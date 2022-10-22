ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
There Is A Right Way to Enjoy Candy Corn

By Tyler Barker
 3 days ago
Is there a better debate than the one surrounding candy corn? Love it or hate it, consumers report that there is a right way to enjoy it – and the National Confectioners Association has done the heavy lifting in terms of public opinion research to get to the bottom of this burning question. A recent NCA survey found that 33% of candy corn loyalists nibble the narrow white end, just 16% start with the wider yellow end – and more than half of all consumers just go for it and eat the entire piece at once.

No matter how – or if – you enjoy candy corn, there’s no denying how iconic the triangular treats are during the Halloween season. And for anyone who might doubt its popularity and ubiquity, candy corn is the second most popular treat for the Halloween season. The only thing that scored higher is chocolate – and rounding out the top three is gummy candy as a category.

As you enjoy your favorite Halloween treats between now and October 31, know that America’s chocolate and candy companies delivered on their commitment to help consumers manage their sugar intake by providing more transparency, choice and portion guidance options. 85% of chocolate and candy sold today comes in packaging that contains 200 calories or less per pack. That number includes individually wrapped products or multipacks that contain smaller packages inside – the perfect size for the 97% of Americans who say they welcome trick-or-treaters with chocolate and candy.

For all the tricks you need for treating this Halloween season, visit AlwaysATreat.com/Halloween. And join the conversation on social media by using #HalloweenTreats, and following NCA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

