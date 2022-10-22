Read full article on original website
Related
kiowacountypress.net
Early In-Person Voting for the 2022 General Election Available Statewide
Early in-person voting is now available across Colorado. This year, 411 drop boxes and over 350 voting centers will be available for eligible Colorado voters to submit their ballots for the November 8 General Election. "Voters who received a mail ballot may return it to a convenient drop box or...
In a race she calls ‘combat,’ Colorado governor candidate Ganahl pledges overhaul if elected
If elected Colorado governor in two weeks, Republican candidate Heidi Ganahl said one of her first tasks would be to “undo” as much as she possibly can. Ganahl, 56, was speaking to a crowd of around 90 supporters who came to listen, meet and mingle during a candidate event Monday at Edgewater Brewery in Grand […] The post In a race she calls ‘combat,’ Colorado governor candidate Ganahl pledges overhaul if elected appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
coloradonewsline.com
Half of Tina Peters’ $255K Colorado primary recount fee to be refunded
Over half of the $255,912.33 recount fee paid by Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters following her June defeat in the Republican primary for secretary of state will be refunded after final costs were tallied, state officials said Monday. “Based on the final costs provided to the office, the...
Taxes and housing: Local questions that 75 municipalities in Colorado will consider this election
DENVER — The town of Gilcrest will vote on whether to allow chickens. Boulder voters will decide whether to undo an annexation agreement for CU South. In Denver, food waste recycling and sidewalks are up for a vote. Those are among the more than 140 municipal ballot questions on...
KRDO
Controversial amendment to water supply ordinance considered Monday in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City Council discussed a controversial proposed ordinance amendment Monday that would require the water supply from Colorado Springs Utilities to meet 130% of existing usage and the projected demand of a proposed extension area -- based on a three-year rolling average -- before extending water to new areas.
BRAUCHLER | Colorado’s judges are picked, and serve, in the dark
What are you doing about judges? I get that question every day after ballots arrive. It is no surprise that regular Coloradans struggle with how to cast their votes for an entire branch of government. The most challenging portion of the ballot you have received (and perhaps have already voted)...
cpr.org
In Colorado Springs, two sides are sparring over legalizing the sale of recreational cannabis. They’ll soon decide its fate
In the back office of the Native Roots medical marijuana dispensary on Austin Bluffs Parkway in Colorado Springs, there’s a box of yard signs manager JeNelle Bowman has been handing out to anybody who wants one. “I’ll have customers come in like, ‘Hey, I really like that sign, do...
KVIA
NM Attorney General: New Mexico, Texas and Colorado reach “historic agreement” over the waters of the Rio Grande
ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico -- After a nearly decade-long battle, New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas has announced a "historic agreement" between Texas, New Mexico, and Colorado over how to divide water from the Rio Grande between southern New Mexico and west Texas. Details of the agreement, which still requires approval,...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Springs Gazette: Colorado Springs creates the model for helping homeless
As Mayor John Suthers nears the end of two terms, his successes are obvious. New buildings and construction cranes are everywhere. Complaints about potholes swallowing Smart Cars have transitioned to complaints about too much road repair. Among the more important improvements of recent years involves what we see much less...
Coloradans to vote on providing free healthy meals for all students
(Castle Rock, CO) In a few weeks, Colorado voters will decide whether to provide free meals for all K-12 public school students by increasing state taxes for individuals earning a federally adjusted gross income of $300,000 or more.
mountainjackpot.com
Residents Seek Return to Traditional Hand-Counting of Election Ballots
County Leaders Stand Behind the Clerk’s Office in Endorsing Current System. Just as election 2022 has officially kicked off, concerns continue to mount over the validity of the forthcoming Nov. vote, with some vocal citizens seeking a return to the traditional hand-count system used in the past. Moreover, they...
Colorado suspects arrested in Santa Fe as part of homicide investigation
On Monday, the Denver Police Department asked for help from the Santa Fe Police Department as a part of a homicide investigation.
Boy, 13, missing in Otero County found safe, sheriff’s office says
The Otero County Sheriff’s Office says a boy who was reported missing early Tuesday morning has been found safe.
The City of Pueblo uses ARPA funds to create a new trash clean-up program
The City of Pueblo has just approved a $1 million program that will hopefully address resident concerns about the growing trash presence in the city.
coloradopolitics.com
'The door is now open': Charlotte Sweeney officially sworn in to history-making judgeship
Charlotte N. Sweeney paid tribute Friday to every woman who preceded her as a trial judge on the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado, observing they all made history for being a "first" in one way or another. "For me it’s important to name the firsts. It’s only...
coloradopolitics.com
CRONIN & LOEVY | Predicting the whole state ballot
You may not especially want this responsibility, but if you are a Colorado registered voter, you will get to serve as “a legislator for a day.”. Just open your recently received mail-in ballot, and you will see you have some “civic homework” to do. When your homework is over, you will probably be glad you are not a full-time state legislator.
KKTV
WATCH: Felony charge against Colorado State Senator Pete Lee dismissed
Deputies said that a note referencing a bomb threat was found in a restroom at Palmer Ridge High School at around 1 p.m. on Thursday. Steve Carleton with Gallus Medical Detox Centers discusses the impacts drugs like Xanax, Ativan and Valium have on people. Updated: 21 hours ago. Mandy captured...
Operator hands over Lake Pueblo North Shore Marina
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said it will take possession of the North Shore Marina at Lake Pueblo State Park after the current operator surrendered her contract to the state on Tuesday, Oct. 25. According to CPW, the current operator of the marina, Connie Jack with Colorado Marine and Boat Works, signed […]
Groundbreaking CSU fiber internet project underway
The goal? Providing faster service and another internet choice for consumers.
Big Game Poaching Ring Uncovered in Colorado, 3 Men Arrested
Thanks to the diligence of Colorado Parks and Wildlife a poaching ring in the front range has been put to a stop. According to a press release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), 3 men have been arrested in connection to a poaching ring in Park County. What is Poaching?
Comments / 0