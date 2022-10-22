Kanye West's empire has now crumbled to the point that he is "no longer a billionaire," Forbes reported. The rapper, who is legally known as Ye, officially lost his billionaire status on Tuesday when he was dropped by Adidas — in addition to several other brands including Gap and Balenciaga — for making antisemitic statements. Earlier in the month, Adidas shared that its partnership with Ye was "under review," Billboard notes, after comments he made on the Drink Champs podcast: "[T]he thing about it being Adidas is, like, I can literally say antisemitic s--t and they can't drop me," Ye said. "I can say antisemitic things and Adidas...

39 MINUTES AGO