Tri-City Herald
Tuesday Dolphins Mailbag: Tua, Edmonds, Punt Return, Trading for Quinn, and More
Hello Alain, you may find me bugging you regularly after your blog posted your email point of contact. Anyway, what is wrong with the defense's tackling? How do you fix it during the season? Tua looked great on the first drive, then out of sync most of the rest of the way. Was it Steelers adjustments or lack of real practice time with his receivers? Or did his early scramble knock some sense out of him? The relative urgency to make any play seemed to return quickly.
Tri-City Herald
NFL Power Rankings: Commanders Rising After Packers Win?
The Washington Commanders are searching for their third straight win this weekend against the Indianapolis Colts. With a win, the Commanders will move back to .500 and remain in the hunt for a Wild Card spot, even though the odds are still long in the rough NFC East. Compared to...
Tri-City Herald
Can Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke Win Starting Job Over Carson Wentz?
Now that two quarterbacks have started for the Washington Commanders this season, the door is open for a controversy down the line. Especially after Taylor Heinicke led the 2-4 Commanders to a win after trailing 14-3 early in the game. Carson Wentz started out strong this season, but his last...
Tri-City Herald
Jets Will Face NFL’s Leading Sack Artist Against Patriots
New England and Matthew Judon travel to New York this Sunday. Both teams find themselves in unusual and unfamiliar places. The Patriots are 3-4 and in last place in the AFC East after coming off of a home 33-14 loss to the Bears on Monday Night. Meanwhile, the Jets are...
Tri-City Herald
ESPN Insiders Paint Ugly Picture of Colts
A washed-up 37-year old quarterback. ESPN Insiders Dan Graziani and Jeremy Fowler wrote that things have gotten ugly with the Indianapolis Colts, and reportedly owner Jim Irsay's fingerprints are all over the latest move to bench Matt Ryan. "Things also are ugly behind the scenes in Indianapolis, where the big...
Tri-City Herald
Russell Wilson Says He’s ‘Ready to Rock’ Sunday vs. Jaguars
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson said that he intends to play this weekend in London for a Week 8 matchup against the Jaguars. Speaking to reporters after a practice session Wednesday in Harrow, England, Wilson—who missed last Sunday’s loss to the Jets with an injured hamstring—claimed that he feels “great” and is “ready to rock,” per Mike Klis of 9News. He shared that he completed rehab exercises on the team’s eight-hour plane ride from Denver, while many of his teammates were sleeping.
Tri-City Herald
Eagles Could be in Market for RB Help
PHILADELPHIA - With the NFL's trade deadline looming Tuesday at 4 p.m., history says that Howie Roseman is likely to do something to at least tweak what is already one of the NFL's best rosters. One potential position to keep an eye on is running back where Miles Sanders is...
Tri-City Herald
Texans vs. Raiders Notebook: Dameon Pierce and Davis Mills Steady, but Run Defense Gashed in Loss
The Houston Texans came into Week 7 rested and filled with momentum after picking up their first win of the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 9. But in Sunday's matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium, the Texans' momentum didn't hold up for all four quarters, as Houston stumbled to a 38-20 loss.
Tri-City Herald
Packers at Bills: How to Watch, Stream, Listen, Bet
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers had never dropped even two consecutive games in the same regular season under coach Matt LaFleur. Now, they’ve lost three in a row and could drop a fourth straight on Sunday night at the Buffalo Bills. “We’re going to get...
Tri-City Herald
Texans Notes: Maliek Collins, Nico Collins Timeline Update, Jaleel Johnson Signing
HOUSTON -- Houston Texans starting defensive tackle Maliek Collins isn't practicing Wednesday along with wide receiver Nico Collins. Collins suffered a chest injury that isn't regarded as long-term and his status is considered day to day. It's a similar status for Collins, who has a groin injury. Both got hurt...
