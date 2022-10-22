Read full article on original website
Top 12 Tiders
Since 2003, BamaOnLine.com has offered its top 12 members of the Alabama Crimson Tide on a weekly basis. Following UA's 30-6 win over Mississippi State last Saturday, here's our latest installment for the 2022 season. 12.] OT JC Latham. Mississippi State: Start at right tackle was his eighth in as...
Alabama DL Justin Eboigbe unlikely to play again in 2022 season
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama head coach Nick Saban provided the latest on Justin Eboigbe. The defensive lineman didn’t travel with the Crimson Tide to its Oct. 1 road game at Arkansas and missed the entire month of October with a neck injury. Saban previously said that Eboigbe wouldn’t play “until we can get the exact, most expert plan of action for him and his future.”
Everything Nick Saban said on Wednesday of Alabama's bye week
Alabama head coach Nick Saban on Wednesday joined the ninth SEC teleconference of the 2022 season. Below is a full transcript of everything Saban said as the sixth coach on the teleconference in what will be his final media availability of the Crimson Tide’s bye week. “I think the...
LSU expecting a healthy, reinforced squad for Alabama matchup
The magnitude of the LSU-Alabama matchup is typically the most crucial portion of the Tigers’ schedule and this year the game carries that kind of weight. Not since LSU’s run to a national championship has there been a more important game in terms of season success, as the Tigers and Crimson Tide currently share a tie for first in the SEC West division. The winner will be in the driver’s seat for an SEC Championship berth.
Brian Kelly on Alabama QB Bryce Young, LSU football's upcoming matchup
Nationally-ranked LSU has an extra week to prepare for its Nov. 5 showdown against Alabama, but Tigers coach Brian Kelly hasn't shifted his focus to the Crimson Tide just yet. LSU has won back to back games to climb up the rankings and will spend the next few days on improvements and recruiting before game-planning for Alabama begins.
Where were the lights in Bryant-Denny Stadium during Alabama vs. Mississippi State?
When Alabama announces a nighttime kickoff, fans know they’re in for a long day of tailgating and other pregame fun that will leave them exhausted by game’s end. But they also know they can expect the lightshow in Bryant-Denny Stadium, a still-new gameday experience fans already adore. But...
Alabama Pays Homage to Sam Westmoreland
Prior to the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, a moment of silence was held in Bryant-Denny Stadium. It was held in remembrance of 18-year-old Sam Westmoreland, a Mississippi State offensive lineman who tragically passed away on Wednesday. Westmoreland, a walk-on hailing from...
Tyler Harrell's speed can benefit Alabama's offense, Saban says
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – It took eight weeks, but Tyler Harrell finally made his Alabama debut on Saturday in the Crimson Tide’s 30-6 win over Mississippi State. The Louisville transfer entered the Homecoming game in the fourth quarter and hauled in a pass from Jalen Milroe. With that now...
Mike Leach Blames Loss on Alabama Jerseys
Halloween came early for the Mississippi State Bulldogs, head coach Mike Leach said an Alabama jersey is sure to scare them!. During his post-game interview after the 30-6 loss Saturday night, Leach was asked what Alabama does that gives his team some trouble. To this he said,. "You wanna scare...
Sam Westmoreland funeral scheduled for Wednesday in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The funeral for Mississippi State football player Sam Westmoreland will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 26. It begins at 5 p.m. at the Orchard Church in Tupelo. The 18-year-old was a freshman at MSU at the time of his death on Oct. 19. His body was...
14 Best Restaurants in Tuscaloosa, AL
If you’re in search of the best restaurants in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, then look no further. Tuscaloosa is a town chock full of delightful dining options and in this list, you’ll find 14 of the top offerings for every occasion. Whether it’s breakfast, a casual lunch, or a chic...
Alabama's Brandon Miller named to Julius Erving Award watch list
Alabama men's basketball guard Brandon Miller is one of 20 candidates named to the 2023 Julius Erving Award Watch List, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced on Wednesday morning. The award recognizes the top small forward in Division I men’s college basketball. Julius Erving attended the University...
Chief Meteorologist Jerry Tracey to retire after 35 years at WVTM 13
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — WVTM 13 Chief Meteorologist Jerry Tracey announced Monday that he plans to retire in December, capping a 47-year career in broadcasting. On Dec. 9, Tracey will deliver his final weather forecast after 35 years at WVTM 13 – making him the longest-tenured chief meteorologist in the station’s 73-year history. Tracey also holds the distinction of being the longest-tenured chief meteorologist at a single station in the history of local television in Birmingham.
Druid Hills community reacts to amphitheater
The University of Alabama football team is in its bye week ranked sixth in the nation with a 7-1 record. On Monday, Bama head coach Nick Saban was the guest speaker at the Monday Morning Quarterback Club in Birmingham and talked on a variety of topics.
Child who drowned in Alabama swimming pool identified
Child who drowned in Birmingham swimming pool identified
Northport Man Spit on Event Staff During Scuffle at Bryant-Denny Stadium
A Northport man is facing a series of misdemeanor charges after he allegedly spit on two event staff members at Bryant-Denny Stadium during the Alabama Crimson Tide's Homecoming football game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs Saturday. According to court records obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread, police were called to a...
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey appoints Alisha Ruffin May to Jefferson County judgeship
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has appointed Alisha Ruffin May to replace a domestic relations court judge ousted from the Jefferson County bench last year. The governor appointed Ruffin May to serve as circuit judge, domestic relations division, Place 20. The appointment is effective immediately. “As one of my appointees, you...
Help on the way for those struggling with heating bills
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - New help is coming this week for families who may have a hard time paying their heating bill as temperatures start to drop. One state agency announced more than $2 million to help our neighbors who may struggle this winter to stay warm. Eighteen community service...
Teen wounded in Lowndes County shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A teenager was shot Monday night in Lowndes County. Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the shooting happened in the area of the Applewood Apartments. He said the victim was shot in the arm. Hawkins said the victim, who had traveled from Alabama, was apparently trying...
Alabama Homecoming Queen: Meet the 2022 candidates
The University of Alabama has named its 2022 homecoming court. The winner will be announced during the annual pep rally and right before the bonfire on UA’s Quad Friday, Oct. 21, at 6:30 p.m., and crowned at halftime of the homecoming game between Alabama and Mississippi State in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 22.
