Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Announces the One Pill Kill CampaignTom HandyTexas State
ELI MONTANNA Talks New Song, Getting Music Featured in a TV Show, Upcoming Project, and MoreMeikhel PhilogeneBeaumont, TX
Texas Nonprofit Helping Those Leaving Prison Restart Their LivesLarry LeaseTexas State
31 years ago, Kristin Smith's husband gave her "permission" to go shopping. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBeaumont, TX
Related
Lumberton head coach, athletic director presents Vidor football player with picture of sportsmanship
VIDOR, Texas — The head coach and athletic director at Lumberton High School made a special stop in Vidor Monday to deliver a photo some are saying displayed great sportsmanship during Friday night's game between the two schools. James Reyes went to Vidor High School to deliver a print...
Beaumont, October 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Baytown Christian Academy football team will have a game with Legacy Christian Academy - Beaumont on October 25, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
kogt.com
Captain Jerry McNeil
Captain Jerry McNeil, 81, of Orangefield, Texas passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, October 27, 2022, at St. Helen Catholic Church in Orangefield. Officiating will be Reverend Michael Strother. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.
kogt.com
Montrey Darrell Robinson
Montrey Darrell Robinson, was born in Orange, Texas on November 13, 1989 to Lagatha Polk-Perry and Marcus Robinson. At the age of three, Montrey along with his mother and brother relocated from Orange, Texas to Houston where he was educated in the Houston and FortBend Independent School Districts. At a very young age Montrey enjoyed playing sports and was a member of several youth basketball leagues playing along side of his younger brother Marcus Robinson. Montrey and Marcus were inseparable even up to his untimely death. The two brothers would spend hours playing sports and video games and enjoying their unbreakable bond throughout Montrey’s life.
kogt.com
Charlton “Chuck” Doyle Webb
Charlton “Chuck” Doyle Webb, age 61, of Orange, Texas, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022, in Orange, Texas. The family will be holding a private ceremony to honor Carlton’s life. Charlton was born to parents Gerald and Marweeda Web in Pascagoula, Mississippi on April 7, 1961....
kogt.com
OHS Debate Competes
On Saturday, October 22, 2022, six members of the OHS Debate team competed at Nederland High School’s Annual Fright Night Invitational Meet. The students competed in UIL Congressional Debate for five hours. Congratulations to all who competed, especially Major Copeland, who earned a 6th place medal. The team is coached by Bridget Trawhon.
kogt.com
Gene Melvin Brown
Gene Melvin Brown, 88, of Mauriceville, Texas, joined many family members in Heaven on October 21, 2022. He was under hospice care at KeKe’s Place in Mauriceville. Gene was born in Lemonville, Texas on September 7, 1934, to an already large family that would continue to grow to a total of nine children. He grew up in the Mauriceville area and attended Mauriceville High School where he graduated early and then began his work life. Gene began his career by working on a tugboat until he was offered a position at Firestone. After beginning his career at Firestone, Gene was called to serve in the United States Army, which he proudly did before returning to Orange and resuming his career at Firestone, which would last until his retirement. He was also a member of the Pentecostal church.
kogt.com
Commissioner Visits LSCO
The Commissioner of Higher Education for the state of Texas, Dr. Harrison Keller, made a trip to Orange today to visit the Lamar State College Orange campus. LSCO President Dr. Tom Johnson led a tour of the campus and showed the Commissioner the innovative technical and workforce programs that are enabling students to transition immediately to work and to address the immense workforce needs in the area.
12newsnow.com
What evidence high school football players found after suspects vandalized Texas school district stadium
Weeks after the installation, two suspects vandalized the stadium and multi-million dollar turf at Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD. The crime was caught on camera.
Port Arthur News
Retired Major League Baseball pitcher Chuck McElroy breaks ground on Port Arthur subdivision
A dream is coming true for Chuck McElroy. The Port Arthur native and retired professional baseball player along with wife Shari, family, business partners and representatives of the city ceremoniously turned over a shovel of sand during a groundbreaking ceremony Monday for McElroy Estates. “This is a dream come true,”...
Port Acres Elementary School closed for Tuesday after overnight power outage
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Classes at a Port Arthur Independent School District elementary school have been interrupted for the day due to a power outage following a line of storms that passed through Southeast Texas early Tuesday morning. The severe weather cut power to Port Acres Elementary School and...
kogt.com
Accident on FM1136 Claims Life
DPS Troopers are investigating an accident on FM1136 near Linscomb Rd. after a truck was found in the woods and a person was found inside. Tuesday morning a passerby noticed a 2016 Dodge truck off in the woods. Authorities found a 31 year old white male inside. He was pronounced deceased by Judge Chad Jenkins.
Suspects vandalize Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD stadium and multi-million dollar turf, investigation underway
ORANGE, Texas — An area school district is working with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office after an act of vandalism left a recently renovated field ruined and officials frustrated. The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District waited a long time to have brand-new turf installed at the Battlin'...
'We do not retaliate': LCM CISD superintendent shares message with students after stadium was vandalized
ORANGE, Texas — Officials and students from a Southeast Texas school district are working with law enforcement to get justice after suspects defaced turf and other facilities at a stadium. Students have come forward to help the Orange County Sheriff’s Office find out who defaced the Battlin' Bear Stadium....
Two back-to-back wrecks briefly back up traffic along Texas 73 Wednesday morning
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Two wrecks, involving two vehicles each, briefly snarled traffic along Texas Highway 73 Wednesday morning. At least four vehicles, including three sport utility vehicles and a van, appeared to be involved in the wrecks on westbound Texas Highway 73 near Texas Highway 82. The wrecks...
kogt.com
Tragic Accident Kills Vidor Man
On Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 5:50 A.M. Beaumont Officers responded to IH-10 Northbound and Southbound at Laurel in reference to a fatality crash. Information gathered from the scene revealed the operator of a box truck, transporting mail, was traveling northbound and lost control of the vehicle. He struck a cement center divider and knocked it into southbound traffic.
MySanAntonio
Two more Southeast Texans reach the 'Face of Horror' quarterfinals
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two Vidor residents are in the top 1% of an internet Halloween contest. Jackie Rainwater, whose contest name is Anna Rainwater, and Candie Locke are currently in the quarterfinals of the "2022 Face of Horror" competition. The quarterfinals started...
32-Year-Old Johnathan Allen Droddy Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Beaumont (Beaumont, TX)
According to the Beaumont Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Beaumont on Tuesday. The crash happened on Interstate 10 at Laurel at around 5:50 a.m. According to the Police, an 18-wheeler box truck, a GMC Sierra Pickup truck, and a 2016 Ford Escape were involved in the collision.
Vidor man killed in Tuesday morning wreck involving 18-wheeler on Interstate 10 at Laurel
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Vidor man was killed early Tuesday morning in a major multi-vehicle wreck along Interstate 10 at Laurel St. in Beaumont. Several vehicles were involved in the fatal wreck which happened just before 6 a.m. and shut down the interstate according to a spokesperson with the Beaumont Police Department.
KFDM-TV
Jefferson County race for County Judge is underway
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Jefferson County voters will decide whether to stay the course with the top elected official or make a change. Incumbent Republican County Judge Jeff Branick is running for his fourth term. He faces opposition from the former longtime County Clerk, Democrat Carolyn Leblanc-Guidry. Mello Styles caught...
Comments / 0