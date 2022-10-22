ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

FanSided

Everything Tom Brady said after excruciating loss to Panthers

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers took the worst loss of the season yet against the Panthers. Here’s what he had to say after failing to score a touchdown on Sunday. Somehow the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will remain on-top in the NFC South, but don’t let that fool you: Their season is going incredibly poorly.
TAMPA, FL
NESN

How Devin McCourty Feels About Patriots Fans Booing Mac Jones, Calling For Bailey Zappe

FOXBORO, Mass. — Things got pretty awkward Monday night at Gillette Stadium. Perhaps predictably, quarterback Mac Jones looked rusty in his first start in a month, going 3-of-6 with an interception over three drives against the Bears. Patriots fans, captivated by Bailey Zappe’s surprise success the last few weeks, increasingly booed Jones before Bill Belichick inserted Zappe into the game early in the second quarter.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 takeaways from Patriots' 33-14 loss to Bears

The New England Patriots squared off with the Chicago Bears in a foggy matchup at Gillette Stadium on Monday night, losing 33-14. The week leading up to the game was headlined by speculation as to whether quarterback Mac Jones would return from injury and immediately re-insert himself as the team’s starter. However, a bad interception by Jones late in the first quarter thrust rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe into the game.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

NFL Week 8 injuries: Broncos' Russell Wilson limited; Buccaneers' WR ruled out for 'Thursday Night Football'

NFL storylines seem to change on a daily basis. Last week, the big story was Christian McCaffrey being traded from the Panthers to the 49ers in a move that kick-started what should be an interesting time in the NFL ahead of the trade deadline. The news shifted to Indianapolis this week after the Colts made the shocking decision to bench Matt Ryan after just seven games.
NESN

Will Mac Jones Hold Grudge Against Patriots Fans? Ted Johnson Thinks So

There were rumors recently that Mac Jones’ relationship with the New England Patriots organization had gone sideways. Now, it’s time to wonder how Jones feels about Patriots fans. The crowd at Gillette Stadium cheered loudly Monday night when Bailey Zappe replaced Jones at quarterback in the second quarter...
thecomeback.com

Patriots WR blasts fans for Mac Jones treatment

Monday’s game for the New England Patriots was a tough one for starting quarterback Mac Jones, who was benched in favor of rookie Bailey Zappe before halftime. This decision came following a roar of boos from Patriots fans frustrated with his poor play, and not everyone is pleased with how Jones was treated in the game.
Tri-City Herald

Eagles Could be in Market for RB Help

PHILADELPHIA - With the NFL's trade deadline looming Tuesday at 4 p.m., history says that Howie Roseman is likely to do something to at least tweak what is already one of the NFL's best rosters. One potential position to keep an eye on is running back where Miles Sanders is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tri-City Herald

ESPN Insiders Paint Ugly Picture of Colts

A washed-up 37-year old quarterback. ESPN Insiders Dan Graziani and Jeremy Fowler wrote that things have gotten ugly with the Indianapolis Colts, and reportedly owner Jim Irsay's fingerprints are all over the latest move to bench Matt Ryan. "Things also are ugly behind the scenes in Indianapolis, where the big...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patriots' Monday Night Decision News

The New England Patriots are reportedly going back to Mac Jones on Monday Night Football. According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Jones will make his first start since injuring his ankle at the end of Week 3. New England hasn't formally named a starting quarterback, but the team didn't elevate...
Tri-City Herald

Packers at Bills: How to Watch, Stream, Listen, Bet

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers had never dropped even two consecutive games in the same regular season under coach Matt LaFleur. Now, they’ve lost three in a row and could drop a fourth straight on Sunday night at the Buffalo Bills. “We’re going to get...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Patriots Make Important Roster Decision For Monday Night

The New England Patriots will officially welcome back a familiar face on Monday night. According to NFL Media's Tom Peliserro, "The Patriots are elevating veteran LB Jamie Collins from the practice squad for tonight’s game against the #Bears, per his agents." Noting, "Collins’ first action in his fourth stint...
Tri-City Herald

First Complete Game Fired Up by Bears Defense

The Bears had been 12th in scoring defense and have played the pass well almost all season. Yet, safety Jaquan Brisker said something was missing. The missing element was a complete defensive effort, and they finally got one Monday night in a 33-14 win over the New England Patriots. "It...
CHICAGO, IL

