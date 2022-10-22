More than half of U.S. residents polled in a new survey said they are looking to work more hours to help cover rising prices for basic needs. In a survey of 1,000 U.S. adults released last week, 57 percent said they were seeking overtime or extra shifts, while 38 percent said they were seeking a second job. Respondents with children were far more likely to seek extra hours at their current jobs (64 percent) and look for an additional job (47 percent).

25 MINUTES AGO