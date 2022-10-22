ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridge City, TX

High School Football PRO

Beaumont, October 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice

BEAUMONT, TX
kogt.com

Captain Jerry McNeil

Captain Jerry McNeil, 81, of Orangefield, Texas passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, October 27, 2022, at St. Helen Catholic Church in Orangefield. Officiating will be Reverend Michael Strother. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.
ORANGEFIELD, TX
kogt.com

Montrey Darrell Robinson

Montrey Darrell Robinson, was born in Orange, Texas on November 13, 1989 to Lagatha Polk-Perry and Marcus Robinson. At the age of three, Montrey along with his mother and brother relocated from Orange, Texas to Houston where he was educated in the Houston and FortBend Independent School Districts. At a very young age Montrey enjoyed playing sports and was a member of several youth basketball leagues playing along side of his younger brother Marcus Robinson. Montrey and Marcus were inseparable even up to his untimely death. The two brothers would spend hours playing sports and video games and enjoying their unbreakable bond throughout Montrey’s life.
ORANGE, TX
kogt.com

Charlton “Chuck” Doyle Webb

Charlton “Chuck” Doyle Webb, age 61, of Orange, Texas, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022, in Orange, Texas. The family will be holding a private ceremony to honor Carlton’s life. Charlton was born to parents Gerald and Marweeda Web in Pascagoula, Mississippi on April 7, 1961....
ORANGE, TX
kogt.com

OHS Debate Competes

On Saturday, October 22, 2022, six members of the OHS Debate team competed at Nederland High School’s Annual Fright Night Invitational Meet. The students competed in UIL Congressional Debate for five hours. Congratulations to all who competed, especially Major Copeland, who earned a 6th place medal. The team is coached by Bridget Trawhon.
NEDERLAND, TX
kogt.com

Gene Melvin Brown

Gene Melvin Brown, 88, of Mauriceville, Texas, joined many family members in Heaven on October 21, 2022. He was under hospice care at KeKe’s Place in Mauriceville. Gene was born in Lemonville, Texas on September 7, 1934, to an already large family that would continue to grow to a total of nine children. He grew up in the Mauriceville area and attended Mauriceville High School where he graduated early and then began his work life. Gene began his career by working on a tugboat until he was offered a position at Firestone. After beginning his career at Firestone, Gene was called to serve in the United States Army, which he proudly did before returning to Orange and resuming his career at Firestone, which would last until his retirement. He was also a member of the Pentecostal church.
MAURICEVILLE, TX
kogt.com

Commissioner Visits LSCO

The Commissioner of Higher Education for the state of Texas, Dr. Harrison Keller, made a trip to Orange today to visit the Lamar State College Orange campus. LSCO President Dr. Tom Johnson led a tour of the campus and showed the Commissioner the innovative technical and workforce programs that are enabling students to transition immediately to work and to address the immense workforce needs in the area.
kogt.com

Accident on FM1136 Claims Life

DPS Troopers are investigating an accident on FM1136 near Linscomb Rd. after a truck was found in the woods and a person was found inside. Tuesday morning a passerby noticed a 2016 Dodge truck off in the woods. Authorities found a 31 year old white male inside. He was pronounced deceased by Judge Chad Jenkins.
ORANGE, TX
kogt.com

Tragic Accident Kills Vidor Man

On Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 5:50 A.M. Beaumont Officers responded to IH-10 Northbound and Southbound at Laurel in reference to a fatality crash. Information gathered from the scene revealed the operator of a box truck, transporting mail, was traveling northbound and lost control of the vehicle. He struck a cement center divider and knocked it into southbound traffic.
VIDOR, TX
MySanAntonio

Two more Southeast Texans reach the 'Face of Horror' quarterfinals

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two Vidor residents are in the top 1% of an internet Halloween contest. Jackie Rainwater, whose contest name is Anna Rainwater, and Candie Locke are currently in the quarterfinals of the "2022 Face of Horror" competition. The quarterfinals started...
VIDOR, TX
KFDM-TV

Jefferson County race for County Judge is underway

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Jefferson County voters will decide whether to stay the course with the top elected official or make a change. Incumbent Republican County Judge Jeff Branick is running for his fourth term. He faces opposition from the former longtime County Clerk, Democrat Carolyn Leblanc-Guidry. Mello Styles caught...