Tri-City Herald
Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett Addresses Outside Pressure
The Denver Broncos' predictable loss to the New York Jets could be a major tipping point. What was being whispered by Broncos insiders for a couple of weeks has now crossed over into the national conversation — head coach Nathaniel Hackett is in trouble. While the Broncos' Trans-Atlantic trip...
Tri-City Herald
Giants 23, Jaguars 17: Wild Finish Leads to Jaguars’ Fourth-Consecutive loss
View the original article to see embedded media. The Jacksonville Jaguars continue to find new ways to lose. No matter what changes about the coaching staff, the schemes, the locker room, or even the smallest of details, the Jaguars find a new way to lose each week. This week it came via a self-inflicted 23-17 loss at the hands of the New York Giants, dropping the Jaguars to 2-6 and extending their four-game losing streak.
Tri-City Herald
First Complete Game Fired Up by Bears Defense
The Bears had been 12th in scoring defense and have played the pass well almost all season. Yet, safety Jaquan Brisker said something was missing. The missing element was a complete defensive effort, and they finally got one Monday night in a 33-14 win over the New England Patriots. "It...
Tri-City Herald
Broncos’ Lack of Coaching Experience is Costing Team Big Time
There's no way to sugarcoat it: The 2-5 Denver Broncos do not have the makings of a playoff team. Despite having a top NFL defense, the injuries continue to plague the Broncos, and, more importantly, the offense is one of the worst in the NFL — as evidenced by the team's 16-9 loss to the New York Jets.
Bill Belichick unveils new catchphrase in latest evasive press conference about QB situation
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick unveiled another new catchphrase in his latest evasive press conference about his bizarre quarterback situation, saying “We’ll see how today goes” over and over.
Tri-City Herald
Commanders’ Carson Wentz Trade Faces Dilemma While He Sits Out
The Washington Commanders' offseason was defined by the trade that brought quarterback Carson Wentz to D.C. from the Indianapolis Colts. The trade sent Wentz, a 2022 second-round pick (defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis), and a 2022 seventh-round pick (cornerback Christian Holmes) to Washington for a 2022 second-round pick (which would turn into wide receiver Alec Pierce), a 2022 third-round pick (tight end Jelani Woods) and the final piece, a 2023 conditional third-round pick.
Tri-City Herald
Pelicans’ Depth, Teamwork, and Grit Downed Mavericks
New Orleans used its depth and teamwork to defeat the Mavericks 113-111 without Zion Williamson, Herbert Jones, and Brandon Ingram in the starting lineup. Eight Pelicans players scored points in double figures compared to the three Mavericks — Naji Marshall (15), Trey Murphy III (22), CJ McCollum (14), Jonas Valanciunas (13), Jose Alvarado (13), Devonte Graham (14), Dyson Daniels (11), and Larry Nance Jr. (11)
Tri-City Herald
Anatomy of a Back-Breaking Drive: How Geno Smith, Seahawks Put Away Chargers
Leading 24-14 in the early stages of the third quarter, Geno Smith and the Seahawks looked to be in total command of their Week 7 road matchup with the Chargers. After racing out to an 17-point lead in the first quarter, they had led throughout the first two-plus quarters and dominated in the trenches on both sides of the football.
Tri-City Herald
Four Keys to Atlanta Hawks Defeating Detroit Pistons
View the original article to see embedded media. The start of the regular season was seemingly designed to give the Atlanta Hawks a great start. However, the Charlotte Hornets disrupted those plans by upsetting the Hawks in Atlanta on Sunday. Now, the Hawks' schedule gets tougher. A five-game road trip...
Tri-City Herald
Five Thoughts: Steelers Offense is Struggling in More Ways Than Kenny Pickett
The chance to win was there until it wasn’t. The Pittsburgh Steelers had a chance to spoil Tua Tagovailoa’s return from a nasty concussion but weren’t quite able to finalize their drives as multiple late interceptions were thrown by Kenny Pickett. Miami pulled out the win 16-10.
