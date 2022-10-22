ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo County, CO

kiowacountypress.net

Early In-Person Voting for the 2022 General Election Available Statewide

Early in-person voting is now available across Colorado. This year, 411 drop boxes and over 350 voting centers will be available for eligible Colorado voters to submit their ballots for the November 8 General Election. "Voters who received a mail ballot may return it to a convenient drop box or...
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

In a race she calls ‘combat,’ Colorado governor candidate Ganahl pledges overhaul if elected

If elected Colorado governor in two weeks, Republican candidate Heidi Ganahl said one of her first tasks would be to “undo” as much as she possibly can. Ganahl, 56, was speaking to a crowd of around 90 supporters who came to listen, meet and mingle during a candidate event Monday at Edgewater Brewery in Grand […] The post In a race she calls ‘combat,’ Colorado governor candidate Ganahl pledges overhaul if elected appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
coloradonewsline.com

Half of Tina Peters’ $255K Colorado primary recount fee to be refunded

Over half of the $255,912.33 recount fee paid by Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters following her June defeat in the Republican primary for secretary of state will be refunded after final costs were tallied, state officials said Monday. “Based on the final costs provided to the office, the...
COLORADO STATE
mountainjackpot.com

Residents Seek Return to Traditional Hand-Counting of Election Ballots

County Leaders Stand Behind the Clerk’s Office in Endorsing Current System. Just as election 2022 has officially kicked off, concerns continue to mount over the validity of the forthcoming Nov. vote, with some vocal citizens seeking a return to the traditional hand-count system used in the past. Moreover, they...
TELLER COUNTY, CO
coloradopolitics.com

CRONIN & LOEVY | Predicting the whole state ballot

You may not especially want this responsibility, but if you are a Colorado registered voter, you will get to serve as “a legislator for a day.”. Just open your recently received mail-in ballot, and you will see you have some “civic homework” to do. When your homework is over, you will probably be glad you are not a full-time state legislator.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Operator hands over Lake Pueblo North Shore Marina

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said it will take possession of the North Shore Marina at Lake Pueblo State Park after the current operator surrendered her contract to the state on Tuesday, Oct. 25. According to CPW, the current operator of the marina, Connie Jack with Colorado Marine and Boat Works, signed […]
PUEBLO, CO

