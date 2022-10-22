Gene Melvin Brown, 88, of Mauriceville, Texas, joined many family members in Heaven on October 21, 2022. He was under hospice care at KeKe’s Place in Mauriceville. Gene was born in Lemonville, Texas on September 7, 1934, to an already large family that would continue to grow to a total of nine children. He grew up in the Mauriceville area and attended Mauriceville High School where he graduated early and then began his work life. Gene began his career by working on a tugboat until he was offered a position at Firestone. After beginning his career at Firestone, Gene was called to serve in the United States Army, which he proudly did before returning to Orange and resuming his career at Firestone, which would last until his retirement. He was also a member of the Pentecostal church.

MAURICEVILLE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO