Bronx, NY

Ruby Otero
3d ago

Did any of these police have body cams to see the actual events that occurred? Only then could we really know but he is indeed still guilty of trying to rob his ex-girlfriend's home so there's also that & he had a gun showing intent to use it. 🤔

Seam
3d ago

How does the Family of this dead person know the Police shooting was not justified? Were they there? If they wasn’t shut up your dead relative shouldn’t been out there doing evil deeds, just another case of People trying to get on the band wagon of suing the Police. Accept the outcome, it’s time to hold these criminals accountable.

News 12

2 brothers arrested following street fight outside Yonkers bar

Two brothers have been charged stemming from a street fight in Yonkers Tuesday night. Police responded to the area of Yonkers Avenue at Ridgewood Street around 6:25 p.m. and say they saw the men assaulting another man. Authorities say they determined several men were at a bar when a dispute...
YONKERS, NY
Daily News

Bronx man having seizure rushed to hospital, then identified as suspect in year-old homicide

A Bronx man having a seizure was rushed to the hospital — then later identified as a suspect in a year-old homicide, police said Wednesday. On Oct. 19, John Henderson, 45, was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital after suffering a seizure. Authorities soon realized he was wanted for criminally negligent homicide for the death of 47-year-old James Normoyle. Normoyle was found lying unconscious on a park ...
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Police Seek Group of Six in String of Robberies Spanning Three Boroughs

Investigators are looking for six people in connection with robberies of stores from the Lower East Side and Lower Manhattan to Bushwick, Cypress Hills, and Jackson Heights. They happened between September 12 and October 24. In the most recent incident, four of the suspects approached a 35-year-old worker inside a...
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man arrested in deadly shooting of Brooklyn girl, 17: NYPD

Editor’s note: The NYPD initially said that the victim was shot in the face. However, the department clarified early Tuesday that the victim was shot in the torso. The story below has been updated to reflect this. — CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police arrested a man on murder charges Monday, weeks after he allegedly […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man stabbed in Manhattan subway station trying to break up fight

LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A man was stabbed while trying to break up a fight between two women at a Lower Manhattan subway station early Wednesday, according to authorities. The women were waiting for the No. 4 train at the Brooklyn Bridge – City Hall station shortly before 6 a.m. when they got into a […]
MANHATTAN, NY
WTNH

Arrest made in downtown Bridgeport shooting that killed 1, injured 2

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A 38-year-old Stratford man is being held on a $2 million bond for charges connected to a deadly shooting in downtown Bridgeport. The U.S. Marshals, along with police from Bridgeport and Stratford, arrested 38-year-old Joseph Omar Dejesus at a relative’s home in Stratford, according to an announcement from Bridgeport police. Dominique […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
CBS New York

NYPD detectives accused of stealing alcohol from Electric Zoo

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is now investigating accusations that at least three detectives stole and drank alcohol while working at the Electric Zoo music festival last month on Randall's Island. The department's Internal Affairs Bureau says the NYPD was notified on the day of the alleged incident by event staff. Police say multiple supervisors and officers have been placed on modified duty while the investigation is underway. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BronxVoice

Car Mechanic Charged as Tax Cheat in Bronx

BRONX - The owner of a Hunts Point auto repair shop has been charged with tax fraud for allegedly failing to report and pay taxes on his $1 million in income. Prosecutors claimed he submitted false tax returns to scam to avoid paying taxes on the income generated by his repair shop.
BRONX, NY

