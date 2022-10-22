Read full article on original website
wnax.com
KELOLAND TV
dakotanewsnow.com
One dead in Sioux Falls car vs. pedestrian crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person is dead after a car versus pedestrian crash in west Sioux Falls. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at 7:41 p.m. Tuesday near west 12th Street and Cherry Lake Avenue, near Ellis Road. According to the Sheriff’s Office,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Canton man identified in Friday’s fatal crash
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Canton, S.D., man has been identified as the person who died Friday night in a car crash east of Harrisburg. The Department of Public Safety said a 2002 Ford F-150 Supercrew pickup was southbound on 480th Avenue when the driver lost control of the car on a curve onto 274th Street, causing the car to go into a ditch and roll. The 62-year-old driver, Gary Rang, was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man in wheelchair died from Wednesday’s crash injuries
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police say the man in a wheelchair who was hit by a car last Wednesday, Oct. 20, died from his injuries. Police Spokesman Sam Clemens said the accident occurred near West 12th Street and South Hawthorne Avenue around 7:30 p.m. The 39-year-old driver from Sioux Falls was eastbound, and the 64-year-old man in the wheelchair had left a private drive and was attempting to cross the street heading north.
KELOLAND TV
Phoumy enters not guilty plea, Aberdeen garage fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, October 26 and here’s today’s KELOLAND On The Go:. Now the suspect, 26-year-old Chris Phoumy, has entered a not guilty plea after being indicted on nine counts of sexual contact with children by a grand jury in Lincoln County.
Minnesota Man Killed in Rollover Crash
Pipestone, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota State Patrol says a rollover crash in western Minnesota claimed the life of a Edgerton man Tuesday afternoon. The crash report says 40-year-old Eric Dalle was traveling south on Hwy. 91 when the SUV he was driving went off the road and rolled into the ditch around 4:45 p.m. The deadly crash occurred about 15 miles east of Pipestone.
KELOLAND TV
Authorities identify 3 people killed in Fall River County crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The three men killed in a crash east of Oelrichs last Thursday have been identified. The Department of Public Safety says a Chevy Spark was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 18 when the driver lost control. The vehicle rolled several times. 26-year-old Michael Walking...
KELOLAND TV
Drive-by shooting; Fatal rollover crash; Former Gov. funeral services held Monday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, October 24! Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. One woman was hurt after a drive-by shooting in Southwestern Minnesota over the weekend. South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating a...
KELOLAND TV
Arrest made after weekend stabbings; ex-child care worker pleads not guilty; Miner Brewing Co. to close
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, October 25. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Sioux Falls man is being held in the Minnehaha County Jail without bail this morning, facing two charges of first-degree attempted murder.
gowatertown.net
dakotanewsnow.com
Authorities investigate shooting in Hills, MN
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An 18-year-old woman is recovering after being shot in the leg. It happened last night in hills, Minnesota. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office says three males were asked to leave a birthday party by the homeowner. As they left, the homeowner and...
kicdam.com
Paullina Teen Injured in Southwest Minnesota Shooting
Hills, MN (KICD)– Authorities in Southwest Minnesota are investing a weekend shooting incident that is said to have injured a teenager from Paullina. KELO Radio in Sioux Falls reports the incident happened Saturday night in the Rock County community of Hills when shots were reportedly fired from a vehicle occupied by three men who had been told to leave a birthday party shortly before.
KELOLAND TV
Man accused of attempted murder for shooting Flying J employee
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police say a man was arrested early Wednesday morning after shooting a man at the Flying J in northwestern Sioux Falls. 37 year-old Michael Harvey was initially arrested for aggravated assault, committing a felony with a firearm, possession of a firearm by former violent offender and possession of stolen property. The gun had been reported stolen out of Texas.
KELOLAND TV
Man acquitted in manslaughter trial
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls jury has acquitted a man of manslaughter in a deadly shooting two years ago. Marcus Anderson, 34, was also acquitted of aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon. The jury did find him guilty of having a firearm after being convicted of a violent crime.
KELOLAND TV
Suspects in meat theft ring accused of stealing from several local businesses
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A multi-state crime spree – involving millions of dollars in stolen meat – included stops in Sioux Falls, Sioux City and southwest Minnesota. Federal investigators used cell phone data and a tracking device to follow three Florida men with commercial drivers licenses.
KELOLAND TV
Omaha woman identified in Sioux Falls crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An Omaha, Nebraska woman has been identified in a fatal two-car crash last Wednesday. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says that a 2013 Hyundai Elantra driven by 64-year-old Denise Barraclough of Omaha was traveling east on 258th Street when the vehicle failed to stop at the intersection. The vehicle collided with a 2023 Chevrolet Traverse traveling north on Highway 11.
kiwaradio.com
Cornstalk Bale Fire Fought By Four Departments Destroys Roughly $10,000 In Cornstalk Bales
Rock Valley, Iowa– Over 100 round cornstalk bales were destroyed in a fire that was extinguished by four fire departments on Monday evening, October 24, 2022, near Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 7:15 p.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls man arrested after stabbing 3 over weekend
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars — accused of stabbing three strangers over the weekend. Police arrested 31-year-old Michael Pettigrew on Sunday. He’s charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault. At 9 a.m. Sunday, police say Pettigrew stabbed a 28-year-old woman...
KELOLAND TV
1 killed in Minnehaha County rollover crash
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Minnehaha County responded to a fatal single-vehicle roll-over crash Friday afternoon. According to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, the crash took place around 2:30 p.m. in the area of 245th Street and 484 Avenue. A single male occupant was found deceased...
