If You're Looking for Cambodian Food in the Suburbs of Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Place in North OlmstedIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Councilman Richard Trojanski and Maple Heights Public Works & Safety Committee Host City-Wide Domestic Violence ForumBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Pizza in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
For Cleveland Guardians, Small Ball Might Not Be the Best Fall BallIBWAACleveland, OH
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Morning Journal
Avon Lake football team set to navigate rough waters of Region 6 bracket
It’s no secret that Avon Lake has a tough road for their 2022 playoff campaign. The 8-2 Shoremen open the postseason as the No. 6 seed in Division II, Region 6, and host No. 11 seed Southview on Oct. 28. Southview also finished 8-2 this season, so the tough...
Morning Journal
Amherst advances, Avon Lake falls in Division I Grafton District semifinal volleyball
Midview played host to two volleyball district semifinals and four powerhouse teams on Oct. 25. Anchoring the two matchups was fourth-seeded Amherst Steele (20-4) taking on fifth-seeded Medina (19-4). The Comets won in straight sets, 25-21, 25-22, 25-21. “I am very proud of them,” Amherst coach Felicia Sanchez said about...
Former dancer for Cleveland Cavaliers organization opens studio in Brecksville
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- A former dancer for a Cleveland Cavaliers minor league basketball team has opened a dance studio on Ohio 21 near Snowville Road. Kylie Taylor -- who danced for the Canton Charge, now the Cleveland Charge, for one year in 2016 -- started operating Revel Dance Complex in September. The studio, which moved into a vacant building near the northeast corner of Ohio 21 and Snowville, provides instruction to children and young adults ages 3-18.
What prompted melee at high school football game
"Punches get to flying, boom, boom, boom, boom they flying," said one unidentified female student in a statement to police.
Morning Journal
Boys soccer: Bay cruises past Mogadore Field to District title round
With near-perfect weather gracing Northeast Ohio in recent days, the Bay Rockets looked to punch their ticket to a district championship match during their Oct. 25 Division II Akron 3 District semifinal at home against Mogadore Field. The Rockets easily dispatched the Falcons, winning by a final score of 6-0,...
Student athlete dies after accident at Ohio cross-country meet
Tragedy struck at an OHSAA Eastern District cross-country track meet Saturday.
Moosehead closes, Railroad Brewing Company moving to the tracks: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
It was bittersweet news to hear Moosehead BBQ Grill recently closed its Avon location, 820 Center Road. The restaurant opened in 2020 and the owners have worked very hard throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to manage both the Amherst location (7660 Leavitt Road), as well as Avon. Last week the owners...
OHSAA Division IV football playoffs preview: Glenville has the talent, Elyria Catholic has experience
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Glenville’s bid for a state championship in Division IV begins with a loaded bracket in Region 14. The top five teams were ranked in last week’s Associated Press state poll. Survive that field, and plenty of state-title contenders could be in waiting. That includes Steubenville, which is favored in Region 15, and Cincinnati Wyoming with Mr. Football hopeful C.J. Hester — a Western Michigan commit — at running back.
OHSAA Division VI football playoffs preview: Kirtland, Mogadore could be on collision course
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Three defending state champions ended up in Division VI this year as a result of the OHSAA’s competitive balance and realignment. In fact, there are five state finalists when adding Kirtland, which moved down with Versailles after last season’s Division V state final matchup. Maria Stein Marion Local and defending Division VI state champion Carey, which beat Coldwater in last year’s title game, are also on hand.
mymix1041.com
Cleveland High School Volleyball State Championship Team
We were joined in the studio by the Cleveland Volleyball head coach Amy McGowen, assistant coach Kristen Michaels, and the state championship team. The girls talked about their experience during the season leading up to their undefeated tournament experience.
spectrumnews1.com
ODNR announces Medina County wetland project
LODI, Ohio — As part of Gov. Mike Dewine's H2Ohio initiative the Medina County Park District and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources announced a third wetland project which the two organizations will collaborate on. The project is for 173 acres, which will become the site of the new...
These 25 Medina County restaurants had the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
MEDINA, Ohio - Here are the Medina County restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 480 of the nearly 627 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Medina County cited were...
What percent of Akron is white?
Akron is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Akron?
Benedictine parting with Jarritt Goode as football coach
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Jarritt Goode will not return next year as Benedictine’s football coach. The school announced Monday in a release that it is parting with Goode, who will remain at Benedictine as its director of student life. The Bengals’ season ended Thursday last week with a 33-19...
FOX 8’s winter weather outlook is coming
Winter is coming, but will it be a harsh one or mild?
Nothing Bundt Cake opens in Mentor, sixth bakery in Northeast Ohio
MENTOR, Ohio -- Janette Looney, co-owner of four Nothing Bundt Cakes in Northeast Ohio, had never tasted a Bundt cake until she was in her 30s. That’s when she wandered into a Nothing Bundt Cake bakery in Las Vegas. She fell in love with the rich, moist cake and signature cream cheese frosting.
Rockin’ the RV life: 2 years on the road for the Kinzbachs
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Jeff and Patti Kinzbach are celebrating their second year of living and traveling in their motorhome. “It is hard for us to believe how fast time goes by,” Jeff said. “But we have seen a lot and experienced a lot. This podcast reflects that.”
WKYC
Halloween decorations in Cuyahoga Falls
Each day on Go!, we're taking a look at different Halloween displays across Northeast Ohio. Today we're in Cuyahoga Falls for a clown-inspired set up.
Drive-thru light show returning to Lake Metroparks this holiday season
The Lake Metroparks Farmpark is once again hosting its Country Light Drive-thru this holiday season.
Watch: Buck takes action against unlikely opponent
Hilarious video from the Richmond Heights Police Department shows the moment a buck saw a threat on his turf and took drastic action to defend it.
