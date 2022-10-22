ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Notebook: Jaxon Smith-Njigba returns for Ohio State football but leaves game limping

By Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mCi4P_0ijBXE1q00

Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba made his much-anticipated return from a hamstring injury in its 54-10 win over Iowa on Saturday afternoon.

But Smith-Njigba it was not a long one.

Buckeyes coach Ryan Day downplayed any aggravation of his hamstring, contending Smith-Njigba came into the game on a "pitch count" and the staff expected him to be restricted to about 20 or so plays. Day said he had reached that limit in the first half.

Ohio State reactions:'Iowa defense this good or Ohio State just rusty?' OSU fans react to win over Hawkeyes

Ohio State vs. Iowa:Despite scoring 54, OSU offense records less than 400 yards for third time under Ryan Day

He pulled up while running a route to catch up to an overthrown pass by quarterback C.J. Stroud in the second quarter and walked off the field slowly.

It appeared as if he re-aggravated his injured hamstring during the sequence. He spoke with trainers on the sideline and went through a stretching routine, but he never returned.

"He was right in that range," Day said, "and once he got to that number on that drive, that was it."

Before being pulled from the game, he had caught only one pass while being targeted by Stroud three times.

Smith-Njigba hurt his hamstring in the season-opening win over Notre Dame and came back two weeks later for the Buckeyes’ final non-conference game against Toledo, but that return was also a brief one.

He had only two receptions for 33 yards against the Rockets as he played only 23 snaps.

Since the Buckeyes went through the non-conference slate, Smith-Njigba had missed their first three games against Big Ten teams.

It appeared as if he was primed for a larger role against Iowa as he was reinserted into the starting lineup, going out as the slot receiver with Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr. positioned out wide.

Egbuka, though, continued to return punts in place of him against the Hawkeyes.

The idle week following the first half of the season had afforded Smith-Njigba, who set the Big Ten single-season receiving yards record in a breakout season as a sophomore last fall, an additional week of rest.

He had been practicing in the days leading up to kickoff Saturday.

First defensive touchdown for Buckeyes

The Buckeyes recorded their first defensive touchdown of the season late in the second quarter when linebacker Tommy Eichenberg picked off a pass thrown by Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras and returned it 15 yards into the end zone.

Petras attempted to dump off a pass to running back Leshon Williams, who slipped out of the backfield and positioned himself over a middle slice of the field. But the ball missed Williams badly and went directly into the hands of Eichenberg.

It was the first turnover generated by Eichenberg this fall and the first since he picked off the first pass of his career at Rutgers last season.

Eichenberg said it was also his first-ever pick-six, spanning back to high school at St. Ignatius in Cleveland.

"The ball just came to me," Eichenberg said.

Ohio State long snapper Bradley Robinson injured

Long snapper Bradley Robinson injured his right knee following a punt early in the third quarter. He was examined by trainers in a medical tent on the sideline and left assisted by crutches. His right knee was wrapped in ice.

Robinson has snapped on field goals and extra points, as well as punts, for the Buckeyes since 2020 and returned for his seventh season of eligibility this fall.

Mason Arnold, who joined the program as a walk-on last season, took over the long snapper in his place.

CB Cameron Brown out for Ohio State

The Buckeyes reshuffled their starting secondary as cornerback Cameron Brown was sidelined for the third time in four games with an undisclosed injury.

Redshirt freshman JK Johnson started at the cornerback spot opposite Denzel Burke.

While Brown was out, the position group did have Jordan Hancock available for the first time this season. Hancock, also a redshirt freshman, has been unavailable since preseason training camp because of an apparent lower body injury.

Hancock made his debut late in the first quarter. Though he saw limited snaps as a reserve, defensive coordinator Jim Knowles was left encouraged.

"He changes things," Knowles said. "He just adds to the competition, gives us a lot more depth, and the other guys play a lot freer to when he's around."

Ohio State plays with extra linebacker

To counteract some of Iowa's heavy tight-end formations, the Buckeyes at times paired Cody Simon as an additional linebacker along with Steele Chambers and Eichenberg.

Knowles said Simon "did very well" in the role.

"We've been planning for this," Knowles said. "We have to morph the defense when it gets into bigger personnel with multiple tight ends and fullbacks, and Cody was the guy. He's earned that right by how he's practiced. It was good to see him in a significant role, because he can add a lot to the defense."

Ohio State safety Kourt Williams has long-term injury

Kourt Williams, a reserve safety who was voted one of six team captains, was seen on the sideline with his right arm in a sling.

Buckeyes coach Ryan Day said Thursday that Williams had suffered a long-term injury and didn’t offer a timetable for a potential return.

“Not sure exactly when he'll be back,” Day said.

Mike Doss recognized by Buckeyes

Former Ohio State safety Mike Doss was recognized at midfield between the first and second quarters.

Doss, a three-time All-American who was a captain on the Buckeyes’ 2002 national championship-winning team, is being inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in December.

