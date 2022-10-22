Pittsford ends their first 8-player season with a 5-4 record, beats Waldron 32-12

HILLSDALE COUNTY — The end of 11-player football in Pittsford brought questions and uncertainty. The Wildcat coaching staff, led by Mike Burger, took advantage of the offseason to put the team on the right path to start their journey into 8-player football. Their inaugural season has come to an end, and the Wildcats earned their fifth win of the season with a 32-12 victory over Waldron.

Pittsford got started early on the road, scoring the first three touchdowns of the game. Lane Lewis scored twice from short yardage. Legend Gore scored from eight yards out. The Waldron Spartans got on the board with seven seconds left in the half; Jacobi Gonzalez scored on an 85-yard touchdown return. The Wildcats led 24-6 at the break.

The Spartans were unable to stop the Wildcats to open the second half. Lane Lewis earned his third touchdown of the game on a 12-yard surge to the end zone. Gavyn Carden completed three two-point conversion passes to senior Gage Gore. Carden also ran in a two-point conversion.

Waldron Spartan Frank Duelo completed a pass to Jacobi Gonzalez for an 18-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Wildcats improved to 5-4 to end their season, and the Spartans dropped to 2-7.

Quarterback Gavyn Carden had just one pass completion for 14 yards, but Carden ran for 21 yards on eight carries. On defense, Carden had 4.5 tackles.

Lane Lewis led the rushing stats for Pittsford. Lewis carried the ball 11 times for 90 yards and three touchdowns. Legend Gore was not too far behind his teammate, earning 89 yards on 16 carries and one touchdown. Bryce Williams sprinted for 45 yards on just one carry. Williams also led the team in tackles with 10.5, and he hauled in an interception. Legend Gore had nine tackles, including one for a loss. Lewis had four tackles, including two that resulted in lost yardage. Gore had one reception for 14 yards.

Other Wildcat defensive efforts were led by Anhtony Governo with two tackles; Noah Rossman with two tackles; Conner Osborn with one tackle; Alex Logan with one tackle; Landon Governo with an assisted tackle and Jacob Drawe with an assisted tackle.

Waldron's rushing game was led by Logan Spence with 32 yards. Kayden Depew rushed 11 times for 31 yards. Seth Williams had eight completions for 110 yards. Frank Duelo had one completion for 17 yards and a touchdown. Jacobi Gonzalez had the kick return touchdown. Gonzalez also hauled in six receptions for 85 yards and one touchdown. Logan Crist had one catch for 35 yards. Alec Shamplo had one catch for six yards.

Defensively, the Spartans were led by Collin Williams with 15, including one tackle for a loss. Jacobi Gonzalez had one tackle and an interception. Alec Shamplo had 14 tackles, and he recorded a QB pressure. Cam Kurtz had 10 tackles and a pass breakup.

The Spartans had several red zone possessions, but they were unable to capitalize on most of those opportunities. "Pittsford did a nice job stuffing our run," said Spartan head coach Anthony Roney. Coach Roney said the team had a physicality this week that they had been missing in previous games. "I felt like our seniors gave their all and we saw some positives from our underclassmen."

Coach Roney and the Spartans lose seniors Logan Spence, Laiken Barnes, Kayden Depew, Logan Crist, Maverick Stuckey and Frank Duelo. The Spartans look to regroup as they look to get back to the highs of their 2020 and 2021 season.

The Pittsford Wildcats look to fall just short of the 8-Player DII playoffs. Pittsford's 5-4 record and 24.556 playoff points fall just short of Cedarville and Kinde North Huron. Huron is the last team in at 6-3. The only 8-player county team that made the playoffs was Camden-Frontier at 5-4 overall and 26.889 points. The SCAA had five teams make the playoff this season.

Coach Mike Burger believes his senior class helped lay the foundations for future success as the program looks to move forward. "I am really proud of our kids, especially our seniors," said coach Burger. "They brought it every day and they were all hard workers. Someday, they will be very successful. I am really happy I got the chance to coach them."

The senior group this fall includes three players: Gage Gore, Pat Vandusen and Carter Schutte. The Wildcats will return several strong playmakers and leaders next fall including Gore's brother: Legend Gore.

Season Stats will be included in the week nine recap.

