247Sports

Tale of the Tape: Kansas State at TCU

To say that Kansas State's 38-28 loss to TCU on Saturday was a disappointment would be an understatement. Leading 28-10 towards the end of the second quarter, at one point,
WIBW

Cheifs’ Frank Clark suspended two games

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark has been suspended for two games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero. The suspension stems from Clark pleading no contest in September to two counts of misdemeanor possession of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

K-State adds two new students to rural vet training program

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University has added two new students to its rural veterinarian training program. Kansas State University says that recent legislative changes in the Kansas Statehouse have bolstered a long-running, successful program in its College of Veterinary Medicine. K-State indicated that increased funds from the States...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

First round of regionals boys soccer roundup

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The semifinals for boys soccer wrapped up Tuesday night, and here are the results. Lawrence Free State def. Topeka High, 1-0. Shawnee Heights def. KC Washington, 3-1. The Thunderbirds will host St. James Academy Thursday at six p.m. Washburn Rural def. Lawrence, 3-1. The Junior Blues...
TOPEKA, KS

