Harrisburg, SD

wnax.com

Name Released in Lincoln County Fatal Accident

A Canton, S.D., man has been identified as the person who died Friday night in a one-vehicle crash east of Harrisburg. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2002 Ford F-150 Supercrew pickup was southbound on 480th Avenue when the driver lost control proceeding eastbound on a curve onto 274th Street. The vehicle went into the ditch and eventually rolled.
HARRISBURG, SD
KELOLAND TV

SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

One dead in Sioux Falls car vs. pedestrian crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person is dead after a car versus pedestrian crash in west Sioux Falls. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at 7:41 p.m. Tuesday near west 12th Street and Cherry Lake Avenue, near Ellis Road. According to the Sheriff’s Office,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

HARRISBURG, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Man in wheelchair died from Wednesday’s crash injuries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police say the man in a wheelchair who was hit by a car last Wednesday, Oct. 20, died from his injuries. Police Spokesman Sam Clemens said the accident occurred near West 12th Street and South Hawthorne Avenue around 7:30 p.m. The 39-year-old driver from Sioux Falls was eastbound, and the 64-year-old man in the wheelchair had left a private drive and was attempting to cross the street heading north.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Phoumy enters not guilty plea, Aberdeen garage fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, October 26 and here’s today’s KELOLAND On The Go:. Now the suspect, 26-year-old Chris Phoumy, has entered a not guilty plea after being indicted on nine counts of sexual contact with children by a grand jury in Lincoln County.
ABERDEEN, SD
KDHL AM 920

Minnesota Man Killed in Rollover Crash

Pipestone, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota State Patrol says a rollover crash in western Minnesota claimed the life of a Edgerton man Tuesday afternoon. The crash report says 40-year-old Eric Dalle was traveling south on Hwy. 91 when the SUV he was driving went off the road and rolled into the ditch around 4:45 p.m. The deadly crash occurred about 15 miles east of Pipestone.
EDGERTON, MN
KELOLAND TV

Authorities identify 3 people killed in Fall River County crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The three men killed in a crash east of Oelrichs last Thursday have been identified. The Department of Public Safety says a Chevy Spark was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 18 when the driver lost control. The vehicle rolled several times. 26-year-old Michael Walking...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

UPDATE: Omaha woman killed in crash northeast of Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – An Omaha woman has been identified as the person who died last week in a two-vehicle crash five miles northeast of Sioux Falls. Sixty four year-old Denise Barraclough was driving a car that ran a stop sign and collided with another vehicle. Barraclough died at...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Authorities investigate shooting in Hills, MN

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An 18-year-old woman is recovering after being shot in the leg. It happened last night in hills, Minnesota. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office says three males were asked to leave a birthday party by the homeowner. As they left, the homeowner and...
HILLS, MN
kicdam.com

Paullina Teen Injured in Southwest Minnesota Shooting

Hills, MN (KICD)– Authorities in Southwest Minnesota are investing a weekend shooting incident that is said to have injured a teenager from Paullina. KELO Radio in Sioux Falls reports the incident happened Saturday night in the Rock County community of Hills when shots were reportedly fired from a vehicle occupied by three men who had been told to leave a birthday party shortly before.
HILLS, MN
KELOLAND TV

Man accused of attempted murder for shooting Flying J employee

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police say a man was arrested early Wednesday morning after shooting a man at the Flying J in northwestern Sioux Falls. 37 year-old Michael Harvey was initially arrested for aggravated assault, committing a felony with a firearm, possession of a firearm by former violent offender and possession of stolen property. The gun had been reported stolen out of Texas.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man acquitted in manslaughter trial

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls jury has acquitted a man of manslaughter in a deadly shooting two years ago. Marcus Anderson, 34, was also acquitted of aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon. The jury did find him guilty of having a firearm after being convicted of a violent crime.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Omaha woman identified in Sioux Falls crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An Omaha, Nebraska woman has been identified in a fatal two-car crash last Wednesday. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says that a 2013 Hyundai Elantra driven by 64-year-old Denise Barraclough of Omaha was traveling east on 258th Street when the vehicle failed to stop at the intersection. The vehicle collided with a 2023 Chevrolet Traverse traveling north on Highway 11.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls man arrested after stabbing 3 over weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars — accused of stabbing three strangers over the weekend. Police arrested 31-year-old Michael Pettigrew on Sunday. He’s charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault. At 9 a.m. Sunday, police say Pettigrew stabbed a 28-year-old woman...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

1 killed in Minnehaha County rollover crash

MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Minnehaha County responded to a fatal single-vehicle roll-over crash Friday afternoon. According to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, the crash took place around 2:30 p.m. in the area of 245th Street and 484 Avenue. A single male occupant was found deceased...
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD

