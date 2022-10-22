ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Mostly cloudy, few showers Monday

Areas south and east of Lake Champlain stand the best chance for a few showers on Monday, with breaks of sunshine possible further west into Northern New York. Expect a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with highs popping into the low 70s. East of the Green Mountains, clouds and...
Showers Return Monday

Overcast skies will keep us mild tonight with lows falling in the upper 40s to near 50. Areas south and east of Lake Champlain stand the best chance for getting wet on Monday, with breaks of sunshine possible further west into Northern New York. Expect a mix of sun and...
Missing Tupper Lake man found dead

HARRIETSTOWN, N.Y. — A Tupper Lake man who was reported missing earlier this month has been found dead, according to police. The Tupper Lake Police Department reported that the body of 32-year-old Jordan Beaulieu was found by Forest Rangers on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in a wooded area off of Corey's Road in Harrietstown.
Following wrong-way driving cases, Vermont State Police offer safety guidance

Vermont State Police are raising awareness of wrong-way driving, after several recent incidents — including a crash on I-89 that left several people injured. There have been 43 reported wrong-way driving cases in Vermont so far this year, according to Vermont State Police, though Trooper Christopher Hein acknowledged that number doesn’t count drivers who self-corrected without creating much of a scene.
Becca Balint, Liam Madden to debate on Wednesday in South Burlington

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — The candidates running for Vermont's lone U.S. Congressional seat with face off on the NBC5 debate stage on Oct. 26. You can watch Democrat Becca Balint and independent Liam Madden as they look to sway voters ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm election. The debate is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. on Wednesday and will be broadcast from the South Burlington Library.
'We simply need more people': Gov. Scott addresses labor shortage

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont’s Labor Department, along with the McClure Foundation, released what they describe as the state's 'Most Promising Jobs' in an effort to address the state's labor shortage. This year’s ‘Most Promising Jobs’ brochure feature 50 occupations expected to pay above the state median wage of...
First Lady Jill Biden to visit New Hampshire on Saturday

First Lady Jill Biden will pay a visit to the Granite State this weekend. The first lady will first appear at an event with Sen. Maggie Hassan in Manchester and will deliver remarks there, according to the Office of the First Lady. Biden will also deliver remarks at a separate...
