The Barton County Commission, at Wednesday's regular meeting, encouraged basketball coach Ethan Thomas on his mission to start a youth basketball league in the county. Some commissioners even pledged monetary support privately. But the body agreed that public tax dollars should not be used to sponsor a new basketball league.
Garden City, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) – In the final game of the regular season the Garden City Buffaloes (6-2) struggled to stop the Great Bend Panthers (6-2) offense as they fell 28-35. The 35 points were the most allowed in a game for the Buffalo’s defense all season. The...
More than a dozen local schools punched their tickets over this past weekend by winning sub-state championships.
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Newman University Athletics is mourning the death of men’s soccer player Austin Madubuike who passed away Sunday. Newman Athletics said that Madubuike had been in the ICU at a Fort Smith hospital since October 15. The team had a game earlier that same day and after the game he suffered a "medical episode," according to The Vantage.
Hear this week's Cougar Pause show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and members from the Barton Community College Dance Department that aired Oct. 24, 2022. The Cougar Pause program airs every Monday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was suspended two games by the NFL on Tuesday after pleading no contest last month to two counts of misdemeanor possession of an assault weapon in Los Angeles. The league announced the suspension as the Chiefs head into their bye week. He will miss games against the Titans and Jaguars and will be allowed back with the team on Nov. 14 in time for that week’s game against the Chargers. The three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher was sentenced to one year of probation and 40 hours of community service after he was arrested in March 2021, when an officer noticed a weapon in a car Clark was riding in and recovered two loaded firearms.
Another Sunflower Rod and Custom Association (SRCA) season is in the books. The 2022 season at the Great Bend Dragstrip came to a close Saturday with the Gamblers Race. With the season beginning in early May, a dragstrip board member said racers and officials felt the full impact of inflation this year.
A 19-year-old man charged in a deadly hit-and-run crash outside Arrowhead Stadium last year is back in court.
The National Weather Service is reporting the highest wind speeds so far on Sunday.
A woman from Georgia was seriously injured in a car crash early Tuesday morning.
A handful of Eagle Radio employees from Great Bend were honored Monday night at the Kansas Association of Broadcasters (KAB) Convention in Manhattan. The broadcasting competition encourages the highest standards of reporting, programming and promotion. Eagle Radio won four awards from the state-wide competition and Market Manager Matt Althouse was...
One of North America’s oldest elephants is celebrating turning 51 this year and the golden anniversary of her residency at the Sedgwick County Zoo. Because the abortion issue fueled voter turnout in August, experts say it's possible fewer voters cast a ballot in November. Rain gives Kansas farmers optimism,...
(Update) - As the sun sets on Kansas Sunday night, several fires state-wide continue to burn. As of 9:15 p.m., firefighters are working multiple grass fires in Ellis, Ness and Trego counties. People are advised not to go to the fire areas to look around or take photos. Plan alternate routes if you need to travel, and stay off the following roads/intersections:
Barton Community College's Natural Gas Program recently received a metering skid with flow control from Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline, Inc. This is a sign of the company’s commitment to being a part of educating natural gas professionals as a way of furthering its vision of providing clean, safe and reliable energy.
MULVANE, Kan. (KAKE) - The ground in the eastern part of the state is a lot more moist than it was Sunday. It's what farmers have been praying for to help with their winter wheat. Kansas has not seen rain in this amount throughout the summer, as farmers have been...
Crews are working a multiple-vehicle crash in eastern Sedgwick County. It happened around 4 p.m. at Kellogg and 143rd Street East.
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Hutchinson Fire Department (HFD) confirms a brush fire caused significant damage to a home around 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Hutchinson near the 3300 block of E. 56th Ave. HFD said units responded to the scene and discovered heavy fire coming from outside the home and...
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Fire Department (WFD) says eight people were injured and one seriously hurt in a four-vehicle crash at 143rd Street East and Kellogg in far east Wichita Sunday afternoon. WFD says it responded to the crash at about 4 p.m. and found a person was pinned...
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a mild morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 50s and 60s and the day ahead promises to be very warm and windy. In fact, not only do afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s place us 20-25 degrees above average, more record highs are possible for the third day in-a-row.
