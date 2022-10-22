ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Deion Sanders' Jackson State football takes down Campbell to remain perfect

By Langston Newsome, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 3 days ago

It was another successful homecoming for Jackson State football and coach Deion Sanders .

The Tigers (7-0) were tested but remained undefeated in a defense-heavy 22-14 victory over Campbell (4-3) at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

Sanders moved to 11-2 in home games in his three seasons with the program.

Here are five takeaways from the nonconference homecoming victory:

Travis Hunter returns

It was homecoming for the Tigers, but the most important person at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium wasn't any returning alumni or even Sanders.

Jackson State fans were given their first opportunity to see star freshman Travis Hunter in action at home. The former five-star recruit missed the last five games with an injury before returning in Saturday's matchup against the Fighting Camels.

Hunter finished with four catches catches and 24 yards in his home debut for the Tigers.

JSU offense stalls in first half

The difference between Saturday's defensive slugfest and Jackson State's typical 40-point performances was a lack of execution in the red zone. The Tigers had three drives end inside the Campbell 10-yard line and finished with field goals from freshman Alejandro Mata.

Sanders wisely took the points each time — unlike the Fighting Camels, who were stuffed on fourth-and-1 on the JSU 30-yard line and attempted a fake punt within their own territory. Mata finished 3-of-3 with a long of 26 yards.

JSU's offense grabs headlines, while defense wins games

Opponents typically are good for one chunk play against the Tigers, maybe a second if they're lucky. However, Jackson State's defense almost always had a response at home.

Campbell had its explosive play in the first half when senior Hajj-Malik Williams had a 20-yard TD scramble to give the Fighting Camels a 7-3 lead with 1:49 remaining in the first quarter.

Williams had 55 passing yards and 21 rushing yards after that drive. He finished with 60 passing yards and 23 rushing yards in the first half.

Those woes continued in the second half.

Campbell rushing attack disappears

Campbell attempted to stay balanced offensively, but the Tigers didn't let that happen. Campbell finished with 29 rushing yards in the second half and 110 for the game. Lamagea McDowdell led the Fighting Camels with 48 yards on nine carries.

Campbell was held scoreless in the second half until Williams hit Julian Hill on a 13-yard TD pass with 25.6 seconds remaining in the game.

Heisman hope for Shedeur Sanders falters

The margin for error in Shedeur Sanders' Heisman hopes was extremely slim. He entered Saturday's game with 1,998 passing yards, 22 TDs and two rushing TDs. Sanders struggled early while under constant pressure from the Fighting Camels, and only had 58 passing yards in the first half.

The second-year starter finished with 233 passing yards, a TD and a costly red zone interception targeting Hunter in one-on-one coverage in the fourth quarter.

Sanders, just a sophomore, has been good this season, but his numbers don't stack up to Alcorn State's Steve McNair. McNair finished third in Heisman voting in 1994 with 5,799 yards of total offense and 44 TD passes.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Deion Sanders' Jackson State football takes down Campbell to remain perfect