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch. Contact him at jkaufman@dispatch.com or on Twitter @joeyrkaufman

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eleven Warriors

Ryan Day Describes What Iowa Did to Hamper the Ohio State Offense on 97.1 The Fan, Says "We All Know How Difficult It Is" to Play At Penn State

Despite putting up 54 points on Saturday, the Ohio State offense was far from perfect against Iowa. The Buckeyes scored just one touchdown on their first 10 drives this past weekend, and many of those started in plus territory due to stellar play from Jim Knowles' Ohio State defense. In an appearance on 97.1 The Fan's Buckeye Roundtable segment Monday, Ryan Day said it took time for his staff to figure out what the Iowa defense had changed up to hamper the Ohio State offense early.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Destroys Iowa, Looks Ahead to Penn State and Asks, Why No White Out?

It's important to stop for a minute and take a little bit of joy in what Ohio State's football team is doing this season. Even in a game when the offense was stymied in the run game and felt a little off-kilter for the better part of three quarters, they still managed to score 54 points on the top-rated defense in the country.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Ohio State vs. Penn State Prediction

Two of the top teams in the Big Ten do battle this week as the Penn State Nittany Lions welcome the mighty Ohio State Buckeyes to Beaver Stadium. Ohio State started the season the same way they started last season: Undefeated at the midway point. They're the No. 2 team in the nation with a defense that hasn't given up more than 21 points in a game along with a high-octane offense that has dropped at least 45 points on opponents in the last six games.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State announces kickoff time for Northwestern

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The Ohio State University announced Monday that their Nov. 5 football game at Northwestern University will kick off at noon. Before the Buckeyes face the Wildcats in Evanston, Ill., Ryan Day and team will travel to Penn State this weekend to face James Franklin’s 6-1 Nittany Lions. No. 2 Ohio State had […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Elton John Reacts To Ohio State Marching Band Show

Rock and roll legend Elton John was the subject of Saturday's halftime show involving the Iowa and Ohio State bands. John, 75, was grateful for the musical tribute, which can be found in full here. He expressed his thanks to both bands on Twitter this afternoon. "Thank you, @tbdbitl and...
IOWA STATE
WHIZ

Area playoff football schedule

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – No shortage of teams from our coverage area made the football playoffs this year. Here are the first-round postseason matchups. All games kickoff Friday at 7pm. Division II, Region 7. #13 Northland at #4 Watkins Memorial. #11 Licking Heights at #6 Hoover. Division III, Region 11.
ZANESVILLE, OH
columbusfreepress.com

Why won’t Columbus, Ohio, grow up?

This essay grows from an informal conversation over coffee with a friend. As I criticized the former mayor, but far more influential chair of the self-appointed and uncontrolled Downtown Development Commission’s unembarrassed promotion of an imaginary non-plan for a fictional downtown in 2040, they looked at me and asked: why can’t this city accept itself and build on what it is?
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What are Saturday’s winning Powerball numbers?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The winning numbers drawn in the Powerball lottery Saturday night could net someone an estimated $580 million. Saturday’s winning Powerball numbers are 19, 25, 48, 55, and 60. The Powerball number is 18 and the Power Play is 2X. Should there be a winner (or winners) in Saturday’s drawing and decide […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

All Ohioans are hurt as politicians ignore the people’s will

Our Columbus legislators choose to to write laws that hinder Ohio rather than promote its growth. Ohio continues to decline economically. The average salary of its citizens is lower than comparable states. Ohio schools and universities educate the young to see them leave for opportunities elsewhere. Ohioans voted twice for...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

5 shootings near 5 Columbus bars in past 2 months

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Our CrimeTracker 10 team is tracking five shootings near five different bars in Columbus in just over the past two months. Police say a 40-year-old man was shot Saturday night just before midnight. According to reports, many of these shootings are spilling out into parking lots late at night.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Monday’s winning Powerball numbers worth $625 million

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The winning numbers drawn in the Powerball lottery Monday night could be worth an estimated $625 million. Monday’s winning Powerball numbers are 18, 23, 35, 45, and 54. The Powerball number is 16 and the Power Play is 4X. The cash option for Monday’s drawing is an estimated $299.8 million. Monday’s […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Tell Me More: How a Reynoldsburg woman reached 100

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) – There was a big party in Reynoldsburg on Sunday. Everybody who is anybody was there, but you had to go way back with Margarette Alsanders to be invited. Alsanders celebrated her 100th birthday. NBC4’s Brad Johansen was supposed to meet Alsanders at the voting booth after she got her hair done. […]
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Overnight fire ruins Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A house has been destroyed after a fire claimed the second floor early Tuesday morning. Fire crews were called at around 3:15 a.m. to the 800 block of St. Clair Avenue in the Milo-Grogan area to a house that was engulfed in flames. The cause has not been identified and the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus homicide investigating north side stabbing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is in critical condition after Columbus police said he was stabbed Monday afternoon on the city’s north side. Police said the incident was reported at approximately 2:40 p.m. on the 2100 block of Fitzroy Drive. The victim, identified as a 39-year-old man, was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Hospital in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

I-270 East now open after a crash near I-71 in SW Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Interstate 270 eastbound near I-71 has reopened after it was shut down for about an hour due to a crash Monday morning. All lanes traveling eastbound were closed, and traffic was being detoured onto I-71. Traffic is still backed up nearly two miles, beginning at the Grove City exit, but the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy