ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Porterville Recorder

Kentucky High School Football Poll

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:. Others receiving votes: Harlan 4. Paintsville 1. Class 2A. Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs. 1. Beechwood(3)8-1742. (tie) Mayfield(4)9-0741. 3. Owensboro Catholic-6-3623. 4. Metcalfe Co.-9-0514. 5. Breathitt Co.(1)6-2426. 5....
KENTUCKY STATE
Porterville Recorder

Oklahoma Prep Football Poll

Here is The Associated Press' Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week's poll, records through October 25. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Porterville Recorder

Oklahoma City 108, L.A. Clippers 94

Percentages: FG .422, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (Kennard 3-7, Batum 2-3, Covington 2-4, Te.Mann 1-1, Wall 1-3, Jackson 1-6, Coffey 0-1, Zubac 0-1, Powell 0-5). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 14 (Zubac 7, Covington 3, Batum, Brown, Coffey, Te.Mann). Turnovers: 18 (Powell 4, Te.Mann 4,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Porterville Recorder

Washington 120, Detroit 99

Percentages: FG .409, FT .760. 3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Bogdanovic 4-7, Joseph 1-2, Bey 1-3, Ivey 1-3, Stewart 1-4, Hayes 0-1, Knox II 0-1, Cunningham 0-2, Livers 0-5). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Bey). Turnovers: 13 (Hayes 4, Cunningham 3, Bogdanovic 2, Joseph 2, Bey, Livers).
WASHINGTON STATE
Porterville Recorder

New Orleans 113, Dallas 111

Percentages: FG .500, FT .708. 3-Point Goals: 12-39, .308 (Dinwiddie 4-8, Wood 3-3, Doncic 2-13, Campazzo 1-3, Kleber 1-3, Bullock 1-6, Green 0-1, Finney-Smith 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Kleber 2, Doncic, Finney-Smith, McGee). Turnovers: 11 (Doncic 3, Wood 3, Dinwiddie 2, Kleber 2, Finney-Smith).
Porterville Recorder

USA Today Top 25 Preseason Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 men's preseason basketball poll, with team's RECORDS FROM LAST YEAR, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last season's final poll and first-place votes received:. RecordPtsPvs. 1. North Carolina (23)29-107782. 2. Gonzaga (5)28-47595. 3. Houston (1)32-67137.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy