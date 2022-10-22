ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

Miami coach Mario Cristobal has talked a tough game but none of it has shown up in his team so far | D'Angelo

By Tom D'Angelo, Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C9AHj_0ijBYZHe00

MIAMI GARDENS — Shouldn't the Miami Hurricanes expect more for $80 million?

We may be just seven games into the Mario Cristobal era, but this is as embarrassing a start as one could have envisioned. And it goes much deeper than a 3-4 record and three consecutive home losses. Deeper than the eight turnovers and a humiliating 45-21 loss to Duke Saturday. Deeper than falling behind by three scores to Middle Tennessee and Duke during that streak.

This is about a team that appeared to quit for the second time this year after facing adversity, after a coach comes riding into town promising to change the culture while emphasizing more discipline and responsibility.

Cristobal, who was handed $80 million to leave Oregon and return to his alma mater, likes to portray himself as a no-nonsense, tough-talking coach.

He'll be tested more than ever when it comes to backing up that talk.

"You either fix it or you get people that care and play as hard as you're supposed to as a Miami Hurricane," Cristobal said. "What we got to do requires tough people. To turn the program around, to rebuild it, requires tough-minded people. If (lack of effort) shows up on tape, they got to go play somewhere else."

Cristobal added something he said multiple times after watching the Blue Devils (5-3) so thoroughly dominate the final quarter and a half that they showed mercy on the Hurricanes by taking a knee on the UM 5-yard line to end the game.

"That was regression."

But how? How after six games and a loss to Middle Tennessee, a team that has lost three straight games by an average of 20 points since, could things unravel even more against Duke?

Cristobal does not have an answer. He will look for the clues this week, but Saturday, moments after wondering what just happened, he could only talk about the future.

"Most importantly when you go through something like this and you get hit in the face like this, you got to be tough enough to look each other in the eye and go to work," he said. "It doesn't magically get better."

And even worse than the results on the field is the damage this could do in the stands if the season plays out as it has gone so far.

The Hurricanes already play in one of the most sterile atmospheres among big-time programs. Hard Rock Stadium wasn't even half full for the opening kickoff and most walked out early in the fourth quarter ... sometime after Miami's sixth turnover. Or was it the seventh?

And the booing started long before that.

Now, it may take billionaire booster John Ruiz reaching much deeper into those pockets to persuade any elite players to come to Miami, and just as importantly, any productive players to stay.

Nobody has gotten less bang for his buck in Miami than Ruiz.

This is not to say Cristobal cannot end this cycle of mediocrity. That will take time, especially to accumulate talent through good old-fashioned recruiting and the transfer portal.

And when you look at what happened Saturday, you wonder how long that will take.

This game may have ushered in the Jake Garcia era after quarterback Tyler Van Dyke left in the second quarter with what appeared to be a serious injury to his right arm or shoulder.

Garcia, the quarterback the fans clamored to see when Van Dyke struggled against Middle Tennessee, was responsible for five of Miami's eight turnovers. He threw for 198 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. He also lost two fumbles.

Eight turnovers are the most by a Power 5 school since 2009 and half of them occurred in the fourth quarter. Miami took a 21-17 lead two minutes into the second half before Duke scored the final 28 points of the game.

"It's unacceptable," tight end Will Mallory said.

The turnovers tell just part of the story when it comes to mistakes. Miami allowed six sacks, failed twice on fourth-down attempts, missed tackles (something that has become a staple of a Miami defense), dropped passes, and had a bust on third-and-2 that forced a punt.

Other than that, how was your day, Mario Cristobal?

"We got to do a lot of work," Cristobal said. "When it turns we'll look back on this as lessons. Right now you got to eat it, you got to be a tough son of a gun. If you're not, it ain't going to work."

Tom D'Angelo is a journalist at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach him attdangelo@pbpost.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Miami coach Mario Cristobal has talked a tough game but none of it has shown up in his team so far | D'Angelo

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
communitynewspapers.com

Willis McGahee’s Journey from Miami Central Rocket to Miami Hurricane

February 4, 2000: Willis McGahee of Miami Central High School signs his letter of intent to attend the University of Miami. McGahee is pictured with his mother Jannie Jones in the school library. Before he was a Miami Hurricane, Willis McGahee played for the Rockets of Miami Central High School. McGahee transferred to Central from Miami Springs High prior to his senior year in 1999. At 6’1 and 215 pounds, McGahee had the size and speed to be one of the great running backs in Dade County history. He appeared to be on his way to breaking the county single-season rushing record. But in the fifth game of the season, McGahee suffered a serious knee injury that sidelined him for the remainder of his high school career. He finished with 677 yards and scored 11 touchdowns on just 77 carries. Photo by JC Ridley.
MIAMI, FL
Scorebook Live

Prospect Profile: Vincent Shavers, Monsignor Pace

Vincent Shavers is a highly touted linebacker in South Florida in the Class 2024. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound prospect plays for Monsignor Pace High School in Miami Gardens. Shavers is a versatile athlete for the Spartans on both sides of the field. Already one of the area’s top juniors, his upside ...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
secretmiami.com

Miami’s Most Anticipated Mini-Golf Bar Is Now Open

Get your game face ready because a new mini-golf bar has arrived in Brickell and it’s unlike any putt-putt course you’ve seen!. With 27,000 square feet to play in, Puttshack Miami comprises of three separate nine-hole courses alongside crafty cocktails and a tempting menu. The playground is fully lit up by neon lights, which give off more of an upscale nightclub vibe than your typical golf course.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

New Restaurants to Try This Week: Bocadoro, Frank Pepe Pizzeria, and Sipsip

Miami's latest round of openings includes the first Florida restaurant for New Haven-born Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana in Plantation, a new vendor hailing from Spain at MIA Market, and the new rooftop bar and restaurant at the Mayfair House in Coconut Grove. Know of any openings that aren't on our...
MIAMI, FL
insideradio.com

FCC Decision On Miami’s ‘Caracol Radio’ Could Impact Ownership Structure Of TV Group.

Carlos Vasallo’s America-CV Station Group is calling claims it is improperly controlling news-talk “Caracol Radio 1260” WSUA Miami “groundless” and says a former Florida congressman who does not agree with Vasallo’s politics is trying to use “unfounded allegations” to block America-CV Station Group’s effort to rework the ownership structure of its television stations in Miami and Puerto Rico.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Video provides clue in deadly I-95 shooting of motorcyclist in Miami

MIAMI - It could be a break in the case of a young motorcyclist who was gunned down this past weekend on I-95.CBS4's Peter D'Oench reports that Miami Police have released a new cell phone that they say shows an "unknown offender."They hope someone will recognize him. They say it shows the shooter on an orange and white KTM dirt bike fleeing southbound on I-95 around 7:30 p.m. near N.W. 75th St. Miami Police spokeswoman Kiara Delva says police do not have a good description to release of the shooter or know what age he may be. They are also...
MIAMI, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Post.

 http://palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy