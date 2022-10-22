ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Comments / 0

Related
westernkansasnews.com

Garden City faces setback in final regular season game

Garden City, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) – In the final game of the regular season the Garden City Buffaloes (6-2) struggled to stop the Great Bend Panthers (6-2) offense as they fell 28-35. The 35 points were the most allowed in a game for the Buffalo’s defense all season. The...
GARDEN CITY, KS
KAKE TV

Newman University soccer player passes away

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Newman University Athletics is mourning the death of men’s soccer player Austin Madubuike who passed away Sunday. Newman Athletics said that Madubuike had been in the ICU at a Fort Smith hospital since October 15. The team had a game earlier that same day and after the game he suffered a "medical episode," according to The Vantage.
WICHITA, KS
Great Bend Post

Wednesday Sports Headlines and scores presented by Barton Community College

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was suspended two games by the NFL on Tuesday after pleading no contest last month to two counts of misdemeanor possession of an assault weapon in Los Angeles. The league announced the suspension as the Chiefs head into their bye week. He will miss games against the Titans and Jaguars and will be allowed back with the team on Nov. 14 in time for that week’s game against the Chargers. The three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher was sentenced to one year of probation and 40 hours of community service after he was arrested in March 2021, when an officer noticed a weapon in a car Clark was riding in and recovered two loaded firearms.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Eagle Radio – Great Bend staff recognized with KAB awards

A handful of Eagle Radio employees from Great Bend were honored Monday night at the Kansas Association of Broadcasters (KAB) Convention in Manhattan. The broadcasting competition encourages the highest standards of reporting, programming and promotion. Eagle Radio won four awards from the state-wide competition and Market Manager Matt Althouse was...
GREAT BEND, KS
KWCH.com

Mesa nail tech accused of inappropriate behavior

One of North America’s oldest elephants is celebrating turning 51 this year and the golden anniversary of her residency at the Sedgwick County Zoo. Because the abortion issue fueled voter turnout in August, experts say it's possible fewer voters cast a ballot in November. Rain gives Kansas farmers optimism,...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Extremely dry conditions lead to fires across Kansas

(Update) - As the sun sets on Kansas Sunday night, several fires state-wide continue to burn. As of 9:15 p.m., firefighters are working multiple grass fires in Ellis, Ness and Trego counties. People are advised not to go to the fire areas to look around or take photos. Plan alternate routes if you need to travel, and stay off the following roads/intersections:
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Brush fire significantly damages Hutchinson home

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Hutchinson Fire Department (HFD) confirms a brush fire caused significant damage to a home around 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Hutchinson near the 3300 block of E. 56th Ave. HFD said units responded to the scene and discovered heavy fire coming from outside the home and...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Multi-vehicle crash in E. Wichita injures 8, 1 critical

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Fire Department (WFD) says eight people were injured and one seriously hurt in a four-vehicle crash at 143rd Street East and Kellogg in far east Wichita Sunday afternoon. WFD says it responded to the crash at about 4 p.m. and found a person was pinned...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wicked wind and severe storms today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a mild morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 50s and 60s and the day ahead promises to be very warm and windy. In fact, not only do afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s place us 20-25 degrees above average, more record highs are possible for the third day in-a-row.
WICHITA, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
10K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy