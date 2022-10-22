Read full article on original website
Hunter shoots self while fighting off grizzly attack
PINEDALE, Wyo. (AP) — A hunter accidentally shot himself in the leg while trying to fight off a grizzly bear attack in west-central Wyoming — the second such attack in a week’s time, officials said. Lee Francis, 65, of Evanston, was taken to the University of Utah Health hospital for treatment after the encounter on Friday, the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office said. Sue Winchester, a hospital spokesperson, said Sunday she did not have permission to release any information about Francis’ condition. ...
cowboystatedaily.com
Two Men Charged With Beating, Robbing Wyoming Hunters
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two men – one from Colorado and another from Wyoming – have been charged with aggravated assault and battery in connection with the beating of two Wyoming hunters in Lincoln County on Oct. 15. Jared Michael Olguin, 35, of...
ksl.com
Police say suspects in Salt Lake killing are linked to unsolved 2020 Millcreek killing
MILLCREEK — Unified police detectives believe they are closer to solving the fatal shooting of a man near a Millcreek car wash in 2020. And they say one of their key suspects is a man currently charged with murder for allegedly shooting and killing a man outside the Salt Palace Convention Center last month.
kjzz.com
'One of a kind': Millcreek woman found dead in Wyoming remembered as talented artist
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — Friends and family are remembering a Millcreek woman who went missing for several days before she was found dead Monday morning in Wyoming. Unified Police said it appears Vicki Acoba, 78, ran out of fuel and started walking but did not survive the weather conditions.
kjzz.com
Residents terrified as more than dozen shots ring out in northern Utah neighborhood
HOOPER, Utah (KUTV) — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after more than a dozen gunshots rang out in a Hooper neighborhood early Sunday morning. Deputies said it happened around 2:45 a.m. and when they got to the scene, people were seen fleeing the area. Some people were detained according to deputies.
Gephardt Daily
Davis County detectives seeking information on vandalism at South Weber park
SOUTH WEBER, Utah, Oct. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Detectives in Davis County are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects in recent vandalism at a South Weber park. The Davis County Sheriff’s Office shared surveillance photos Tuesday on Facebook of persons of interest in vandalism discovered Oct....
kslnewsradio.com
Student athlete from USU Eastern killed in crash on SR-6
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Highway Patrol and Utah State University East have confirmed that an accident Saturday, Oct. 22, killed 18-year-old Lauren Bradshaw. The UHP said Lauren Bradshaw was driving a Toyota Corolla eastbound on SR-6 near mile marker 211. For an unknown reason, Bradshaw left the eastbound lane and struck, head on, a Ford-350 pulling a camper in the westbound lane.
WEBER FIRE: Blaze engulfs horse corral housing animals
A fire that was prompted by exploding propane tanks engulfed a large horse tack building and corral lodging animals on Highway 89 in Pleasant View Tuesday morning.
Wheelchair-bound Utah State student struggles in car booting dispute
A disagreement with parking enforcement over her car being booted has challenged the positive attitude of a Utah woman who has never backed down from a challenge.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Girl Bags First Elk While Wearing Crocs
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Danner, Schnee’s, Kenetrek – or how about a pair of good old Red Wings?. The debate over what’s the best footwear for hunting big game has been long and, at time, intense. A girl from Lander may have finally settled the longstanding argument.
Soldier Summit crash victim identified as Utah State University Eastern student
The driver who died in a head-on collision on US-6 at Soldier's Summit over the weekend, has been identified as 18-year-old Lauren Bradshaw of Lehi.
3 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Utah that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them prepare some really amazing burgers.
Industrial employee dies after ‘large piece of granite’ falls on him
A Utah man, 54, was killed after a large piece of granite fell on him in an industrial accident Saturday afternoon, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department.
Layton parents urge others to openly communicate following daughter's suicide
The parents of 15-year-old Aislynn Mancini hope that by talking about their daughter's suicide, other families will begin to have tough but important conversations.
Park Record
Sheriff’s Report: Man found with mushrooms, MDMA in Bear Hollow
Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies cited a 45-year-old Bluffdale man for drugs on Saturday following a traffic stop in Bear Hollow. The vehicle was stopped for failing to display a license plate, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. The man presented a driver’s license that was denied and did not have the proper registration paperwork.
ksl.com
Little Cottonwood gondola: Why Christian leaders oppose UDOT project
LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON — Standing beneath the shadow of the Gate Buttress, a massive chunk of granite jutting out of the bright orange foliage of Little Cottonwood Canyon, a Lutheran, an Episcopalian, a Catholic and the Salt Lake County mayor went on a hike. Walking up the steep switchbacks...
In-N-Out Burger brings back supersized American flag to city near Idaho-Utah border
LOGAN, Utah — When Macey’s closed its 400 North supermarket in 2019, the giant American flag flown in the store’s parking lot every day also went away. Now it’s back. Who can we thank for this? You can thank In-N-Out Burger. Although the popular fast-food chain doesn’t typically fly supersized American flags at its outlets — as Macey’s stores have for years — the company decided to do so in this instance in response to a special request. ...
Man killed in workplace accident in Salt Lake City
A 54-year-old man died Saturday afternoon after an industrial accident at a Salt Lake City business.
kjzz.com
Missing Canadian man last seen leaving restaurant in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man from Toronto, in Ontario, Canada, has been reported missing in Salt Lake City. David Thomas Ritchie, 57, was last seen on Oct. 17. His family said David left the Denny's restaurant at 250 West and 500 South in Salt Lake City just after 6:05 a.m.
Utah man sentenced to prison for pouring gasoline on woman, lighting her on fire
A Utah man was sentenced to up to 15 years in prison Wednesday for pouring gasoline on a woman, lighting her on fire then hiding in a hole, according to court documents.
