Everything Tom Brady said after excruciating loss to Panthers
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers took the worst loss of the season yet against the Panthers. Here’s what he had to say after failing to score a touchdown on Sunday. Somehow the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will remain on-top in the NFC South, but don’t let that fool you: Their season is going incredibly poorly.
NFL fans crushed Tom Brady after he suffered one of the most embarrassing losses of his career
Play over two decades in the NFL, and you’re bound to see a healthy balance of peaks and valleys. Though, for Tom Brady, winner of seven Super Bowls, Sunday’s clunker in Carolina might have been an all-time valley for the legendary quarterback. You see, while Carolina’s coaches and...
How Devin McCourty Feels About Patriots Fans Booing Mac Jones, Calling For Bailey Zappe
FOXBORO, Mass. — Things got pretty awkward Monday night at Gillette Stadium. Perhaps predictably, quarterback Mac Jones looked rusty in his first start in a month, going 3-of-6 with an interception over three drives against the Bears. Patriots fans, captivated by Bailey Zappe’s surprise success the last few weeks, increasingly booed Jones before Bill Belichick inserted Zappe into the game early in the second quarter.
Video: Refs Appear To Make Huge Mistake In Browns vs. Ravens
The Cleveland Browns fell to the Baltimore Ravens, 23-20, on Sunday afternoon. Were the Browns screwed by a bad call by the referees late in the game?. Browns fans are convinced that they were. The referees called a false start on the Browns offensive line on a field goal attempt...
Bears DT Mike Pennel Jr. ejected for blindside block that left Patriots C David Andrews woozy
Is this a sign of things to come from NFL officiating?. Chicago Bears defensive tackle Mike Pennel Jr. was ejected on Monday for an illegal blindside block against the New England Patriots. The penalty was textbook, but the ejection came as a surprise. The play took place late in Chicago's...
Week 8 NFL power rankings: How low do Tom Brady's Buccaneers and Aaron Rodgers' Packers go?
As we approach Halloween, the top 10 is almost entirely unchanged – but that's partially because Tampa Bay and Green Bay had already tumbled from those ranks.
What Bill Belichick Is Telling Patriots Prior To Matchup With Bears
The New England Patriots have arrived to a point in their schedule where wins and losses can make or break them. That’s why the focus has been set on not overlooking any opponent. Over the next month, the Patriots will play a very winnable schedule consisting of games against...
J.C. Jackson injury: Former Patriots DB carted off after ugly leg injury
Former Patriots defensive back J.C. Jackson, who signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in the offseason, landed awkwardly and had to be carted off the field in the second quarter of his team’s game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Jackson was leaping to try to break up a...
4 takeaways from Patriots' 33-14 loss to Bears
The New England Patriots squared off with the Chicago Bears in a foggy matchup at Gillette Stadium on Monday night, losing 33-14. The week leading up to the game was headlined by speculation as to whether quarterback Mac Jones would return from injury and immediately re-insert himself as the team’s starter. However, a bad interception by Jones late in the first quarter thrust rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe into the game.
Bucs vs. Ravens injury report: 4 players upgraded for Tampa Bay
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their updated injury report for Thursday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, and there’s some good news for Bucs fans. Four players were upgraded for Tuesday’s practice, including Pro Bowl wide receiver Mike Evans (ankle), who was a limited participant after missing Monday’s practice.
CBS Sports
NFL Week 8 injuries: Broncos' Russell Wilson limited; Buccaneers' WR ruled out for 'Thursday Night Football'
NFL storylines seem to change on a daily basis. Last week, the big story was Christian McCaffrey being traded from the Panthers to the 49ers in a move that kick-started what should be an interesting time in the NFL ahead of the trade deadline. The news shifted to Indianapolis this week after the Colts made the shocking decision to bench Matt Ryan after just seven games.
Will Mac Jones Hold Grudge Against Patriots Fans? Ted Johnson Thinks So
There were rumors recently that Mac Jones’ relationship with the New England Patriots organization had gone sideways. Now, it’s time to wonder how Jones feels about Patriots fans. The crowd at Gillette Stadium cheered loudly Monday night when Bailey Zappe replaced Jones at quarterback in the second quarter...
thecomeback.com
Patriots WR blasts fans for Mac Jones treatment
Monday’s game for the New England Patriots was a tough one for starting quarterback Mac Jones, who was benched in favor of rookie Bailey Zappe before halftime. This decision came following a roar of boos from Patriots fans frustrated with his poor play, and not everyone is pleased with how Jones was treated in the game.
Tri-City Herald
Eagles Could be in Market for RB Help
PHILADELPHIA - With the NFL's trade deadline looming Tuesday at 4 p.m., history says that Howie Roseman is likely to do something to at least tweak what is already one of the NFL's best rosters. One potential position to keep an eye on is running back where Miles Sanders is...
Bill Belichick unveils new catchphrase in latest evasive press conference about QB situation
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick unveiled another new catchphrase in his latest evasive press conference about his bizarre quarterback situation, saying “We’ll see how today goes” over and over.
Tri-City Herald
ESPN Insiders Paint Ugly Picture of Colts
A washed-up 37-year old quarterback. ESPN Insiders Dan Graziani and Jeremy Fowler wrote that things have gotten ugly with the Indianapolis Colts, and reportedly owner Jim Irsay's fingerprints are all over the latest move to bench Matt Ryan. "Things also are ugly behind the scenes in Indianapolis, where the big...
NFL World Reacts To Patriots' Monday Night Decision News
The New England Patriots are reportedly going back to Mac Jones on Monday Night Football. According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Jones will make his first start since injuring his ankle at the end of Week 3. New England hasn't formally named a starting quarterback, but the team didn't elevate...
Tri-City Herald
Packers at Bills: How to Watch, Stream, Listen, Bet
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers had never dropped even two consecutive games in the same regular season under coach Matt LaFleur. Now, they’ve lost three in a row and could drop a fourth straight on Sunday night at the Buffalo Bills. “We’re going to get...
Patriots Make Important Roster Decision For Monday Night
The New England Patriots will officially welcome back a familiar face on Monday night. According to NFL Media's Tom Peliserro, "The Patriots are elevating veteran LB Jamie Collins from the practice squad for tonight’s game against the #Bears, per his agents." Noting, "Collins’ first action in his fourth stint...
Tri-City Herald
First Complete Game Fired Up by Bears Defense
The Bears had been 12th in scoring defense and have played the pass well almost all season. Yet, safety Jaquan Brisker said something was missing. The missing element was a complete defensive effort, and they finally got one Monday night in a 33-14 win over the New England Patriots. "It...
