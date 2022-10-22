ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Santa Barbara Independent

Death Cab for Cutie Ends Santa Barbara Bowl Season on a High Note

The last show of the Santa Barbara Bowl Season on Wednesday, October 19 brought a little bit of everything that makes the Bowl great — warm summer-like weather, loud guitars, buoyant pop, and an equally jubilant crowd. Legendary indie-rock band Yo La Tengo started things off with distortion-laden ferocity, bending tracks like “I Heard You Looking” into lengthy guitar solos with amps turned up, guitars swinging, and feedback high. Fall favorite “Autumn Sweater” is always a highlight and their performance left the audience in a contented sonic trance. Ben Gibbard, lead singer and guitarist for headliners Death Cab for Cutie, even joined them on keyboards, darting off with a happy wave and jumping back on stage shortly thereafter for another energetic performance.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Locals-Only Halloween Happenings Planned for Isla Vista

This story first appeared at UCSB’s The Current. Aiming for another safe and home-based Halloween weekend, UC Santa Barbara has partnered with its students and with the broader community to develop an array of rules, regulations, safety enhancement and alternative events from Oct. 28 – Nov. 1. The...
ISLA VISTA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Opens Streets Event Makes a Debut in the Santa Ynez Valley

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Buellton, California — A mile of the Avenue of Flags in the city of Buellton will be car-free on. April 30, 2023 as part of the first Open Streets event for the greater Santa Ynez Valley. The Santa...
BUELLTON, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

ON Culture | Around the World with Santa Barbara Artists

This edition of ON Culture was originally emailed to subscribers on October 21, 2022. To receive Leslie Dinaberg’s arts newsletter in your inbox on Fridays, sign up at independent.com/newsletters. ON the Walls. The intersection of theater and the NFL comes to the heart of the Big Apple this fall,...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

‘Retreat & Restore' (and Save) With This Santa Barbara Hotel Deal

THE GETAWAYS THAT GOT AWAY: Travelers, by nature, are not woulda/shoulda sorts, and letting go of bygone regrets, and things that might have been missed, is a necessary requirement for having an upbeat, adventuresome, and future-forward life. Still, not taking that one vacation or trip when a person really wanted to can make them a bit keener when fast and fabulous opportunities suddenly arise. And one has, as October 2022 comes to an end, and it has a "first-ever" attached, making it even more noteworthy: Visit Santa Barbara is holding its first-ever flash sale, one that gives gallivanters plenty of stay-over savings around the Amerian Riviera. The window for these deals? Why it would be wintertime, and a bit of late fall, which, all in all, is a sublime time to savor this sunny spot. And when the sun isn't actually shining? A sunny spirit abides, thanks to a strong museum scene, the foodie-fun Funk Zone, scenic Stearns Wharf, and a briny bounty of oceanic beauty.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
cohaitungchi.com

31 Best Things to Do in Santa Barbara for Couples

There is an abundance of incredible things to do in Santa Barbara for couples! From whale watching and waterfront restaurants to surfing and sailing, Santa Barbara has it all. After months spent getting to know the locals, uncovering hidden gems, and sampling Santa Barbara’s staples, we’re happy to share this date inspiration with you!
SANTA BARBARA, CA
livelocalmagazines.com

Travel with Terri – Santa Barbara…The American Riviera

Santa Barbara is located on a pristine stretch of California’s central coastline. This is a cool coastal destination that I think is the best beach town on the west coast! I fell in love with it as it checks all the boxes for this seasoned travel writer. Santa Barbara...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Five-Story Senior Housing Project Rises Quickly in South Santa Maria

A five-story-high senior apartment complex has sprouted seemingly overnight in southeast Santa Maria. Construction continued Monday on the Santa Maria Studios, the first phase of a 160-unit project on the 2600 block of Santa Maria Way, near the intersection with Miller Street. The apartment building is taking shape after the...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Matthew Joshua Rico

With a heaviness in our hearts we announce the sudden loss of our beloved Matthew “Matt” Joshua Rico on Wednesday, October 19th, 2022. Matt was born on May 1st, 1986 in Santa Barbara, where he later attended local schools, and participated in YFL football. Matt was known for his quick wit and sense of humor. He enjoyed the beaches, going on family hikes, spending time with family at large gatherings, riding his bike, and making memories. He was so full of life and there was never a dull moment with him.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Frank John Bermudes

Just eight months after the loss of his youngest son, Kevin Paul, Frank passed away peacefully at S.B. Cottage Hospital on October 6, 2022 at 78 years of age after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Frank was born at Saint Francis Hospital on May 5,1944 to Michael and...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
sitelinesb.com

Inside the Reborn Ballard Inn

Every now and then, I’m going to head up to the Santa Ynez Valley and report back about what’s new (or just new to me). If there’s something you think I should check out, let me know at 917-209-6473 or [email protected]. Christopher Hyldahl and Rick Ringer,...
BALLARD, CA
svhsnow.com

Red’s BBQ Fundraising Event

Simi Valley High School’s Choir will be hosting a fundraiser at Red’s Barbecue and Grillery this Wednesday, October 26th from 11AM to 8PM. 20% of your bill will be donated back to our choir. Dine-in, curbside takeout, and delivery are all valid, flyer must be present at the time of purchase.
SIMI VALLEY, CA

