ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hugoton, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Great Bend Post

Domestic assault arrest prompted SW Kan. school lockdown

FINNEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after an incident that led to a brief lockdown of schools in Garden City. Just after 9:30a.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to East Garden Village Mobile Home Park, 4101 E US Highway 50, for an aggravated assault that just occurred, according to a media release.
GARDEN CITY, KS
KWCH.com

Suspect arrested, lockdown lifted at 2 Garden City schools

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Garden City Police Department said a suspect is in custody following an incident that forced two local schools into lockdown. District officials locked down Charles O. Stones Intermediate Center and Victor Ornelas Elementary School due to a large law enforcement presence at East Garden Village, a local mobile home park.
GARDEN CITY, KS
KWCH.com

Woman shares cautionary story after skimmers found in Gray County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - They’re tiny devices that can be attached to gas pumps or ATMs and they can take more than just your cash. Where there’s a skimmer, there are opportunities for thieves to get your personal information. This week, the Gray County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning, reporting the finding of skimmers at gas pumps at a station in Ingalls.
GRAY COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

UPDATE: Crews battle wildfires in strong winds across Kansas

FINNEY COUNTY — Crews across Kansas were busy fighting Sunday afternoon grass fires in wind gusts up to and over 50mph, according to the National Weather Service. Just after 2p.m., the Garden City Fire Department was dispatched to a reported grass fire at the intersection of Towns Road and U.S. Highway 50, according to the Kansas Forest Service.
GARDEN CITY, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
10K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy