L.A. firefighters revive cat after house fire

By Marc Sternfield
 3 days ago

The rescued cat receives oxygen. Oct. 21, 2022 (LAFD)

One life down. Eight more to go.

Firefighters from the Los Angeles Fire Department revived a cat following a house fire in the agency’s south bureau on Friday, Chief Kristin Crowley tweeted .

After extinguishing the fire and determining no humans were home, crews located the grey-colored cat which was was unconscious.

The cat after being administered oxygen. Oct. 21, 2022 (LAFD)

They removed the feline from the home and administered oxygen.

“After 10 minutes, the furry friend got up, and appeared to be in better condition,” Crowley said.

The chief did not share the location or cause of the fire.

