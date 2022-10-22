NEW YORK -- The NYPD is now investigating accusations that at least three detectives stole and drank alcohol while working at the Electric Zoo music festival last month on Randall's Island. The department's Internal Affairs Bureau says the NYPD was notified on the day of the alleged incident by event staff. Police say multiple supervisors and officers have been placed on modified duty while the investigation is underway.

