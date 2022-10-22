Read full article on original website
The Nike Dunk High “Embossed” Appears In Grey And Red
For the past few weeks Nike Sportswear’s latest inline collection has paid homage to various heritage-filled silhouettes and their ties to the hardwood. Employing two separate Air Force 1’s and an Air More Uptempo, the Nike Dunk High is now joining the fray littered with engravings. Utilizing crisp...
Brown Corduroy Accents This Women’s Nike Air Max 97
Although the world is eagerly waiting for its return in original “Silver Bullet,” the Nike Air Max 97 has taken the last 10 months as an opportunity to flex its creative muscles. Recently, Christian Tresser’s design from 1997 emerged in a women’s-exclusive take coupling brown corduroy with knit...
Nike’s “Feel Love” Collection Includes This Colorful Air Max 97
This Fall Nike Sportswear will be introducing a new inline collection centered around self-care and appreciation, adding the Nike Air Max 97 to its colorfully coated treatment of pastels. Introduced via the Air Force 1 Mid, a white corduroy base proffers a blank canvas for a multi-color treatment to ensue...
The Nike Terminator High Channels Vintage Looks With “Black/Phantom”
Since the 1980’s The Swoosh has outfitted those seeking to rock the colors of their favorite colleges and alma maters via the “Be True To Your School” collection that’s most recently employed its scheme across the revitalized old-school staple Nike Dunk. Continuing along the tradition of traversing its historical archives in search of a revival, the Beaverton-based brand has brought the Nike Terminator back to critical acclaim.
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 6 “Black Chrome”
First unveiled back in March of this year, the Air Jordan 6 “Black Chrome,” which is currently slated to drop this November, joins an exciting pack of Fall/Winter releases. And following numerous leaks, official images of said colorway have finally surfaced. Upon the reveal of the Air Jordan...
‘I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?’ As Kanye West taunts Adidas, calls grow for German sportswear giant to cut ties
#BoycottAdidas is trending on Twitter after a video emerged of Kanye West saying, “I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?”. While Balenciaga and JPMorgan Chase have both cut ties with Kanye West after repeated anti-Semitic remarks, West’s biggest corporate benefactor, Adidas, is staying markedly silent.
LeBron James Shows Off Unreleased Nike LeBron 20 “Tiger” And “Rose” Pairs
LeBron James and his Los Angeles Lakers squad may be off to a rough start for thr 2022-23 NBA season, but that isn’t stopping “the kid from Akron” from showcasing his Nike LeBron 20 in new styles. Recently, King James took to Instagram to play the role...
GORE-TEX Tooling Waterproofs This Gloomy Take On The Nike Air Max 90
Most recently employed for Undercover’s collaborative collection of Air Force 1’s, reinforced weather-ready tooling has quickly begun sprouting up across The Swooshes lifestyle silhouettes. Expanding its use of Gore-Tex materials, the Nike Air Max 90 is returning to the textile in an aesthetic akin to a gloomy, cloudy afternoon.
Official Images Of The Jordan Zion 2 “Holographic”
Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans have stormed out of the gates to start the NBA season, quickly snagging a 3-1 record as their youthful core has meshed perfectly with its veteran leader in CJ McCollum, cementing an explosive yet tactical attack each night. While his “25 years in China” proposition alongside a deep purple scheme have kicked off the season, Jordan Brand is continuing to outfit their latest signature athlete in a myriad of schemes, including this upcoming Zion 2 “Holographic” offering.
adidas Severs Ties With Ye, Claims Ownership Of All Yeezy Designs
On Tuesday morning, adidas announced it had terminated its contractual relationship with the being formerly known as “Kanye West,” effective immediately. Announcement of the decision cites intolerance of antisemitism as the reason it was made, but the company had been reviewing its relationship with Ye for the past month, a process prompted by the adidas Yeezy frontman’s public slander and ridicule of the Three Stripes and several of its employees.
adidas’ Dia De Muertos Collection Features The Hyperturf In Looks Inspired By Mole And Pink Sugar Skulls
Over the last handful of years, some of the biggest players in the sneaker space have prepped Día de Muertos collections alongside capsuled dedicated to Halloween. To celebrate this year’s “Day of the Dead” event, adidas has imagined its Hyperturf in two looks – one inspired by mole, a traditional Mexican dish, and pink sugar skulls.
Another “Reverse Panda” Nike Dunk Low Appears With Red Swooshes
Since 1985, the Nike Dunk Low has emerged in hundreds of styles drawing inspiration from colleges, holidays and more. For its latest ensemble, the silhouette seemingly flips the ever-popular “Panda” look and adds bright red branding. White and black tones divvy up the majority of the upper, allowing...
NEIGHBORHOOD And adidas Prepare Two Understated Takes On The ADIMATIC
While NEIGHBORHOOD has maintained several partnerships over the course of the last few years, none match up to the length of their ongoing collaborative relationship with adidas. And following a three-way with INVINCIBLE earlier this year, the two are once again teaming up by their lonesome, this time atop the recently-introduced ADIMATIC.
Nike Gets Into The Easter Spirit With This Kids’ Dunk Low
This season thus far, Nike has ushered in a wide range of simple, understated styles. And that rings true even with their Dunk Low line-up, which has since revealed pairs inspired by teddy bears and classic color combinations. Its latest, a kid’s exclusive offering, seems a bit overeager, though, as it puts together a palette more fit for Spring than Fall.
First Look At The Air Jordan 1 High Golf “Midnight Navy”
While it’s collaboration with Eastside Golf remains just a few weeks away, Jordan Brand has long since established its talents on the green through the latter few years, as seen on the feet’s of Keegan Bradley and Harold Varner III most recently. Consistently employed unto the Air Jordan 1 Low, its high-top counterpart is now expanding Jumpman’s inline propositions retooled for your swing.
adidas Demands Sneaker Boutiques, Big Box Retailers To Pull All Yeezy Product
By now, it’s become global news that adidas terminated its contract with the being formerly known as “Kanye West” after a thorough investigation of the creative’s behavior and remarks. As part of its break-up, the Three Stripes has halted production of all Yeezy product, and has told sneaker boutiques, big box retailers and other stockists of the brand to pull all Yeezy items.
Nike SB Orange Label Gives The Dunk High A “Sweet Beet” Look
Nike SB Orange Label has been releasing skate shop-exclusive pairs over the past few decades. And while the program consists of other silhouettes, it continues to revisit the iconic Dunk High for some of the most compelling styles from the Swoosh’s skate-obsessed branch. Recently, the modified take on the...
Official Images Of The Nike Air Kukini “Pilgrim”
The Nike Air Kukini isn’t the premiere silhouette within the Swoosh’s lineup of products, but it’s enjoyed a cult-like following over the past few decades. As the sneaker returns to the company’s roster of offerings, it’s experimenting with themes, color palettes and materials. The latest?: A near uniform “Pilgrim” option.
Official Images Of The Nike Dunk Low “Citron Pulse”
Over the course of the last few years, the Dunk Low has been an unstoppable force. And if the return of the “Kentucky” and “Syracuse” are any indication, Nike has no plans on getting in the silhouette’s way anytime soon. They’ve actually given it quite the push, adding some brand new offerings into the mix like the recently-unveiled “Citron” colorway.
AN EBAY SNEAKERS GUIDE
Any hooper who has dreamt of taking their talents to the League has also pondered what their own signature silhouette would look like. Fostered from years of grinding and relentless devotion to the game, the sanctity of a signature silhouette is reserved not only for the fastest-rising hoopers in the game, but those who champion the meaning of greatness.
