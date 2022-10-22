ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Newsweek

Herschel Walker's Chances of Beating Warnock With 2 Weeks to Midterms

With just two weeks until the 2022 midterm elections, a new poll shows Herschel Walker ahead of Senator Raphael Warnock. On Tuesday, a poll conducted by the Trafalgar Group showed Walker leading the incumbent Democrat Warnock by two points, with 49 percent support compared to 47 percent. The poll surveyed 1,076 respondents. Walker, a Republican endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is running against Warnock, who won the seat in a runoff in January 2021.
The Atlantic

The Importance of Dissent in Wartime

This is an edition of Up for Debate, a newsletter by Conor Friedersdorf. On Wednesdays, he rounds up timely conversations and solicits reader responses to one thought-provoking question. Later, he publishes some thoughtful replies. Sign up for the newsletter here. Question of the Week. While covering Donald Trump, multiple journalistic...
The Hill

More than half of workers seek more hours to keep up with inflation: poll

More than half of U.S. residents polled in a new survey said they are looking to work more hours to help cover rising prices for basic needs. In a survey of 1,000 U.S. adults released last week, 57 percent said they were seeking overtime or extra shifts, while 38 percent said they were seeking a second job. Respondents with children were far more likely to seek extra hours at their current jobs (64 percent) and look for an additional job (47 percent).

