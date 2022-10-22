ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, WY

Idaho State Journal

Hunter shoots self while fighting off grizzly attack

PINEDALE, Wyo. (AP) — A hunter accidentally shot himself in the leg while trying to fight off a grizzly bear attack in west-central Wyoming — the second such attack in a week’s time, officials said. Lee Francis, 65, of Evanston, was taken to the University of Utah Health hospital for treatment after the encounter on Friday, the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office said. Sue Winchester, a hospital spokesperson, said Sunday she did not have permission to release any information about Francis’ condition. ...
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Two Men Charged With Beating, Robbing Wyoming Hunters

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two men – one from Colorado and another from Wyoming – have been charged with aggravated assault and battery in connection with the beating of two Wyoming hunters in Lincoln County on Oct. 15. Jared Michael Olguin, 35, of...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WY
kslnewsradio.com

Student athlete from USU Eastern killed in crash on SR-6

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Highway Patrol and Utah State University East have confirmed that an accident Saturday, Oct. 22, killed 18-year-old Lauren Bradshaw. The UHP said Lauren Bradshaw was driving a Toyota Corolla eastbound on SR-6 near mile marker 211. For an unknown reason, Bradshaw left the eastbound lane and struck, head on, a Ford-350 pulling a camper in the westbound lane.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Girl Bags First Elk While Wearing Crocs

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Danner, Schnee’s, Kenetrek – or how about a pair of good old Red Wings?. The debate over what’s the best footwear for hunting big game has been long and, at time, intense. A girl from Lander may have finally settled the longstanding argument.
LANDER, WY
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Utah that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them prepare some really amazing burgers.
UTAH STATE
Park Record

Sheriff’s Report: Man found with mushrooms, MDMA in Bear Hollow

Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies cited a 45-year-old Bluffdale man for drugs on Saturday following a traffic stop in Bear Hollow. The vehicle was stopped for failing to display a license plate, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. The man presented a driver’s license that was denied and did not have the proper registration paperwork.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
Idaho State Journal

In-N-Out Burger brings back supersized American flag to city near Idaho-Utah border

LOGAN, Utah — When Macey’s closed its 400 North supermarket in 2019, the giant American flag flown in the store’s parking lot every day also went away. Now it’s back. Who can we thank for this? You can thank In-N-Out Burger. Although the popular fast-food chain doesn’t typically fly supersized American flags at its outlets — as Macey’s stores have for years — the company decided to do so in this instance in response to a special request. ...
LOGAN, UT

