been contacted. A little girl was found early Wednesday morning just before 6:00 am in the 2500 block of Paducah St., according to Flint Police.
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

One man shot in early morning Saginaw shooting, suspect arrested

SAGINAW, Mich. – UPDATE: Police arrested a 60-year-old man from Saginaw in a non-fatal shooting Monday morning. Michigan State Police Third District posted on Twitter on October 24 updating the incident that occurred in the 2600 block of Narloch St. in Saginaw. Police said a 47-year-old Saginaw man was...
SAGINAW, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Flint man charged after TikTok video depicted him abusing child

PONTIAC, Mich. – The Oakland County Sheriff’s office has arrested a Flint man for child abuse after a TikTok was sent to the department depicting the man dragging the child by the arm and aggressively striking the child in the face. The sheriff’s office was alerted on Friday,...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Police need help searching for missing 19-year-old from Flint

FLINT, Mich. — Police need help finding a missing Flint teen who was last heard from on August 31, 2016. Marc Anthony Cates was planning to move to Ohio when he was reported missing. He is described to be:. 5'9''. About 120 lbs. May have dyed his hair red.
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Motorcyclist dead after crash in Burton

BURTON, Mich. - A man is dead after being hit by a Jeep while riding his motorcycle, police say. Officers responded to the intersection of Atherton Rd. and Windy Wood Dr. on Sunday evening around 7:20 p.m. for reports of a crash. Police found a motorcycle and a Jeep in...
BURTON, MI
nbc25news.com

One man dead after deadly stabbing in Flint, police investigating

FLINT, Mich. - The Flint Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left one man dead. Authorities say they responded to a stabbing at the 1200 Block of Lillian Drive just after 8:00 p.m. on October 19, 2022. When officers arrived, they located the victim suffering from apparent stab wounds.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Police investigate murder after body found on sidewalk

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Police Department is investigating a murder after a body was found on a sidewalk Thursday morning. Police responded to the 2200 block of Blades Avenue about 7:45 a.m. on Oct. 20 for the report of a dead body. Upon arrival, officers found the victim lying on the sidewalk near an empty lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
FLINT, MI
WLUC

2 arrested for possession of meth in Gladstone

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Wisconsin woman and a Michigan woman were arrested for methamphetamine on Saturday, Oct. 22. At approximately 10:26 PM, a Gladstone Public Safety Officer made a traffic stop for defective equipment on U.S. 2&41/M35 near Delta Avenue. During the traffic stop, the Officer located Methamphetamine, money,...
GLADSTONE, MI
abc12.com

Police investigating overnight homicide in Saginaw

A 22-year-old woman from Georgia died after a shooting inside a residence on North Porter Street in Saginaw late Wednesday. Police investigating overnight homicide in Saginaw. Investigators say a 22-year-old woman from Georgia was shot inside a home. She was taken to an area hospital, where she died.
SAGINAW, MI
WILX-TV

Three Rivers woman killed, Owosso man injured in fiery head-on collision on US-131

CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 39-year-old woman from Three Rivers died Wednesday following a head-on collision on US-131. According to authorities, a southbound vehicle was struck head-on by a northbound pickup truck just before 1:30 p.m. Police said several witnesses claimed the pickup was passing multiple vehicles in a no-passing zone just before the collision.
THREE RIVERS, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Lake man dies in Farwell crash

A Lake man, 31-year-old Benjamin Sherman, died Sunday evening when he ran into the side of a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by a 47-year-old Farwell man as the pickup was crossing Farwell’s Main Street from Webber. Sherman was riding 2005 Honda motorcycle westbound through the Village when the...
FARWELL, MI
nbc25news.com

Chemical leak reported at Dow in Midland

MIDLAND, Mich. — Midland County emergency management was notified Tuesday afternoon about a chemical leak at Dow in Midland. Dow, located on S. Saginaw Rd in Midland, reported a Dowtherm A (biphenyl) chemical leak at around 2:00 p.m. on October 25. See statement from Midland Counter Emergency Operations Center:
MIDLAND, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy