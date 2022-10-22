Mogadore girls cross country captures third straight district title

PLAIN TWP. — Something felt different Saturday.

The Mogadore girls cross country team, chasing a​ third straight district championship, felt a little more tired than usual as they raced the course at GlenOak.

There was a reason.

The Wildcats are beginning their taper a week later than usual, on Monday, with the hope of running their best race at state.

"I completely forgot that we didn't taper this week," Mogadore junior Katie Lane said. "So I was just like, 'This place feels a little bit harder than it did last year,' and I was like, 'Oh wait.' So it was definitely different."

Still, if the Wildcats felt a little more tired than they did on past runs at GlenOak and if some of their times weren't quite as fast as expected, it hardly showed in the results.

Mogadore didn't just win a third straight district championship.

The Wildcats prevailed by 70 points.

"We've definitely worked our tails off this season," Mogadore senior Rachel Whetstone said. "Since the summer training, everyone showed up. Everyone did their practices this summer and everyone worked for this. It's not like we just showed up and we did it. We've been working hard. We deserve this."

That included a sub-20 finish from Lane, who took third (19:55.85).

That included a district PR from Whetstone, who took fourth (20:41.14).

"I think I definitely could have done a little bit better, but considering that we placed first as a team, that doesn't really matter," Whetstone said. "We did it. We got district champion. We came here to defend our title and that was the whole meaning of it. Next week, I think we're both going to have fresher legs and we're going to have a better race at Boardman."

Saturday also showcased a Wildcats team that followed their plan to perfection.

Mogadore coach Diana Morris said the goal going in was to run in pairs and trios.

The Wildcats did exactly that.

Indeed, junior Mia Gaetjens (6th, 21:19.74) and sophomore Emma Quillen (7th, 21:23.16) ran so close together for much of Saturday morning's race that they could have shared a pair of headphones.

Freshman Kai Gaetjens (10th, 21:30.21), sophomore Julie Tompkins (12th, 22:02.04) and freshman Alana Santiago (15th, 22:27.51) were also asked to stay together early.

"I gave them assignments, actually," Morris said. "The three, Julie, Alana and Kai, I said this is not an option, it's required, you got to run together through mile one. I said it's highly suggested that I see you again together at mile two and I said this is your chance to show you trust me, and they did just that and then we had the other two sets of two, and then Katie pulled away after the mile but they executed exactly what they were told to do."

The results were hard to argue.

All five scorers in the top 10.

All seven runners in the top 15.

And a third straight district title.

"We're definitely going to be benefiting out of this," Whetstone said. "The coaches, they know what to do. They know how to plan this out. So I'm trusting the coaches, I'm trusting our training and I think we're going to do amazing at regionals."