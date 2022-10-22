Read full article on original website
nbc25news.com
Family located after police find wandering child
FLINT, Mich. - UPDATE: Police say that the child reunited with family. Flint Police says that this is an active investigation and that CPS has been contacted. A little girl was found early Wednesday morning just before 6:00 am in the 2500 block of Paducah St., according to Flint Police.
nbc25news.com
One man shot in early morning Saginaw shooting, suspect arrested
SAGINAW, Mich. – UPDATE: Police arrested a 60-year-old man from Saginaw in a non-fatal shooting Monday morning. Michigan State Police Third District posted on Twitter on October 24 updating the incident that occurred in the 2600 block of Narloch St. in Saginaw. Police said a 47-year-old Saginaw man was...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Flint man charged after TikTok video depicted him abusing child
PONTIAC, Mich. – The Oakland County Sheriff’s office has arrested a Flint man for child abuse after a TikTok was sent to the department depicting the man dragging the child by the arm and aggressively striking the child in the face. The sheriff’s office was alerted on Friday,...
nbc25news.com
3 residential structure fires in close proximity at Pinconning under investigation
PINCONNING, Mich. — Pinconning-Fraser Township Fire Department responded to three residential structure fires Monday night that were in close proximity. On October 24, the fire department initially responded to a residential structure fire at 516 Mercer St, which also caught a neighboring structure on fire. As the fire department...
1 dead, 1 injured following head-on crash in Branch Co.
BRANCH COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police responded to an overnight two-vehicle crash that killed one person and injured another. According to MSP, the crash happened on M-60 near Blossom Road around 1 a.m. on Saturday. A 45-year-old female from Burton, Michigan, identified as Mollie Salina Royce, was headed...
WILX-TV
Michigan parents charged with murder after 1-year-old dies from fentanyl overdose
OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - Two Michigan parents were arrested after their 1-year-old child reportedly died from a fentanyl overdose. According to authorities, detectives were called to a home in Shiawassee Township in February after a child was found unresponsive. The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office said the child had died from an acute fentanyl overdose.
nbc25news.com
Police need help searching for missing 19-year-old from Flint
FLINT, Mich. — Police need help finding a missing Flint teen who was last heard from on August 31, 2016. Marc Anthony Cates was planning to move to Ohio when he was reported missing. He is described to be:. 5'9''. About 120 lbs. May have dyed his hair red.
nbc25news.com
Motorcyclist dead after crash in Burton
BURTON, Mich. - A man is dead after being hit by a Jeep while riding his motorcycle, police say. Officers responded to the intersection of Atherton Rd. and Windy Wood Dr. on Sunday evening around 7:20 p.m. for reports of a crash. Police found a motorcycle and a Jeep in...
Police identify woman killed in Lapeer County crash
LAPEER COUNTY, MI – Police identified Andrea Montgomery, 54, of Lapeer, as the victim of a fatal crash involving a semi-tractor trailer. The crash happened around 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at M-24 and Sawdust Corners Road in Lapeer County’s Mayfield Township, sheriff’s deputies said. Montgomery was...
nbc25news.com
One man dead after deadly stabbing in Flint, police investigating
FLINT, Mich. - The Flint Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left one man dead. Authorities say they responded to a stabbing at the 1200 Block of Lillian Drive just after 8:00 p.m. on October 19, 2022. When officers arrived, they located the victim suffering from apparent stab wounds.
Isabella County Sheriff’s Office Identifies Driver from Deadly Car Crash
The driver has been identified as Todd Hamilton from Chippewa Township, the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office says. Isabella County deputies say a man died after crashing into a home on Sunday. They say the driver’s van left the road and hit a tree. It kept going and hit a...
nbc25news.com
One person dead after crash leads to house catching on fire in Isabella County
ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. - Police say that a deadly crash led to a house catching on fire. The Isabella County Sheriff's Office says that a van hit a tree on Sunday, October 23, around 5:30 p.m. on River Road in Deerfield Twp. Police say the force of the crash knocked...
WNEM
Police investigate murder after body found on sidewalk
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Police Department is investigating a murder after a body was found on a sidewalk Thursday morning. Police responded to the 2200 block of Blades Avenue about 7:45 a.m. on Oct. 20 for the report of a dead body. Upon arrival, officers found the victim lying on the sidewalk near an empty lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WLUC
2 arrested for possession of meth in Gladstone
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Wisconsin woman and a Michigan woman were arrested for methamphetamine on Saturday, Oct. 22. At approximately 10:26 PM, a Gladstone Public Safety Officer made a traffic stop for defective equipment on U.S. 2&41/M35 near Delta Avenue. During the traffic stop, the Officer located Methamphetamine, money,...
abc12.com
Police investigating overnight homicide in Saginaw
A 22-year-old woman from Georgia died after a shooting inside a residence on North Porter Street in Saginaw late Wednesday. Police investigating overnight homicide in Saginaw. Investigators say a 22-year-old woman from Georgia was shot inside a home. She was taken to an area hospital, where she died.
Morning Sun
Hometown grieves loss of 18-year-old CMU student who died in U.S.-127 crash
Friends and family of Amanda Kish are in a state of disbelief after the death of the vivacious teen in a car crash over the weekend as she was heading home to Wyandotte from Central Michigan University. “Amanda Grace, my mother’s rainbow baby, gave us so much love, displayed immense...
WILX-TV
Three Rivers woman killed, Owosso man injured in fiery head-on collision on US-131
CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 39-year-old woman from Three Rivers died Wednesday following a head-on collision on US-131. According to authorities, a southbound vehicle was struck head-on by a northbound pickup truck just before 1:30 p.m. Police said several witnesses claimed the pickup was passing multiple vehicles in a no-passing zone just before the collision.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Lake man dies in Farwell crash
A Lake man, 31-year-old Benjamin Sherman, died Sunday evening when he ran into the side of a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by a 47-year-old Farwell man as the pickup was crossing Farwell’s Main Street from Webber. Sherman was riding 2005 Honda motorcycle westbound through the Village when the...
nbc25news.com
Chemical leak reported at Dow in Midland
MIDLAND, Mich. — Midland County emergency management was notified Tuesday afternoon about a chemical leak at Dow in Midland. Dow, located on S. Saginaw Rd in Midland, reported a Dowtherm A (biphenyl) chemical leak at around 2:00 p.m. on October 25. See statement from Midland Counter Emergency Operations Center:
Morning Sun
Driver who left injured kids behind in traffic crash to finally face charges
The driver who left three injured children behind following a traffic crash in Gratiot County seven months ago will finally face charges. Last month Chief Assistant Prosecutor Jennifer Shephard issued a warrant for Steven McLean Pullman, 37, of St. Louis, that included four felony charges. Accompanied by his attorney he...
