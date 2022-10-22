SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — The candidates running for Vermont's lone U.S. Congressional seat with face off on the NBC5 debate stage on Oct. 26. You can watch Democrat Becca Balint and independent Liam Madden as they look to sway voters ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm election. The debate is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. on Wednesday and will be broadcast from the South Burlington Library.

