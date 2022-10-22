Read full article on original website
Mostly cloudy, few showers Monday
Areas south and east of Lake Champlain stand the best chance for a few showers on Monday, with breaks of sunshine possible further west into Northern New York. Expect a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with highs popping into the low 70s. East of the Green Mountains, clouds and...
Showers Return Monday
Overcast skies will keep us mild tonight with lows falling in the upper 40s to near 50. Areas south and east of Lake Champlain stand the best chance for getting wet on Monday, with breaks of sunshine possible further west into Northern New York. Expect a mix of sun and...
Missing Tupper Lake man found dead
HARRIETSTOWN, N.Y. — A Tupper Lake man who was reported missing earlier this month has been found dead, according to police. The Tupper Lake Police Department reported that the body of 32-year-old Jordan Beaulieu was found by Forest Rangers on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in a wooded area off of Corey's Road in Harrietstown.
Castelli visits town hall in Saranac Lake to meet with Veterans about VA Challenges
SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. — The Saranac Lake VFW is holding a town hall for area vets, with the invite extended to both congressional candidates for New York’s 21st District; Democrat Matt Castelli and Republican incumbent Rep. Elise Stefanik. Castelli was in attendance and Stefanik was attending a meeting...
CDC makes changes to help states provide low or no cost COVID vaccines to school districts
MONTPELIER, Vt. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s independent advisory board voted unanimously last week to add COVID-19 vaccines to the routine childhood vaccine schedule. This recommendation will go along with shots like HPV and the flu shot. Health officials are stressing this vaccine recommendation is...
Following wrong-way driving cases, Vermont State Police offer safety guidance
Vermont State Police are raising awareness of wrong-way driving, after several recent incidents — including a crash on I-89 that left several people injured. There have been 43 reported wrong-way driving cases in Vermont so far this year, according to Vermont State Police, though Trooper Christopher Hein acknowledged that number doesn’t count drivers who self-corrected without creating much of a scene.
Becca Balint, Liam Madden to debate on Wednesday in South Burlington
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — The candidates running for Vermont's lone U.S. Congressional seat with face off on the NBC5 debate stage on Oct. 26. You can watch Democrat Becca Balint and independent Liam Madden as they look to sway voters ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm election. The debate is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. on Wednesday and will be broadcast from the South Burlington Library.
Vermont secretary of state encouraging voters to mail in ballots by Halloween
MONTPELIER, Vt. — If you're still waiting to mail in your ballot for the midterm election, you may want to do so soon. Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos is encouraging all voters to put their ballots in the mail no later than Monday, Oct. 31 ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.
'We simply need more people': Gov. Scott addresses labor shortage
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont’s Labor Department, along with the McClure Foundation, released what they describe as the state's 'Most Promising Jobs' in an effort to address the state's labor shortage. This year’s ‘Most Promising Jobs’ brochure feature 50 occupations expected to pay above the state median wage of...
NBC5 In Depth: Vermont Secretary of State candidates discuss the midterm election
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — There are just two weeks to go before the midterm elections, but many Americans, particularly Republicans and those who follow former president Donald Trump, tell pollsters they don’t have much faith in the integrity of our elections or in mail-in voting. The person responsible...
Larry Sharpe, Libertarian write in candidate for NY governor, urges voters to back their independent parties on Nov. 8
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Libertarian candidate for New York Gov. Larry Sharpe, organized a rally at Trinity Park in Plattsburgh to urge voters to write in his or any other third-party candidate’s names, not listed on the ballot if the voter feels they’re affiliated with that candidate’s party.
Hochul, Zeldin face off in one and only New York governor debate before election
NEW YORK — Gov. Kathy Hochul, (D) New York, and Congressman Lee Zeldin, (R) New York, faced off for their first and last debate on Tuesday night at Pace University in Manhattan, New York City. It was a battle to even get the two on the same stage. Zeldin...
First Lady Jill Biden to visit New Hampshire on Saturday
First Lady Jill Biden will pay a visit to the Granite State this weekend. The first lady will first appear at an event with Sen. Maggie Hassan in Manchester and will deliver remarks there, according to the Office of the First Lady. Biden will also deliver remarks at a separate...
