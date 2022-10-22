ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

Alzheimer’s Association holds annual walk to fight disease

By Jordan Mansberger
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Alzheimer’s Association welcomed Altoona residents for their annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s at People’s Natural Gas Field Saturday morning.

“When we come together here, this is what hope looks like and we’re just so happy to have everyone be a part of it,” Walk Organizer, Lynzy Groves said.

Teams and solo walkers helped raise money for the fight against Alzheimer’s as they walked from the first baseline of the field, through Lakemont Park and back. They carried colored plastic flowers with them, each color representing every individual’s relationship with the disease.

“It really just goes to show that Alzheimer’s affects everyone in one way or another,” Grove said. “If you’re one of the fortunate ones that it doesn’t hopefully it stays that way. But all we are here today to do is to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s disease and early dementia. This is our largest support group.”

Blue represents that a walker has the disease, yellow that they are supporting someone with it, orange that they support an Alzheimer-free world in the future and purple means they have lost someone in their family from the disease.

“This day means the world to us, not only because we work for the organization but I’m personally affected by dementia,” Groves said. “My grandfather is currently battling, it’s six years into his battle, and it’s nice to be able to understand what these families are going through and provide them with the resources they need and deserve.”

Groves says that in Pennsylvania alone more than 250,000 people are living with the disease, making it all the more important to find a cure.

