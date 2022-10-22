The magnitude of the LSU-Alabama matchup is typically the most crucial portion of the Tigers’ schedule and this year the game carries that kind of weight. Not since LSU’s run to a national championship has there been a more important game in terms of season success, as the Tigers and Crimson Tide currently share a tie for first in the SEC West division. The winner will be in the driver’s seat for an SEC Championship berth.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 5 HOURS AGO